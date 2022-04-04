Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Croatia
  4. Zagreb Stock Exchange
  5. Zagrebacka banka d.d.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZABA   HRZABARA0009

ZAGREBACKA BANKA D.D.

(ZABA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zagrebacka banka d d : Pension payment in April, working hours of our branches and other important information

04/04/2022 | 07:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Health and safety of our employees and clients are Zagrebačka banka's top priority. Considering the current public health situation, Zagrebačka banka has taken decisive steps to provide its services to clients nation-wide, while also protecting the health of its clients and employees.

It is obligatory to wear a face mask in the bank's premises in accordance with the decision of the Civil Protection Headquarters of the Republic of Croatia.

For information on important news please visit:

Disclaimer

Zagrebacka banka dd published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 11:16:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ZAGREBACKA BANKA D.D.
03/25ZAGREBACKA BANKA D D : Notification regarding the change in our branches working hours
PU
03/21ZAGREBACKA BANKA D D : Notification regarding the change in our branches working hours
PU
03/18E-ZABA AND M-ZABA FOR INDIVIDUALS AN : Regular maintenance of the system March 19th
PU
03/18ZAGREBACKA BANKA D D : Notification regarding the change in our branches working hours
PU
03/11ZAGREBACKA BANKA D D : Pension payment in March, information related to the sales and paym..
PU
03/11ZAGREBACKA BANKA D D : Notification regarding the change in our branches working hours
PU
03/02ZAGREBACKA BANKA D D : Pension payment in March, working hours of our branches and other i..
PU
03/02ZAGREBACKA BANKA D D : Important information related to the sales and payments in Russian ..
PU
03/01ZAGREBACKA BANKA D D : Audited financial statements of Zagrebačka banka d.d.
PU
03/01ZAGREBACKA BANKA D D : Audited financial statements of Zagrebačka banka Group
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4 518 M 660 M 660 M
Net income 2021 1 496 M 219 M 219 M
Net cash 2021 38 842 M 5 675 M 5 675 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 22 479 M 3 284 M 3 284 M
EV / Sales 2020 -4,05x
EV / Sales 2021 -3,98x
Nbr of Employees 4 900
Free-Float 3,22%
Chart ZAGREBACKA BANKA D.D.
Duration : Period :
Zagrebacka banka d.d. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ivan Vlaho Chairman-Management Board
Simone Marcucci Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Metze Member-Supervisory Board
Savoula Demetriou Member-Supervisory Board
Aurelio Maccario Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZAGREBACKA BANKA D.D.7.67%3 284
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED12.69%166 386
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.19.93%80 916
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK8.56%68 014
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)13.72%58 253
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-1.20%56 827