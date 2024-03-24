Certain Equity Shares of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 24-MAR-2024.

Certain Equity Shares of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 24-MAR-2024. These Equity Shares will be under lockup for 188 days starting from 18-SEP-2023 to 24-MAR-2024.



Details:

Pursuant to Regulations 14 and 16 (1)(a) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations, an aggregate of at least 20% of the fully diluted post-Offer Equity Share capital of our Company held by our Promoters will be considered as the minimum Promoters? contribution and is required to be locked-in for a period of 18 months from the date of Allotment (?Promoters? Contribution?). Our Promoters? shareholding in excess of 20% will be locked in for a period of six months from the date of Allotment.



In addition to the Equity Shares proposed to be locked-in as part of the minimum Promoter?s contribution as stated above, as prescribed under the SEBI ICDR Regulations, the entire pre-Offer Equity Share capital of Company (including any unsubscribed portion of the Offered Shares) will be locked-in for a period of six months from the date of Allotment of Equity Shares in the Offer except the following: (i) the Equity Shares that are held by any VCFs, AIF (category I or category II) or FVCI subject to the conditions set out in Regulation 17 of the SEBI ICDR Regulations, provided that such Equity Shares will be locked-in for a period of at least six months from the date of purchase by the VCFs, AIF (category I or category II) or FVCI.