Zagrebacka banka d d : Zagrebačka banka Group unaudited financial results 2Q 2022

Zagrebačka banka Group unaudited financial results 2Q 2022
Unaudited financial statements of
Zagrebačka banka Group
for the period from 1 January to 30 June 2022
Management report for the period from 1 January to 30 June 2022
Statement of the persons responsible for the preparation of the financial statements
III. Financial statements (TFI-KI statements)
General data as at 30 June 2022
Balance sheet as at 30 June 2022
Income statement for the period from 1 January to 30 June 2022
Cash flow statement for the period from 1 January to 30 June 2022
Statement of changes in equity for the period from 31 December 2021 to 30 June 2022
Notes to the financial statements
Management report for the period from 1 January to 30 June 2022
Zagrebačka banka Group realised profit after tax of HRK 1,038 million in the first half of 2022. This is HRK 220 million (+26.9%) higher than in H1 2021.
The Group's exposures were not significantly directly impacted by the situation in the Ukraine. Our operations remain affected indirectly, by the overall negative consequences and economy trends, also undermined by the pandemic.
Still, our operating income increased. Our capital and liquidity positions remained strong, with assets of adequate quality covered with prudent loan provisions.
Well-being of our employees and clients remains our priority as well as the support to the society and the environment in which we operate.
We empower our communities to progress even in the disruption periods. We are striving to provide best solutions for our clients, approaching them individually to tailor the offering.
We are introducing new ways to provide services - by identifying opportunities in technology trends, embedding digital and data, putting clients at the centre of everything we do. We are adapting our business model and how our people operate, with accountability, simplification and clear objectives being the drivers of the performance.
We aim to integrate sustainability into our strategies and guide capital reallocation towards economic activities which generate a positive overall impact.
We are striving to be the best employer possible, by supporting our employees through work-life balance, health, family support and other important initiatives.
Major contributors to Group result are Zagrebačka banka dd, UniCredit Bank dd Mostar and UniCredit Leasing Croatia doo.
Key performance indicators:
Operating income: HRK 2,581 million
Operating expenses: HRK 1,131 million
Profit before impairment and other provisions: HRK 1,380 million
Impairment and other provisions: HRK 174 million
Loans and advances to customers: HRK 87,122 million
Deposits from customers: HRK 130,207 million
Management report for the period from 1 January to 30 June 2022 (continued)
Operating income amounted to HRK 2,581 million, increased by HRK 180 million (+7.5%) Y/Y:
Net interest income amounted to HRK 1,414 million, decreased by HRK 20 million (-1.4%) Y/Y, mainly as a result of lower net interest margins, following market developments.
Net fee and commission income amounted to HRK 759 million, increased by HRK 103 million (+15.7%).
Net trading and other income and expensesamounted to HRK 408 million, increased by HRK 97 million (+31.2%) Y/Y, due to higher trading result.
Operating expenses - at HRK 1,131 million, at the same level. Cost to income ratio equals to 43.82%.
Profit before impairment and other provisions amounted to HRK 1,380 million, higher by HRK 185 million (+15.5%) Y/Y, as a result of the previously described movements in Operating income and Operating expenses.
Impairment and other provisions - at HRK 174 million, changed by HRK 58 million.
Total assets of the Group amounted to HRK 163,635 million, up by HRK 5,134 million (+3.2%) BoY.
Net loans and advances to customers amounted to HRK 87,122 million, increased by HRK 5,5 billion (+6.7%) due to increase in corporate and retail lending.
Deposits from customers represent primary source of funding. They amounted to HRK 130,207 million, higher by HRK 2,8 billion (+2.2%) BoY, mainly in retail deposits.
Deposits from credit institutions at HRK 8,070 million, up by HRK 3,1 billion (+61.1%) BoY,.
Management report for the period from 1 January to 30 June 2022 (continued)
Financial results for the period from 1 January to 30 June 2022
Zagrebačka banka Group
2Q 2022 vs 2Q 2021
Income statement (HRKm)
2Q 2022
2Q 2021
HRKm
%
1
2
3 (1-2)
4 (3/2)
Interest income
1,575
1,609
(34)
(2.1 %)
Interest expense
(161)
(175)
14
(8.0 %)
Net interest income
1,414
1,434
(20)
(1.4 %)
Fee and commission income
879
755
124
16.4 %
Fee and commission expense
(120)
(99)
(21)
21.2 %
Net fee and commission income
759
656
103
15.7 %
Net trading and other income and expenses
408
311
97
31.2 %
Operating income
2,581
2,401
180
7.5 %
Operating expenses
(1,131)
(1,109)
(22)
2.0 %
Cash contributions to resolution funds and
(70)
(97)
27
(27.8 %)
deposit guarantee schemes
Profit before impairment and other provisions
1,380
1,195
185
15.5 %
Impairment and other provisions
(174)
(232)
58
(25.0 %)
Profit from operations
1,206
963
243
25.2 %
Share of profit from associates
15
15
-
-
Profit from discontinued operations
22
-
22
100.0 %
Profit before tax
1,243
978
265
27.1 %
Income tax
(205)
(160)
(45)
28.1 %
Net profit
1,038
818
220
26.9 %
Attributable to equity holders of the Bank
1,037
817
220
26.9 %
Attributable to non-controlling interests
1
1
-
-
Net profit
1,038
818
220
26.9 %
Management report for the period from 1 January to 30 June 2022 (continued)
Financial results for the period from 1 January to 30 June 2022 (continued)
Zagrebačka banka Group
2022 vs. 2021
Balance sheet (HRKm)
30 Jun 2022
31 Dec 2021
HRKm
%
1
2
3 (1-2)
4 (3/2)
Cash, cash balances at central banks and other
34,309
38,700
(4,391)
(11.3 %)
demand deposits
Obligatory reserve with the CNB
6,196
6,121
75
1.2 %
Financial assets held for trading
2,060
1,092
968
88.6 %
Non-trading financial assets mandatorily at fair
279
286
(7)
(2.4 %)
value through profit or loss
Financial assets at fair value through other
8,990
12,850
(3,860)
(30.0 %)
comprehensive income
Financial assets at amortised cost:
108,096
95,345
12,751
13.4 %
Debt securities
7,078
3,498
3,580
102.3 %
Loans and advances to credit institutions
13,896
10,178
3,718
36.5 %
Loans and advances to customers
87,122
81,669
5,453
6.7 %
Tangible and intangible assets
2,618
2,529
89
3.5 %
Investments in subsidiaries. joint ventures and
94
86
8
9.3 %
associates
Other assets
993
1,492
(499)
(33.4 %)
Total assets
163,635
158,501
5,134
3.2 %
Financial liabilities held for trading
1,784
867
917
105.8 %
Financial liabilities measured at amortised cost:
138,913
132,927
5,986
4.5 %
Deposits from credit institutions
8,070
5,009
3,061
61.1 %
Deposits from customers
130,207
127,404
2,803
2.2 %
Other financial liabilities
636
514
122
23.7 %
Provisions for risks and charges
1,606
1,481
125
8.4 %
Other liabilities
1,666
1,901
(235)
(12.4 %)
Total liabilities
143,969
137,176
6,793
5.0 %
Equity
19,666
21,325
(1,659)
(7.8 %)
Total equity and liabilities
163,635
158,501
5,134
3.2 %
Zagreb, 25 July 2022
Chairman of the Management Board
Ivan Vlaho
