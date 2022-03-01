Zagrebacka banka d d : Audited financial statements of Zagrebačka banka d.d.

Statement of changes in equity for the period from 31 December 2020 to 31 December 2021

Cash flow statement for the period from 1 January to 31 December 2021

Income statement for the period from 1 January to 31 December 2021

Statement of the persons responsible for the preparation of the financial statements

Management report for the period from 1 January to 31 December 2021

for the period from 1 January 2021 to 31 December 2021

Management report for the period from 1 January to 31 December 2021

In 2021 Zagrebačka banka recorded profit after tax of HRK 2,008 million. This is HRK 1,273 million (+173.2%) higher than in 2020.

The result is still impacted by the pandemic disruption. However, the decrease in operating income was offset mainly by lower loan provisions as the economy was emerging in 2021.

We empower our communities to progress - thanks to our people, as well as to our strong capital and liquidity position. We are striving to provide best solutions for our clients, approaching them individually to tailor the offering.

We are introducing new ways to provide services - by identifying opportunities in technology trends, embedding digital and data, putting clients at the centre of everything we do. Our focus is simplification, making our work easier while addressing customer demands, business needs and responding to market challenges.

We will integrate sustainability into our strategies and guide capital reallocation towards economic activities which generate a positive overall impact. Well-being and health of our employees and clients remains our priority as well as the support to the society and the environment in which we operate.

We are striving to be the best employer possible, by supporting our employees through work-life balance, health, family support and other important initiatives.

Key performance indicators:

Operating income: HRK 4,407 million

Operating expenses: HRK 1,571 million

Profit before impairment and other provisions: HRK 2,722 million

Impairment and other provisions: HRK 432 million

Loans and advances to customers: HRK 67,321 million

Deposits from customers: HRK 107,225 million

