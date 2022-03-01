Log in
    ZABA   HRZABARA0009

ZAGREBACKA BANKA D.D.

(ZABA)
Zagrebacka banka d d : Annual Report for 2021

03/01/2022 | 02:38am EST
Zagrebačka banka dd

2021 Annual Report

Note: Report in PDF format is unofficial report. Official report is publicly available in European Single Electronic Format

Zagrebačka banka dd

Contents

INTRODUCTION .................................................................................................................

3

MANAGEMENT BOARD REPORT OF CONDITION..........................................................

5

BUSINESS DESCRIPTION ...............................................................................................

18

OVERVIEW OF THE CROATIAN ECONOMY IN 2021.....................................................

20

OPERATING AND FINANCIAL REVIEW .........................................................................

23

MANAGEMENT AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE......................................................

28

RESPONSIBILITIES OF THE MANAGEMENT AND SUPERVISORY BOARDS FOR THE

PREPARATION AND APPROVAL OF THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS .......

33

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT.............................................................................

34

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ..............................................................................................

42

Group financial statements .....................................................................................

42

Bank financial statements .......................................................................................

47

Significant accounting policies ................................................................................

52

SUPPLEMENTARY SCHEDULES FOR THE CNB ........................................................

216

SUPPLEMENTARY EUR FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - UNAUDITED...........................

227

OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS...............................................

234

OTHER INFORMATION ..................................................................................................

235

Zagrebačka banka dd: 2021 Annual Report

2

Introduction

The Management Board of Zagrebačka banka dd is pleased to present its Annual Report. It comprises the Management Board's report of condition of the Bank and the Bank's subsidiaries, an operating and financial review, audited financial statements with an Independent auditors' report, unaudited supplementary reports for the CNB and supplementary financial statements for the Group and the Bank in EUR. The audited financial statements are presented for the Group and the Bank.

Croatian and English language versions

This document comprises the Annual Report of Zagrebačka banka dd for the year ended 31 December 2021 in English language. This report is also published in Croatian language for presentation to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting.

Legal status

The annual financial statements and the Report of Condition are hereby submitted to the Annual General Meeting, as required under the provisions of Article 276, paragraph 3 of the Companies Act, while the Report of the Supervisory Board is submitted to the Annual General Meeting as a separate document.

The annual financial statements have been prepared in accordance with statutory accounting requirements for banks in Republic of Croatia and audited in accordance with International Standards on Auditing.

Abbreviations

In this Annual Report, Zagrebačka banka dd is referred to as "the Bank" or "Zagrebačka banka", and Zagrebačka

banka dd together with its subsidiaries and associates are referred to collectively as "the Group" or "the Zagrebačka

banka Group".

In this Annual Report UniCredit S.p.A., Milano is referred to as "UniCredit" and UniCredit S.p.A. Group is referred to

as "UniCredit Group", Bank's and Group's financial statements are somewhere referred to as "unconsolidated and consolidated financial statements".

The Bank's subsidiaries and associates are referred to as follows:

Subsidiaries

UniCredit Bank dd, Mostar ZB Invest doo, Zagreb POMINVEST dd, Split ZANE doo, Zagreb ZANE BH doo, Sarajevo

UniCredit Leasing Croatia doo, Zagreb LOCAT CROATIA doo, Zagreb BACAL ALPHA doo, Zagreb

ALLIB NEKRETNINE doo, Zagreb ZABA Partner doo, Zagreb

Associates

Allianz ZB doo društvo za upravljanje obveznim I dobrovoljnim mirovinskim fondovima, Zagreb

MULTIPLUS CARD doo, Zagreb UniCredit Broker doo, Sarajevo

Abbreviations

UniCredit Bank, Mostar

ZB Invest

Pominvest

ZANE

ZANE BH

UniCredit Leasing Croatia

Locat Croatia

BACAL ALPHA

ALLIB NEKRETNINE

ZABA Partner

Abbreviations

Allianz ZB, obligatory and voluntary pension funds management company

MultiPlus Card UniCredit Broker

Zagrebačka banka dd: 2021 Annual Report

3

Introduction (continued)

Abbreviations (continued)

The central bank, the Croatian National Bank, is referred to as "the CNB".

