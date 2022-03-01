Zagrebacka banka d d : Annual Report for 2021

Introduction

The Management Board of Zagrebačka banka dd is pleased to present its Annual Report. It comprises the Management Board's report of condition of the Bank and the Bank's subsidiaries, an operating and financial review, audited financial statements with an Independent auditors' report, unaudited supplementary reports for the CNB and supplementary financial statements for the Group and the Bank in EUR. The audited financial statements are presented for the Group and the Bank.

Croatian and English language versions

This document comprises the Annual Report of Zagrebačka banka dd for the year ended 31 December 2021 in English language. This report is also published in Croatian language for presentation to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting.

Legal status

The annual financial statements and the Report of Condition are hereby submitted to the Annual General Meeting, as required under the provisions of Article 276, paragraph 3 of the Companies Act, while the Report of the Supervisory Board is submitted to the Annual General Meeting as a separate document.

The annual financial statements have been prepared in accordance with statutory accounting requirements for banks in Republic of Croatia and audited in accordance with International Standards on Auditing.

Abbreviations

In this Annual Report, Zagrebačka banka dd is referred to as "the Bank" or "Zagrebačka banka", and Zagrebačka

banka dd together with its subsidiaries and associates are referred to collectively as "the Group" or "the Zagrebačka

banka Group".

In this Annual Report UniCredit S.p.A., Milano is referred to as "UniCredit" and UniCredit S.p.A. Group is referred to

as "UniCredit Group", Bank's and Group's financial statements are somewhere referred to as "unconsolidated and consolidated financial statements".

The Bank's subsidiaries and associates are referred to as follows: