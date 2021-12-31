Log in
    ZABA   HRZABARA0009

ZAGREBACKA BANKA D.D.

(ZABA)
Zagrebacka banka d d : Working hours of our branches and other important information

12/31/2021 | 04:37am EST
On 24 and 31 December 2021, all branches of Zagrebačka banka, the Centre for Non-Residents, the Contact Centre and e-branches will open for clients as usual and will close at 2 p.m.
The branches which usually open after 9 a.m. (branches Zagreb - Jarun, Zagreb - Ozaljska i Zagreb - Zapruđe) will open at 9 a.m. and close at 2 p.m.
Christmas - 25 December 2021, St. Stephen's Day - 26 December 2021, and New Year's Day - 1 January 2022 are non-working days.

The branch at the address Trg bana Josipa Jelačića 10, Zagreb, has been opened since 20 December 2021 on the ground floor for regular business after renovation following the earthquake.

Health and safety of our employees and clients are Zagrebačka banka's top priority. Considering the current public health situation, Zagrebačka banka has taken decisive steps to provide its services to clients nation-wide, while also protecting the health of its clients and employees. It is obligatory to wear a face mask in the bank's premises in accordance with the decision of the Civil Protection Headquarters of the Republic of Croatia.

For more information on working hours of our branches, phishing emails, special measures to support clients and other important news please visit:

Disclaimer

Zagrebacka banka dd published this content on 30 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2021 09:36:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
