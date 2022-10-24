Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Croatia
  4. Zagreb Stock Exchange
  5. Zagrebacka banka d.d.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZABA   HRZABARA0009

ZAGREBACKA BANKA D.D.

(ZABA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Zagreb Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-20
62.00 HRK   -1.59%
02:50aZagrebacka Banka D D : Zagrebačka banka Group unaudited financial results 3Q 2022
PU
02:50aZagrebacka Banka D D : Zagrebačka banka unaudited financial results 3Q 2022
PU
09/30UniCredit, Allianz to swap Croatian units' stakes
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zagrebacka banka d d : Zagrebačka banka Group unaudited financial results 3Q 2022

10/24/2022 | 02:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Unaudited financial statements of

Zagrebačka banka Group

for the period from 1 January to 30 September 2022

Content:

  1. Management report for the period from 1 January to 30 September 2022
  1. Statement of the persons responsible for the preparation of the financial statements

III. Financial statements (TFI-KI statements)

  1. General data as at 30 September 2022
  2. Balance sheet as at 30 September 2022
  3. Income statement for the period from 1 January to 30 September 2022
  4. Cash flow statement for the period from 1 January to 30 September 2022
  5. Statement of changes in equity for the period from 31 December 2021 to 30 September 2022
  6. Notes to the financial statements
  1. Management report for the period from 1 January to 30 September 2022

Zagrebačka banka Group realised profit after tax of HRK 1,826 million in the first nine months of 2022. This is HRK 547 million (+42.8%) higher than in the same period in 2021.

The Group's exposures were not significantly directly impacted by the situation in the Ukraine. Our operations remain affected indirectly, by the overall negative consequences and economy trends.

Still, our operating income increased. Our capital and liquidity positions remained strong, with assets covered with prudent loan provisions.

Well-being of our employees and clients remains our priority as well as the support to the society and the environment in which we operate.

We empower our communities to progress even in the disruption periods. We are striving to provide best solutions for our clients, approaching them individually to tailor the offering.

We are introducing new ways to provide services - by identifying opportunities in technology trends, embedding digital and data, putting clients at the centre of everything we do.

We aim to integrate sustainability into our strategies and guide capital reallocation towards economic activities which generate a positive overall impact.

We are striving to be the best employer possible, by supporting our employees through work-life balance, health, family support and other important initiatives.

We invest in our talents, grow our corporate culture based on Integrity, Ownership and Caring.

Major contributors to Group result are Zagrebačka banka dd, UniCredit Bank dd Mostar and UniCredit Leasing Croatia doo.

Key performance indicators:

  • Operating income: HRK 3,916 million
  • Operating expenses: HRK 1,727 million
  • Profit before impairment and other provisions: HRK 2,106 million
  • Impairment and other provisions: HRK 42 million
  • Loans and advances to customers: HRK 88,719 million
  • Deposits from customers: HRK 135,062 million

2

  1. Management report for the period from 1 January to 30 September 2022 (continued)

Operating income amounted to HRK 3,916 million, increased by HRK 329 million (+9.2%) Y/Y:

  • Net interest income amounted to HRK 2,177 million, slightly increased by HRK 46 million (+2.2%) Y/Y.
  • Net fee and commission income amounted to HRK 1,212 million, increased by HRK 163 million (+15.5%).
  • Net trading and other income and expenses amounted to HRK 527 million, increased by HRK 120 million (+29.5%) Y/Y, mainly due to higher trading result.

Operating expenses - at HRK 1,727 million, at the same level. Cost to income ratio equals to 44.10%.

Profit before impairment and other provisions amounted to HRK 2,106 million, higher by HRK 297 million (+16.4%) Y/Y, as a result of the previously described movements in Operating income and Operating expenses.

Impairment and other provisions - at HRK 42 million, changed by HRK 339 million.

Total assets of the Group amounted to HRK 169,886 million, up by HRK 11.4 billion (+7.2%) BoY.

  • Net loans and advances to customers amounted to HRK 88,719 million, increased by HRK 7.1 billion (+8.6%) due to increase in corporate and retail lending.
  • Deposits from customers 135,062 million, higher by deposits.

represent primary source of funding. They amounted to HRK HRK 7,658 million (+6.0%) BoY, in retail and corporate

  • Deposits from credit institutions at HRK 7,749 million, up by HRK 2.7 billion (+54.7%) BoY.

