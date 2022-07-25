Log in
    ZABA   HRZABARA0009

ZAGREBACKA BANKA D.D.

(ZABA)
End-of-day quote Zagreb Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-21
64.00 HRK    0.00%
Zagrebacka banka d d : Zagrebačka banka Group unaudited financial results 2Q 2022

07/25/2022 | 02:34am EDT
Unaudited financial statements of

Zagrebačka banka Group

for the period from 1 January to 30 June 2022

Content:

  1. Management report for the period from 1 January to 30 June 2022
  1. Statement of the persons responsible for the preparation of the financial statements

III. Financial statements (TFI-KI statements)

  1. General data as at 30 June 2022
  2. Balance sheet as at 30 June 2022
  3. Income statement for the period from 1 January to 30 June 2022
  4. Cash flow statement for the period from 1 January to 30 June 2022
  5. Statement of changes in equity for the period from 31 December 2021 to 30 June 2022
  6. Notes to the financial statements
  1. Management report for the period from 1 January to 30 June 2022

Zagrebačka banka Group realised profit after tax of HRK 1,038 million in the first half of 2022. This is HRK 220 million (+26.9%) higher than in H1 2021.

The Group's exposures were not significantly directly impacted by the situation in the Ukraine. Our operations remain affected indirectly, by the overall negative consequences and economy trends, also undermined by the pandemic.

Still, our operating income increased. Our capital and liquidity positions remained strong, with assets of adequate quality covered with prudent loan provisions.

Well-being of our employees and clients remains our priority as well as the support to the society and the environment in which we operate.

We empower our communities to progress even in the disruption periods. We are striving to provide best solutions for our clients, approaching them individually to tailor the offering.

We are introducing new ways to provide services - by identifying opportunities in technology trends, embedding digital and data, putting clients at the centre of everything we do. We are adapting our business model and how our people operate, with accountability, simplification and clear objectives being the drivers of the performance.

We aim to integrate sustainability into our strategies and guide capital reallocation towards economic activities which generate a positive overall impact.

We are striving to be the best employer possible, by supporting our employees through work-life balance, health, family support and other important initiatives.

Major contributors to Group result are Zagrebačka banka dd, UniCredit Bank dd Mostar and UniCredit Leasing Croatia doo.

Key performance indicators:

  • Operating income: HRK 2,581 million
  • Operating expenses: HRK 1,131 million
  • Profit before impairment and other provisions: HRK 1,380 million
  • Impairment and other provisions: HRK 174 million
  • Loans and advances to customers: HRK 87,122 million
  • Deposits from customers: HRK 130,207 million

2

  1. Management report for the period from 1 January to 30 June 2022 (continued)

Operating income amounted to HRK 2,581 million, increased by HRK 180 million (+7.5%) Y/Y:

  • Net interest income amounted to HRK 1,414 million, decreased by HRK 20 million (-1.4%) Y/Y, mainly as a result of lower net interest margins, following market developments.
  • Net fee and commission income amounted to HRK 759 million, increased by HRK 103 million (+15.7%).
  • Net trading and other income and expenses amounted to HRK 408 million, increased by HRK 97 million (+31.2%) Y/Y, due to higher trading result.

Operating expenses - at HRK 1,131 million, at the same level. Cost to income ratio equals to 43.82%.

Profit before impairment and other provisions amounted to HRK 1,380 million, higher by HRK 185 million (+15.5%) Y/Y, as a result of the previously described movements in Operating income and Operating expenses.

Impairment and other provisions - at HRK 174 million, changed by HRK 58 million.

Total assets of the Group amounted to HRK 163,635 million, up by HRK 5,134 million (+3.2%) BoY.

  • Net loans and advances to customers amounted to HRK 87,122 million, increased by HRK 5,5 billion (+6.7%) due to increase in corporate and retail lending.
  • Deposits from customers represent primary source of funding. They amounted to HRK 130,207 million, higher by HRK 2,8 billion (+2.2%) BoY, mainly in retail deposits.
  • Deposits from credit institutions at HRK 8,070 million, up by HRK 3,1 billion (+61.1%) BoY,.

