Zagrebacka banka d d : Zagrebačka banka Group unaudited financial results 3Q 2022

Notes to the financial statements

Statement of changes in equity for the period from 31 December 2021 to 30 September 2022

Cash flow statement for the period from 1 January to 30 September 2022

Income statement for the period from 1 January to 30 September 2022

Statement of the persons responsible for the preparation of the financial statements

Management report for the period from 1 January to 30 September 2022

Management report for the period from 1 January to 30 September 2022

Zagrebačka banka Group realised profit after tax of HRK 1,826 million in the first nine months of 2022. This is HRK 547 million (+42.8%) higher than in the same period in 2021.

The Group's exposures were not significantly directly impacted by the situation in the Ukraine. Our operations remain affected indirectly, by the overall negative consequences and economy trends.

Still, our operating income increased. Our capital and liquidity positions remained strong, with assets covered with prudent loan provisions.

Well-being of our employees and clients remains our priority as well as the support to the society and the environment in which we operate.

We empower our communities to progress even in the disruption periods. We are striving to provide best solutions for our clients, approaching them individually to tailor the offering.

We are introducing new ways to provide services - by identifying opportunities in technology trends, embedding digital and data, putting clients at the centre of everything we do.

We aim to integrate sustainability into our strategies and guide capital reallocation towards economic activities which generate a positive overall impact.

We are striving to be the best employer possible, by supporting our employees through work-life balance, health, family support and other important initiatives.

We invest in our talents, grow our corporate culture based on Integrity, Ownership and Caring.

Major contributors to Group result are Zagrebačka banka dd, UniCredit Bank dd Mostar and UniCredit Leasing Croatia doo.

Key performance indicators:

Operating income: HRK 3,916 million

Operating expenses: HRK 1,727 million

Profit before impairment and other provisions: HRK 2,106 million

Impairment and other provisions: HRK 42 million

Loans and advances to customers: HRK 88,719 million

Deposits from customers: HRK 135,062 million