In this report, the abbreviations "kuna" and "HRK" are used for Croatian kuna. Furthermore, the abbreviations "HRK thousand", "HRK million" or "HRK m", and "HRK bn" or "HRK billion", "EUR thousand", "EUR million" or "EUR m", and "EUR bn" or "EUR billion", "USD thousand", "USD million" or "USD m" and "USD bn" or "USD billion" and "BAM thousand", "BAM million" or "BAM m" and "BAM bn" or "BAM billion" represent thousands, millions and billions of Croatian kuna, Euro, US dollars and Bosnian Convertible Mark, respectively.

Exchange rates

The following exchange rates ruling at 31 December 2021 have been used to translate balances into foreign currency at that date:

EUR

1

=

HRK

7.517

(31 December 2020: 7.537 HRK)

USD

1

=

HRK

6.644

(31 December 2020: 6.139 HRK)

Zagrebačka banka dd: 2021 Annual Report

4

Management Board Report of Condition

Management Board Report of Condition of the Bank and the Group

Ladies and Gentlemen, esteemed Clients, Partners and Shareholders, dear Colleagues,

It is my pleasure to present you the Annual Report and financial statements of Zagrebačka banka Group.

Zagrebačka banka Group recorded profit after tax of HRK 1,499 million. This is HRK 495 million (+49.3%) higher than in 2020.

The result is still impacted by the pandemic disruption. However, the decrease in operating income was offset mainly by lower loan provisions as the economy was emerging in 2021.

We empower our communities to progress - thanks to our people, as well as to our strong capital and liquidity position. We are striving to provide best solutions for our clients, approaching them individually to tailor the offering.

We are introducing new ways to provide services - by identifying opportunities in technology trends, embedding digital and data, putting clients at the centre of everything we do. Our focus is simplification, making our work easier while addressing customer demands, business needs and responding to market challenges.

We will integrate sustainability into our strategies and guide capital reallocation towards economic activities which generate a positive overall impact. Well-being and health of our employees and clients remains our priority as well as the support to the society and the environment in which we operate.

We are striving to be the best employer possible, by supporting our employees through work-life balance, health, family support and other important initiatives.

Business environment

After the COVID-19 slowdown economies demonstrate recoveries at different speed. US and China are catching up with the pre-pandemic trend, while the Eurozone may achieve this later in 2023. Most of the CEE countries closed the 2020 gap but need time to return to the pre-pandemic trend.

The recoveries were propelled by the increased consumer confidence, demand and the reduced household preferences for savings. Investments were benefiting from these improvements and favourable financing conditions. Still, the recovery decelerated in late 2021, due to supply bottlenecks and higher inflation.

Hospitality and leisure sectors remain exposed, though the ease in the virus spread during the summer allowed certain recovery.

Croatian economic recovery was stronger than anticipated. At first it was driven by goods export, followed by the initially uncertain tourism performance which ended above the expectation. Encouraged and supported by European Commission, authorities accelerated the efforts for euro adoption, aiming at target date 1 January 2023.

Although the pandemic imposed challenges on fiscal revenues and expenditures, the economy performance and authorities' efforts on euro path were recognized by the rating agencies. The sovereign credit rating was upgraded by Fitch in late 2021 to BBB, keeping the outlook positive.

The banking sector benefited from 2021 recovery, with the increase in asset quality and exits from moratorium. NPL ratio decreased to lowest levels since 2008 recession. Lower provision expenses improved the net results, offsetting the continued decline in net interest income. Despite the challenges and the need to adjust the business and operating models, cost income ratio improved. ROAE improved to 8% in 2021. Recently removed capital distribution restrictions increased the banking sector capital adequacy ratio to 25%. Combined with strong liquidity, banks are well positioned to support the economy.

Zagrebačka banka dd: 2021 Annual Report

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

