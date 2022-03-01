Log in
    ZABA   HRZABARA0009

ZAGREBACKA BANKA D.D.

(ZABA)
Zagrebacka banka d d : Audited financial statements of Zagrebačka banka d.d.

03/01/2022 | 02:48am EST
Audited financial statements of

Zagrebačka banka dd

for the period from 1 January 2021 to 31 December 2021

Content:

  1. Management report for the period from 1 January to 31 December 2021
  1. Statement of the persons responsible for the preparation of the financial statements

III. Financial statements (GFI-KI statements)

  1. General data as at 31 December 2021
  2. Balance sheet as at 31 December 2021
  3. Income statement for the period from 1 January to 31 December 2021
  4. Cash flow statement for the period from 1 January to 31 December 2021
  5. Statement of changes in equity for the period from 31 December 2020 to 31 December 2021
  6. Notes to the financial statements
  1. Management report for the period from 1 January to 31 December 2021

In 2021 Zagrebačka banka recorded profit after tax of HRK 2,008 million. This is HRK 1,273 million (+173.2%) higher than in 2020.

The result is still impacted by the pandemic disruption. However, the decrease in operating income was offset mainly by lower loan provisions as the economy was emerging in 2021.

We empower our communities to progress - thanks to our people, as well as to our strong capital and liquidity position. We are striving to provide best solutions for our clients, approaching them individually to tailor the offering.

We are introducing new ways to provide services - by identifying opportunities in technology trends, embedding digital and data, putting clients at the centre of everything we do. Our focus is simplification, making our work easier while addressing customer demands, business needs and responding to market challenges.

We will integrate sustainability into our strategies and guide capital reallocation towards economic activities which generate a positive overall impact. Well-being and health of our employees and clients remains our priority as well as the support to the society and the environment in which we operate.

We are striving to be the best employer possible, by supporting our employees through work-life balance, health, family support and other important initiatives.

Key performance indicators:

  • Operating income: HRK 4,407 million
  • Operating expenses: HRK 1,571 million
  • Profit before impairment and other provisions: HRK 2,722 million
  • Impairment and other provisions: HRK 432 million
  • Loans and advances to customers: HRK 67,321 million
  • Deposits from customers: HRK 107,225 million

2

  1. Management report for the period from 1 January to 31 December 2021 (continued)

Operating income amounted to HRK 4,407 million, increased by HRK 792 million (+21.9%) Y/Y:

  • Net interest income amounted to HRK 2,175 million, decreased by HRK 225 million (-9.4%) Y/Y, mainly driven by lower net interest margins, following market developments.
  • Net fee and commission income amounted to HRK 1,046 million, increased by HRK 90 million (+9.4%).
  • Net trading and other income and expenses amounted to HRK 1,186 million, increased by HRK 927 million (+357.9%) Y/Y, due to higher dividend income and trading result.

Operating expenses - at HRK 1,571 million, decreased by HRK 17 million (-1.1%). Cost to income ratio equals to 35.7%.

Profit before impairment and other provisions amounted to HRK 2,722 million, higher by HRK 866 million (+46.7%) Y/Y, as a result of the previously described movements in Operating income and Operating expenses.

Impairment and other provisions - at HRK 432 million, decreased by HRK 530 million, mainly due to higher impairment losses in 2020 following the outbreak of COVID-19.

Total assets of the Bank amounted to HRK 132,445 million, up by HRK 7,916 million (+6.4%) BoY.

  • Net loans and advances to customers amounted to HRK 67,321 million, almost at the same level.
  • Deposits from customers represent primary source of funding. They amounted to HRK 107,225 million, higher by HRK 8.9 billion (+9.2%) BoY, mainly in retail and corporate demand deposits.
  • Deposits from credit institutions at HRK 2,603 million, down by HRK 3,127 million (-54.6%) BoY, mainly due to repayment of intragroup funding and lower placements from other banks.

3

  1. Management report for the period from 1 January to 31 December 2021 (continued)
    Financial results for the period from 1 January to 31 December 2021

Zagrebačka banka dd

2021 vs 2020

Income statement (HRKm)

2021

2020

HRKm

%

1

2

3 (1-2)

4 (3/2)

Interest income

2,432

2,734

(302)

(11.0 %)

Interest expense

(257)

(334)

77

(23.1 %)

Net interest income

2,175

2,400

(225)

(9.4 %)

Fee and commission income

1,280

1,148

132

11.5 %

Fee and commission expense

(234)

(192)

(42)

21.9 %

Net fee and commission income

1,046

956

90

9.4 %

Net trading and other income and

1,186

259

927

357.9 %

expenses

Operating income

4,407

3,615

792

21.9 %

Operating expenses

(1,571)

(1,554)

(17)

1.1 %

Cash contributions to resolution funds

(114)

(205)

91

(44.4 %)

and deposit guarantee schemes

Profit before impairment and other

2,722

1,856

866

46.7 %

provisions

Impairment and other provisions

(432)

(962)

530

(55.1 %)

Profit before tax

2,290

894

1,396

156.2 %

Income tax

(282)

(159)

(123)

77.4 %

Net profit

2,008

735

1,273

173.2 %

4

  1. Management report for the period from 1 January to 31 December 2021 (continued)

Financial results for the period from 1 January to 31 December 2021 (continued)

Zagrebačka banka dd

2021 vs. 2020

Balance sheet (HRKm)

31 Dec 2021

31 Dec 2020

HRKm

%

1

2

3 (1-2)

4 (3/2)

Cash, cash balances at central

35,636

30,432

5,204

17.1 %

banks and other demand deposits

Obligatory reserve with the CNB

6,121

5,436

685

12.6 %

Financial assets held for trading

1,088

722

366

50.7 %

Non-trading financial assets

mandatorily at fair value through

284

275

9

3.3 %

profit or loss

Financial assets at fair value

through other comprehensive

9,824

10,211

(387)

(3.8 %)

income

Financial assets at amortised cost:

75,922

73,849

2,073

2.8 %

Debt securities

3,498

1,271

2,227

175.2 %

Loans and advances to credit

5,103

5,109

(6)

(0.1 %)

institutions

Loans and advances to

67,321

67,469

(148)

(0.2 %)

customers

Tangible and intangible assets

1,360

1,273

87

6.8 %

Investments in subsidiaries, joint

1,513

1,541

(28)

(1.8 %)

ventures and associates

Other assets

697

790

(93)

(11.8 %)

Total assets

132,445

124,529

7,916

6.4 %

Financial liabilities held for trading

867

720

147

20.4 %

Financial liabilities measured at

110,270

104,480

5,790

5.5 %

amortised cost:

Debt securities issued

0

57

(57)

(100.0 %)

Deposits from credit institutions

2,603

5,730

(3,127)

(54.6 %)

Deposits from customers

107,225

98,236

8,989

9.2 %

Other financial liabilities

442

457

(15)

(3.3 %)

Provisions for risks and charges

1,347

1,277

70

5.5 %

Other liabilities

935

1,021

(86)

(8.4 %)

Total liabilities

113,419

107,498

5,921

5.5 %

Equity

19,026

17,031

1,996

11.7 %

Total equity and liabilities

132,445

124,529

7,916

6.4 %

Rating

31 December 2021

Fitch Ratings Ltd.

Long Term Issuer Default Rating

BBB

Short Term Rating

F2

Viability

bb+

Support

WD

Shareholder Support

bbb

Outlook

Stable

Zagreb, 1 March 2022

Chairman of the Management Board

Ivan Vlaho

5

Disclaimer

Zagrebacka banka dd published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
