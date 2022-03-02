Log in
    ZABA   HRZABARA0009

ZAGREBACKA BANKA D.D.

(ZABA)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Zagrebacka banka d d : Pension payment in March, working hours of our branches and other important information

03/02/2022 | 08:38am EST
Health and safety of our employees and clients are Zagrebačka banka's top priority. Considering the current public health situation, Zagrebačka banka has taken decisive steps to provide its services to clients nation-wide, while also protecting the health of its clients and employees.

It is obligatory to wear a face mask in the bank's premises in accordance with the decision of the Civil Protection Headquarters of the Republic of Croatia.

For information on important news please visit:

Disclaimer

Zagrebacka banka dd published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 13:37:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 4 389 M 645 M 645 M
Net income 2021 1 496 M 220 M 220 M
Net cash 2021 6 030 M 886 M 886 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 21 197 M 3 113 M 3 113 M
EV / Sales 2020 -4,06x
EV / Sales 2021 3,38x
Nbr of Employees 4 946
Free-Float 3,22%
Chart ZAGREBACKA BANKA D.D.
Duration : Period :
Zagrebacka banka d.d. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ivan Vlaho Chairman-Management Board
Simone Marcucci Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Metze Member-Supervisory Board
Savoula Demetriou Member-Supervisory Board
Aurelio Maccario Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZAGREBACKA BANKA D.D.1.53%3 113
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED10.07%163 327
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.18.83%81 660
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK10.27%68 933
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)15.40%59 115
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-4.83%53 182