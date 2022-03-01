Zagrebacka banka d d : Audited financial statements of Zagrebačka banka d.d.
03/01/2022 | 02:48am EST
Audited financial statements of
Zagrebačka banka dd
for the period from 1 January 2021 to 31 December 2021
Content:
Management report for the period from 1 January to 31 December 2021
Statement of the persons responsible for the preparation of the financial statements
III. Financial statements (GFI-KI statements)
General data as at 31 December 2021
Balance sheet as at 31 December 2021
Income statement for the period from 1 January to 31 December 2021
Cash flow statement for the period from 1 January to 31 December 2021
Statement of changes in equity for the period from 31 December 2020 to 31 December 2021
Notes to the financial statements
Management report for the period from 1 January to 31 December 2021
In 2021 Zagrebačka banka recorded profit after tax of HRK 2,008 million. This is HRK 1,273 million (+173.2%) higher than in 2020.
The result is still impacted by the pandemic disruption. However, the decrease in operating income was offset mainly by lower loan provisions as the economy was emerging in 2021.
We empower our communities to progress - thanks to our people, as well as to our strong capital and liquidity position. We are striving to provide best solutions for our clients, approaching them individually to tailor the offering.
We are introducing new ways to provide services - by identifying opportunities in technology trends, embedding digital and data, putting clients at the centre of everything we do. Our focus is simplification, making our work easier while addressing customer demands, business needs and responding to market challenges.
We will integrate sustainability into our strategies and guide capital reallocation towards economic activities which generate a positive overall impact. Well-being and health of our employees and clients remains our priority as well as the support to the society and the environment in which we operate.
We are striving to be the best employer possible, by supporting our employees through work-life balance, health, family support and other important initiatives.
Key performance indicators:
Operating income: HRK 4,407 million
Operating expenses: HRK 1,571 million
Profit before impairment and other provisions: HRK 2,722 million
Impairment and other provisions: HRK 432 million
Loans and advances to customers: HRK 67,321 million
Deposits from customers: HRK 107,225 million
2
Management report for the period from 1 January to 31 December 2021 (continued)
Operating income amounted to HRK 4,407 million, increased by HRK 792 million (+21.9%) Y/Y:
Net interest income amounted to HRK 2,175 million, decreased by HRK 225 million (-9.4%) Y/Y, mainly driven by lower net interest margins, following market developments.
Net fee and commission income amounted to HRK 1,046 million, increased by HRK 90 million (+9.4%).
Net trading and other income and expenses amounted to HRK 1,186 million, increased by HRK 927 million (+357.9%) Y/Y, due to higher dividend income and trading result.
Operating expenses - at HRK 1,571 million, decreased by HRK 17 million (-1.1%). Cost to income ratio equals to 35.7%.
Profit before impairment and other provisions amounted to HRK 2,722 million, higher by HRK 866 million (+46.7%) Y/Y, as a result of the previously described movements in Operating income and Operating expenses.
Impairment and other provisions - at HRK 432 million, decreased by HRK 530 million, mainly due to higher impairment losses in 2020 following the outbreak of COVID-19.
Total assets of the Bank amounted to HRK 132,445 million, up by HRK 7,916 million (+6.4%) BoY.
Net loans and advances to customers amounted to HRK 67,321 million, almost at the same level.
Deposits from customers represent primary source of funding. They amounted to HRK 107,225 million, higher by HRK 8.9 billion (+9.2%) BoY, mainly in retail and corporate demand deposits.
Deposits from credit institutions at HRK 2,603 million, down by HRK 3,127 million (-54.6%) BoY, mainly due to repayment of intragroup funding and lower placements from other banks.
3
Management report for the period from 1 January to 31 December 2021 (continued)
Financial results for the period from 1 January to 31 December 2021
Zagrebačka banka dd
2021 vs 2020
Income statement (HRKm)
2021
2020
HRKm
%
1
2
3 (1-2)
4 (3/2)
Interest income
2,432
2,734
(302)
(11.0 %)
Interest expense
(257)
(334)
77
(23.1 %)
Net interest income
2,175
2,400
(225)
(9.4 %)
Fee and commission income
1,280
1,148
132
11.5 %
Fee and commission expense
(234)
(192)
(42)
21.9 %
Net fee and commission income
1,046
956
90
9.4 %
Net trading and other income and
1,186
259
927
357.9 %
expenses
Operating income
4,407
3,615
792
21.9 %
Operating expenses
(1,571)
(1,554)
(17)
1.1 %
Cash contributions to resolution funds
(114)
(205)
91
(44.4 %)
and deposit guarantee schemes
Profit before impairment and other
2,722
1,856
866
46.7 %
provisions
Impairment and other provisions
(432)
(962)
530
(55.1 %)
Profit before tax
2,290
894
1,396
156.2 %
Income tax
(282)
(159)
(123)
77.4 %
Net profit
2,008
735
1,273
173.2 %
4
Management report for the period from 1 January to 31 December 2021 (continued)
Financial results for the period from 1 January to 31 December 2021 (continued)
Zagrebačka banka dd
2021 vs. 2020
Balance sheet (HRKm)
31 Dec 2021
31 Dec 2020
HRKm
%
1
2
3 (1-2)
4 (3/2)
Cash, cash balances at central
35,636
30,432
5,204
17.1 %
banks and other demand deposits
Obligatory reserve with the CNB
6,121
5,436
685
12.6 %
Financial assets held for trading
1,088
722
366
50.7 %
Non-trading financial assets
mandatorily at fair value through
284
275
9
3.3 %
profit or loss
Financial assets at fair value
through other comprehensive
9,824
10,211
(387)
(3.8 %)
income
Financial assets at amortised cost:
75,922
73,849
2,073
2.8 %
Debt securities
3,498
1,271
2,227
175.2 %
Loans and advances to credit
5,103
5,109
(6)
(0.1 %)
institutions
Loans and advances to
67,321
67,469
(148)
(0.2 %)
customers
Tangible and intangible assets
1,360
1,273
87
6.8 %
Investments in subsidiaries, joint
1,513
1,541
(28)
(1.8 %)
ventures and associates
Other assets
697
790
(93)
(11.8 %)
Total assets
132,445
124,529
7,916
6.4 %
Financial liabilities held for trading
867
720
147
20.4 %
Financial liabilities measured at
110,270
104,480
5,790
5.5 %
amortised cost:
Debt securities issued
0
57
(57)
(100.0 %)
Deposits from credit institutions
2,603
5,730
(3,127)
(54.6 %)
Deposits from customers
107,225
98,236
8,989
9.2 %
Other financial liabilities
442
457
(15)
(3.3 %)
Provisions for risks and charges
1,347
1,277
70
5.5 %
Other liabilities
935
1,021
(86)
(8.4 %)
Total liabilities
113,419
107,498
5,921
5.5 %
Equity
19,026
17,031
1,996
11.7 %
Total equity and liabilities
132,445
124,529
7,916
6.4 %
Rating
31 December 2021
Fitch Ratings Ltd.
Long Term Issuer Default Rating
BBB
Short Term Rating
F2
Viability
bb+
Support
WD
Shareholder Support
bbb
Outlook
Stable
Zagreb, 1 March 2022
Chairman of the Management Board
Ivan Vlaho
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Zagrebacka banka dd published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 07:47:00 UTC.