3

  1. Management report for the period from 1 January to 30 June 2022 (continued)
    Financial results for the period from 1 January to 30 June 2022

Zagrebačka banka Group

2Q 2022 vs 2Q 2021

Income statement (HRKm)

2Q 2022

2Q 2021

HRKm

%

1

2

3 (1-2)

4 (3/2)

Interest income

1,575

1,609

(34)

(2.1 %)

Interest expense

(161)

(175)

14

(8.0 %)

Net interest income

1,414

1,434

(20)

(1.4 %)

Fee and commission income

879

755

124

16.4 %

Fee and commission expense

(120)

(99)

(21)

21.2 %

Net fee and commission income

759

656

103

15.7 %

Net trading and other income and expenses

408

311

97

31.2 %

Operating income

2,581

2,401

180

7.5 %

Operating expenses

(1,131)

(1,109)

(22)

2.0 %

Cash contributions to resolution funds and

(70)

(97)

27

(27.8 %)

deposit guarantee schemes

Profit before impairment and other provisions

1,380

1,195

185

15.5 %

Impairment and other provisions

(174)

(232)

58

(25.0 %)

Profit from operations

1,206

963

243

25.2 %

Share of profit from associates

15

15

-

-

Profit from discontinued operations

22

-

22

100.0 %

Profit before tax

1,243

978

265

27.1 %

Income tax

(205)

(160)

(45)

28.1 %

Net profit

1,038

818

220

26.9 %

Attributable to equity holders of the Bank

1,037

817

220

26.9 %

Attributable to non-controlling interests

1

1

-

-

Net profit

1,038

818

220

26.9 %

4

  1. Management report for the period from 1 January to 30 June 2022 (continued)

Financial results for the period from 1 January to 30 June 2022 (continued)

Zagrebačka banka Group

2022 vs. 2021

Balance sheet (HRKm)

30 Jun 2022

31 Dec 2021

HRKm

%

1

2

3 (1-2)

4 (3/2)

Cash, cash balances at central banks and other

34,309

38,700

(4,391)

(11.3 %)

demand deposits

Obligatory reserve with the CNB

6,196

6,121

75

1.2 %

Financial assets held for trading

2,060

1,092

968

88.6 %

Non-trading financial assets mandatorily at fair

279

286

(7)

(2.4 %)

value through profit or loss

Financial assets at fair value through other

8,990

12,850

(3,860)

(30.0 %)

comprehensive income

Financial assets at amortised cost:

108,096

95,345

12,751

13.4 %

Debt securities

7,078

3,498

3,580

102.3 %

Loans and advances to credit institutions

13,896

10,178

3,718

36.5 %

Loans and advances to customers

87,122

81,669

5,453

6.7 %

Tangible and intangible assets

2,618

2,529

89

3.5 %

Investments in subsidiaries. joint ventures and

94

86

8

9.3 %

associates

Other assets

993

1,492

(499)

(33.4 %)

Total assets

163,635

158,501

5,134

3.2 %

Financial liabilities held for trading

1,784

867

917

105.8 %

Financial liabilities measured at amortised cost:

138,913

132,927

5,986

4.5 %

Deposits from credit institutions

8,070

5,009

3,061

61.1 %

Deposits from customers

130,207

127,404

2,803

2.2 %

Other financial liabilities

636

514

122

23.7 %

Provisions for risks and charges

1,606

1,481

125

8.4 %

Other liabilities

1,666

1,901

(235)

(12.4 %)

Total liabilities

143,969

137,176

6,793

5.0 %

Equity

19,666

21,325

(1,659)

(7.8 %)

Total equity and liabilities

163,635

158,501

5,134

3.2 %

Zagreb, 25 July 2022

Chairman of the Management Board

Ivan Vlaho

5