3

  1. Management report for the period from 1 January to 30 September 2022 (continued)
    Financial results for the period from 1 January to 30 September 2022

Zagrebačka banka Group

3Q 2022 vs 3Q 2021

Income statement (HRKm)

3Q 2022

3Q 2021

HRKm

%

1

2

3 (1-2)

4 (3/2)

Interest income

2,455

2,404

51

2.1 %

Interest expense

(278)

(273)

(5)

1.8 %

Net interest income

2,177

2,131

46

2.2 %

Fee and commission income

1,440

1,236

204

16.5 %

Fee and commission expense

(228)

(187)

(41)

21.9 %

Net fee and commission income

1,212

1,049

163

15.5 %

Net trading and other income and expenses

527

407

120

29.5 %

Operating income

3,916

3,587

329

9.2 %

Operating expenses

(1,727)

(1,669)

(58)

3.5 %

Cash contributions to resolution funds and

(83)

(109)

26

(23.9 %)

deposit guarantee schemes

Profit before impairment and other provisions

2,106

1,809

297

16.4 %

Impairment and other provisions

42

(297)

339

(114.1 %)

Profit from operations

2,148

1,512

636

42.1 %

Share of profit from associates

22

24

(2)

(8.3 %)

Profit from discontinued operations

22

-

22

100.0 %

Profit before tax

2,192

1,536

656

42.7 %

Income tax

(366)

(257)

(109)

42.4 %

Net profit

1,826

1,279

547

42.8 %

Attributable to equity holders of the Bank

1,824

1,277

547

42.8 %

Attributable to non-controlling interests

2

2

0

100.0 %

Net profit

1,826

1,279

547

42.8 %

4

  1. Management report for the period from 1 January to 30 September 2022 (continued)

Financial results for the period from 1 January to 30 September 2022 (continued)

Zagrebačka banka Group

2022 vs. 2021

Balance sheet (HRKm)

30 Sep 2022

31 Dec 2021

HRKm

%

1

2

3 (1-2)

4 (3/2)

Cash, cash balances at central banks and other

35,634

38,700

(3,066)

(7.9 %)

demand deposits

Obligatory reserve with the CNB

3,622

6,121

(2,499)

(40.8 %)

Financial assets held for trading

3,011

1,092

1,919

175.7 %

Non-trading financial assets mandatorily at fair

291

286

5

1.7 %

value through profit or loss

Financial assets at fair value through other

8,736

12,850

(4,114)

(32.0 %)

comprehensive income

Financial assets at amortised cost:

114,664

95,345

19,319

20.3 %

Debt securities

8,012

3,498

4,514

129.0 %

Loans and advances to credit institutions

17,933

10,178

7,755

76.2 %

Loans and advances to customers

88,719

81,669

7,050

8.6 %

Tangible and intangible assets

2,630

2,529

101

4.0 %

Investments in subsidiaries. joint ventures and

93

86

7

8.1 %

associates

Other assets

1,205

1,492

(287)

(19.2 %)

Total assets

169,886

158,501

11,385

7.2 %

Financial liabilities held for trading

2,860

867

1,993

229.9 %

Financial liabilities measured at amortised cost:

143,385

132,927

10,458

7.9 %

Deposits from credit institutions

7,749

5,009

2,740

54.7 %

Deposits from customers

135,062

127,404

7,658

6.0 %

Other financial liabilities

574

514

60

11.7 %

Provisions for risks and charges

1,545

1,481

64

4.3 %

Other liabilities

1,988

1,901

87

4.6 %

Total liabilities

149,778

137,176

12,602

9.2 %

Equity

20,108

21,325

(1,217)

(5.7 %)

Total equity and liabilities

169,886

158,501

11,385

7.2 %

Zagreb, 24 October 2022

Chairman of the Management Board

Ivan Vlaho

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Zagrebacka banka dd published this content on 24 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 October 2022 06:49:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ZAGREBACKA BANKA D.D.
02:50aZagrebacka Banka D D : Zagrebačka banka Group unaudited financial results 3Q 2022
PU
02:50aZagrebacka Banka D D : Zagrebačka banka unaudited financial results 3Q 2022
PU
09/30UniCredit, Allianz to swap Croatian units' stakes
RE
09/30UniCredit, Allianz to swap Croatian units' stakes
RE
09/30UniCredit S.p.A. (BIT:UCG) signed a framework agreement to acquire..
CI
09/30Allianz Holding eins GmbH entered into a framework agreement to acquire a 16.84% stake ..
CI
09/16Svea Ekonomi d.o.o acquired Non Performing Credit Portfolio of Zagrebacka Banka from Za..
CI
08/16EBRD provides $43.6 million for two wind farms in Croatia
RE
07/25Zagrebacka banka d.d. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months En..
CI
07/25Zagrebacka Banka D D : Zagrebačka banka Group unaudited financial results 2Q 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4 518 M 588 M 588 M
Net income 2021 1 496 M 195 M 195 M
Net cash 2021 38 842 M 5 056 M 5 056 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,0x
Yield 2021 9,62%
Capitalization 19 853 M 2 584 M 2 584 M
EV / Sales 2020 -4,06x
EV / Sales 2021 -3,98x
Nbr of Employees 4 884
Free-Float 3,26%
Chart ZAGREBACKA BANKA D.D.
Duration : Period :
Zagrebacka banka d.d. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ivan Vlaho Chairman-Management Board
Simone Marcucci Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Metze Member-Supervisory Board
Savoula Demetriou Member-Supervisory Board
Aurelio Maccario Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZAGREBACKA BANKA D.D.-4.91%2 584
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-10.07%135 541
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK18.49%68 455
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-4.16%49 246
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-6.38%48 294
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-16.02%45 879