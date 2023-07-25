Statement of changes in equity for the period from 31 December 2022 to 30 June 2023

Cash flow statement for the period from 1 January to 30 June 2023

Income statement for the period from 1 January to 30 June 2023

Statement of the persons responsible for the preparation of the financial statements

Management report for the period from 1 January to 30 June 2023

for the period from 1 January to 30 June 2023

Management report for the period from 1 January to 30 June 2023

Zagrebačka banka Group realised profit after tax of EUR 250 million in the first half of 2023. This is EUR 112 million (+81.2%) higher than in the same period in 2022.

Our operating income increased, cost management is disciplined. Capital and liquidity positions are strong, assets are covered with prudent loan provisions.

Zagrebačka banka Group is resilient and reliable. We are strongly connected with our community, providing support to the economy and the society in which we operate. We are doing this by financing most loans in the market, by investing in optimal user experiences as well as in the security of our solutions, by maintaining the robust payment infrastructure and offering the wide scale of services to companies and citizens.

We are transforming our organization, culture, and ways of working to assure sustainability and guide capital reallocation towards economic activities which generate a positive overall impact, considering also the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) aspects.

We are striving to be the best employer possible, by supporting our employees through work-life balance, health, family support and other important initiatives.

Major contributors to Group result are Zagrebačka banka dd, UniCredit Bank dd Mostar and UniCredit Leasing Croatia doo.

Key performance indicators:

Operating income: EUR 447 million

Operating expenses: EUR 162 million

Profit before impairment and other provisions: EUR 281 million

Impairment and other provisions: EUR 18 million

Loans and advances to customers: EUR 12,190 million

Deposits from customers: EUR 18,911 million

2