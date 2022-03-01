Zagrebacka banka d d : Audited financial statements of Zagrebačka banka Group
Audited financial statements of
Zagrebačka banka Group
for the period from 1 January 2021 to 31 December 2021
Content:
Management report for the period from 1 January to 31 December 2021
Statement of the persons responsible for the preparation of the financial statements
III. Financial statements (GFI-KI statements)
General data as at 31 December 2021
Balance sheet as at 31 December 2021
Income statement for the period from 1 January to 31 December 2021
Cash flow statement for the period from 1 January to 31 December 2021
Statement of changes in equity for the period from 31 December 2020 to 31 December 2021
Notes to the financial statements
1
Management report for the period from 1 January to 31 December 2021
In 2021 Zagrebačka banka Group recorded profit after tax of HRK 1,499 million. This is HRK 495 million (+49.3%) higher than in 2020.
The result is still impacted by the pandemic disruption. However, the decrease in operating income was offset mainly by lower loan provisions as the economy was emerging in 2021.
We empower our communities to progress - thanks to our people, as well as to our strong capital and liquidity position. We are striving to provide best solutions for our clients, approaching them individually to tailor the offering.
We are introducing new ways to provide services - by identifying opportunities in technology trends, embedding digital and data, putting clients at the centre of everything we do. Our focus is simplification, making our work easier while addressing customer demands, business needs and responding to market challenges.
We will integrate sustainability into our strategies and guide capital reallocation towards economic activities which generate a positive overall impact. Well-being and health of our employees and clients remains our priority as well as the support to the society and the environment in which we operate.
We are striving to be the best employer possible, by supporting our employees through work-life balance, health, family support and other important initiatives.
Major contributors to Group result are Zagrebačka banka dd, UniCredit Bank dd Mostar and UniCredit Leasing Croatia doo.
Key performance indicators:
Operating income: HRK 4,709 million
Operating expenses: HRK 2,226 million
Profit before impairment and other provisions: HRK 2,321 million
Impairment and other provisions: HRK 505 million
Loans and advances to customers: HRK 81,668 million
Deposits from customers: HRK 127,404 million
2
Management report for the period from 1 January to 31 December 2021 (continued)
Operating income amounted to HRK 4,709 million, decreased by HRK 87 million (-1.8%) Y/Y:
Net interest income amounted to HRK 2,819 million, decreased by HRK 253 million (-8.2%) Y/Y, mainly driven by lower net interest margins, following market developments.
Net fee and commission income amounted to HRK 1,371 million, increased by 99 million (+7.8%).
Net trading and other income and expensesamounted to HRK 519 million, increased by HRK 67 million (+14.8%) Y/Y, mainly due to higher trading result.
Operating expenses - at HRK 2,226 million, almost at the same level Y/Y. Cost to income ratio equals to 47.28%.
Profit before impairment and other provisions amounted to HRK 2,321 million, equal Y/Y, as a result of the previously described movements in Operating income and Operating expenses.
Impairment and other provisions - at HRK 505 million, decreased by HRK 643 million, mainly due to higher impairment losses in 2020 following the outbreak of COVID-19.
Total assets of the Group amounted to HRK 158,501 million, increased by HRK 8,647 million (+5.8 %) BoY.
Net loans and advances to customers amounted to HRK 81,668 million, almost at the same level.
Deposits from customers represent primary source of funding. They amounted to HRK 127,404 million, higher by HRK 10,193 billion (+8.7%) BoY, mainly in retail and corporate demand deposits.
Deposits from credit institutions at HRK 5,009 million, down by HRK 3,562 million (-41.6 %) BoY, mainly due to repayment of intragroup funding and lower placements from other banks.
3
Management report for the period from 1 January to 31 December 2021 (continued)
Financial results for the period from 1 January to 31 December 2021
Zagrebačka banka Group
2021 vs 2020
Income statement (HRKm)
2021
2020
HRKm
%
1
2
3 (1-2)
4 (3/2)
Interest income
3,177
3,531
(354)
(10.0 %)
Interest expense
(358)
(459)
101
(22.0 %)
Net interest income
2,819
3,072
(253)
(8.2 %)
Fee and commission income
1,625
1,485
140
9.4 %
Fee and commission expense
(254)
(213)
(41)
19.2 %
Net fee and commission income
1,371
1,272
99
7.8 %
Net trading and other income and expenses
519
452
67
14.82 %
Operating income
4,709
4,796
(87)
(1.8 %)
Operating expenses
(2,226)
(2,225)
(1)
0.04 %
Cash contributions to resolution funds and
(162)
(250)
88
(35.2 %)
deposit guarantee schemes
Profit before impairment and other provisions
2,321
2,321
0
0.0 %
Impairment and other provisions
(505)
(1,148)
643
(56.0 %)
Profit from operations
1,816
1,173
643
54.8 %
Share of profit from associates
28
28
0
0.0 %
Profit before tax
1,844
1,201
643
53.5 %
Income tax
(345)
(197)
(148)
75.1 %
Net profit
1,499
1,004
495
49.3 %
Attributable to equity holders of the Bank
1,496
1,002
494
49.3 %
Attributable to non-controlling interests
3
2
1
50.0 %
Net profit
1,499
1,004
495
49.3 %
4
Management report for the period from 1 January to 31 December 2021 (continued)
Financial results for the period from 1 January to 31 December 2021 (continued)
Zagrebačka banka Group
2021 vs. 2020
Balance sheet (HRKm)
31 Dec 2021
31 Dec 2020
HRKm
%
1
2
3 (1-2)
4 (3/2)
Cash, cash balances at central banks and other
38,700
33,531
5,169
15.4 %
demand deposits
Obligatory reserve with the CNB
6,121
5,436
685
12.6 %
Financial assets held for trading
1,093
726
367
50.6 %
Non-trading financial assets mandatorily at fair
286
275
11
4.0 %
value through profit or loss
Financial assets at fair value through other
12,850
12,606
244
1.9 %
comprehensive income
Financial assets at amortised cost:
95,344
93,657
1,687
1.8 %
Debt securities
3,498
1,271
2,227
175.2 %
Loans and advances to credit institutions
10,178
10,552
(374)
(3.5 %)
Loans and advances to customers
81,668
81,834
(166)
(0.2 %)
Tangible and intangible assets
2,529
2,505
24
1.0 %
Investments in subsidiaries. joint ventures and
86
81
5
6.2 %
associates
Other assets
1,492
1,037
455
43.9 %
Total assets
158,501
149,854
8,647
5.8 %
Financial liabilities held for trading
867
721
146
20.2 %
Financial liabilities measured at amortised cost:
132,927
126,332
6,595
5.2 %
Debt securities issued
0
57
(57)
(100.0 %)
Deposits from credit institutions
5,009
8,571
(3,562)
(41.6 %)
Deposits from customers
127,404
117,211
10,193
8.7 %
Other financial liabilities
514
493
21
4.3 %
Provisions for risks and charges
1,482
1,422
60
4.2 %
Other liabilities
1,900
1,495
405
27.1 %
Total liabilities
137,176
129,970
7,206
5.5 %
Equity
21,325
19,884
1,441
7.2 %
Total equity and liabilities
158,501
149,854
8.647
5.8 %
Zagreb, 1 March 2022
Chairman of the Management Board
Ivan Vlaho
5
