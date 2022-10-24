Zagrebacka banka d d : Zagrebačka banka Group unaudited financial results 3Q 2022
Unaudited financial statements of
Zagrebačka banka Group
for the period from 1 January to 30 September 2022
Content:
Management report for the period from 1 January to 30 September 2022
Statement of the persons responsible for the preparation of the financial statements
III. Financial statements (TFI-KI statements)
General data as at 30 September 2022
Balance sheet as at 30 September 2022
Income statement for the period from 1 January to 30 September 2022
Cash flow statement for the period from 1 January to 30 September 2022
Statement of changes in equity for the period from 31 December 2021 to 30 September 2022
Notes to the financial statements
Management report for the period from 1 January to 30 September 2022
Zagrebačka banka Group realised profit after tax of HRK 1,826 million in the first nine months of 2022. This is HRK 547 million (+42.8%) higher than in the same period in 2021.
The Group's exposures were not significantly directly impacted by the situation in the Ukraine. Our operations remain affected indirectly, by the overall negative consequences and economy trends.
Still, our operating income increased. Our capital and liquidity positions remained strong, with assets covered with prudent loan provisions.
Well-being of our employees and clients remains our priority as well as the support to the society and the environment in which we operate.
We empower our communities to progress even in the disruption periods. We are striving to provide best solutions for our clients, approaching them individually to tailor the offering.
We are introducing new ways to provide services - by identifying opportunities in technology trends, embedding digital and data, putting clients at the centre of everything we do.
We aim to integrate sustainability into our strategies and guide capital reallocation towards economic activities which generate a positive overall impact.
We are striving to be the best employer possible, by supporting our employees through work-life balance, health, family support and other important initiatives.
We invest in our talents, grow our corporate culture based on Integrity, Ownership and Caring.
Major contributors to Group result are Zagrebačka banka dd, UniCredit Bank dd Mostar and UniCredit Leasing Croatia doo.
Key performance indicators:
Operating income: HRK 3,916 million
Operating expenses: HRK 1,727 million
Profit before impairment and other provisions: HRK 2,106 million
Impairment and other provisions: HRK 42 million
Loans and advances to customers: HRK 88,719 million
Deposits from customers: HRK 135,062 million
2
Management report for the period from 1 January to 30 September 2022 (continued)
Operating income amounted to HRK 3,916 million, increased by HRK 329 million (+9.2%) Y/Y:
Net interest income amounted to HRK 2,177 million, slightly increased by HRK 46 million (+2.2%) Y/Y.
Net fee and commission income amounted to HRK 1,212 million, increased by HRK 163 million (+15.5%).
Net trading and other income and expensesamounted to HRK 527 million, increased by HRK 120 million (+29.5%) Y/Y, mainly due to higher trading result.
Operating expenses - at HRK 1,727 million, at the same level. Cost to income ratio equals to 44.10%.
Profit before impairment and other provisions amounted to HRK 2,106 million, higher by HRK 297 million (+16.4%) Y/Y, as a result of the previously described movements in Operating income and Operating expenses.
Impairment and other provisions - at HRK 42 million, changed by HRK 339 million.
Total assets of the Group amounted to HRK 169,886 million, up by HRK 11.4 billion (+7.2%) BoY.
Net loans and advances to customers amounted to HRK 88,719 million, increased by HRK 7.1 billion (+8.6%) due to increase in corporate and retail lending.
Deposits from customers135,062 million, higher by deposits.
represent primary source of funding. They amounted to HRK HRK 7,658 million (+6.0%) BoY, in retail and corporate
Deposits from credit institutions at HRK 7,749 million, up by HRK 2.7 billion (+54.7%) BoY.
3
Management report for the period from 1 January to 30 September 2022 (continued)
Financial results for the period from 1 January to 30 September 2022
Zagrebačka banka Group
3Q 2022 vs 3Q 2021
Income statement (HRKm)
3Q 2022
3Q 2021
HRKm
%
1
2
3 (1-2)
4 (3/2)
Interest income
2,455
2,404
51
2.1 %
Interest expense
(278)
(273)
(5)
1.8 %
Net interest income
2,177
2,131
46
2.2 %
Fee and commission income
1,440
1,236
204
16.5 %
Fee and commission expense
(228)
(187)
(41)
21.9 %
Net fee and commission income
1,212
1,049
163
15.5 %
Net trading and other income and expenses
527
407
120
29.5 %
Operating income
3,916
3,587
329
9.2 %
Operating expenses
(1,727)
(1,669)
(58)
3.5 %
Cash contributions to resolution funds and
(83)
(109)
26
(23.9 %)
deposit guarantee schemes
Profit before impairment and other provisions
2,106
1,809
297
16.4 %
Impairment and other provisions
42
(297)
339
(114.1 %)
Profit from operations
2,148
1,512
636
42.1 %
Share of profit from associates
22
24
(2)
(8.3 %)
Profit from discontinued operations
22
-
22
100.0 %
Profit before tax
2,192
1,536
656
42.7 %
Income tax
(366)
(257)
(109)
42.4 %
Net profit
1,826
1,279
547
42.8 %
Attributable to equity holders of the Bank
1,824
1,277
547
42.8 %
Attributable to non-controlling interests
2
2
0
100.0 %
Net profit
1,826
1,279
547
42.8 %
4
Management report for the period from 1 January to 30 September 2022 (continued)
Financial results for the period from 1 January to 30 September 2022 (continued)
Zagrebačka banka Group
2022 vs. 2021
Balance sheet (HRKm)
30 Sep 2022
31 Dec 2021
HRKm
%
1
2
3 (1-2)
4 (3/2)
Cash, cash balances at central banks and other
35,634
38,700
(3,066)
(7.9 %)
demand deposits
Obligatory reserve with the CNB
3,622
6,121
(2,499)
(40.8 %)
Financial assets held for trading
3,011
1,092
1,919
175.7 %
Non-trading financial assets mandatorily at fair
291
286
5
1.7 %
value through profit or loss
Financial assets at fair value through other
8,736
12,850
(4,114)
(32.0 %)
comprehensive income
Financial assets at amortised cost:
114,664
95,345
19,319
20.3 %
Debt securities
8,012
3,498
4,514
129.0 %
Loans and advances to credit institutions
17,933
10,178
7,755
76.2 %
Loans and advances to customers
88,719
81,669
7,050
8.6 %
Tangible and intangible assets
2,630
2,529
101
4.0 %
Investments in subsidiaries. joint ventures and
93
86
7
8.1 %
associates
Other assets
1,205
1,492
(287)
(19.2 %)
Total assets
169,886
158,501
11,385
7.2 %
Financial liabilities held for trading
2,860
867
1,993
229.9 %
Financial liabilities measured at amortised cost:
143,385
132,927
10,458
7.9 %
Deposits from credit institutions
7,749
5,009
2,740
54.7 %
Deposits from customers
135,062
127,404
7,658
6.0 %
Other financial liabilities
574
514
60
11.7 %
Provisions for risks and charges
1,545
1,481
64
4.3 %
Other liabilities
1,988
1,901
87
4.6 %
Total liabilities
149,778
137,176
12,602
9.2 %
Equity
20,108
21,325
(1,217)
(5.7 %)
Total equity and liabilities
169,886
158,501
11,385
7.2 %
Zagreb, 24 October 2022
Chairman of the Management Board
Ivan Vlaho
5
