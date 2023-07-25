Unaudited financial statements of
Zagrebačka banka Group
for the period from 1 January to 30 June 2023
Zagrebačka banka Group realised profit after tax of EUR 250 million in the first half of 2023. This is EUR 112 million (+81.2%) higher than in the same period in 2022.
Our operating income increased, cost management is disciplined. Capital and liquidity positions are strong, assets are covered with prudent loan provisions.
Zagrebačka banka Group is resilient and reliable. We are strongly connected with our community, providing support to the economy and the society in which we operate. We are doing this by financing most loans in the market, by investing in optimal user experiences as well as in the security of our solutions, by maintaining the robust payment infrastructure and offering the wide scale of services to companies and citizens.
We are transforming our organization, culture, and ways of working to assure sustainability and guide capital reallocation towards economic activities which generate a positive overall impact, considering also the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) aspects.
We are striving to be the best employer possible, by supporting our employees through work-life balance, health, family support and other important initiatives.
Major contributors to Group result are Zagrebačka banka dd, UniCredit Bank dd Mostar and UniCredit Leasing Croatia doo.
Key performance indicators:
- Operating income: EUR 447 million
- Operating expenses: EUR 162 million
- Profit before impairment and other provisions: EUR 281 million
- Impairment and other provisions: EUR 18 million
- Loans and advances to customers: EUR 12,190 million
- Deposits from customers: EUR 18,911 million
Operating income amounted to EUR 447 million, increased by EUR 105 million (+30.7%) Y/Y:
- Net interest income amounted to EUR 314 million, increased by EUR 126 million (+67.0%) Y/Y.
- Net fee and commission income amounted to EUR 104 million, increased by EUR 3 million (+3.0%).
- Net trading and other income and expensesamounted to EUR 29 million, decreased by EUR 24 million(-45.3%)Y/Y mainly due to lower trading result.
Operating expenses - at EUR 162 million, higher by EUR 12 million (+8.0%). Cost to income ratio equals to 36.24%.
Profit before impairment and other provisions amounted to EUR 281 million, higher by EUR 98 million (+53.6%) Y/Y, as a result of the previously described movements in Operating income and Operating expenses.
Impairment and other provisions write-back amounted to EUR 18 million, changed by EUR 41 million.
Total assets of the Group amounted to EUR 23,379 million, lower by EUR 281 million (-1.2%) BoY.
- Net loans and advances to customers amounted to EUR 12,190 million, increased by EUR 389 million (+3.3%) due to increase in corporate and retail lending.
- Deposits from customers represent primary source of funding. They amounted to EUR 18,911 million, lower by EUR 147 million (-0.8%) BoY mainly in corporate deposits.
- Deposits from credit institutions at EUR 785 million, lower by EUR 152 million (-16.2%) BoY.
Financial results for the period from 1 January to 30 June 2023
Zagrebačka banka Group
Δ 2Q 2023 vs 2Q 2022
Income statement (EURm)
2Q 2023
2Q 2022
EURm
%
1
2
3 (1-2)
4 (3/2)
Interest income
360
209
151
72.2 %
Interest expense
(46)
(21)
(25)
119.0 %
Net interest income
314
188
126
67.0 %
Fee and commission income
122
117
5
4.3 %
Fee and commission expense
(18)
(16)
(2)
12.5 %
Net fee and commission income
104
101
3
3.0 %
Net trading and other income and expenses
29
53
(24)
(45.3 %)
Operating income
447
342
105
30.7 %
Operating expenses
(162)
(150)
(12)
8.0 %
Cash contributions to resolution funds and
(4)
(9)
5
55.6 %
deposit guarantee schemes
Profit before impairment and other provisions
281
183
98
53.6 %
Impairment and other provisions
18
(23)
41
(178.3 %)
Profit from operations
299
160
139
86.9 %
Share of profit from associates
2
2
-
0.0 %
Profit from discontinued operations
-
3
(3)
(100.0 %)
Profit before tax
301
165
136
82.4 %
Income tax
(51)
(27)
(24)
(88.9 %)
Net profit
250
138
112
81.2 %
Attributable to equity holders of the Bank
250
138
112
81.2 %
Attributable to non-controlling interests
-
-
-
0.0 %
Net profit
250
138
112
81.2 %
Financial results for the period from 1 January to 30 June 2023 (continued)
Zagrebačka banka Group
Δ 2023 vs. 2022
Balance sheet (EURm)
30 Jun 2023
31 Dec 2022
EURm
%
1
2
3 (1-2)
4 (3/2)
Cash, cash balances at central banks and other
6,775
7,152
(377)
(5.3 %)
demand deposits
Financial assets held for trading
206
265
(59)
(22.3 %)
Non-trading financial assets mandatorily at fair
19
16
3
18.8 %
value through profit or loss
Financial assets at fair value through other
1,081
996
85
8.5 %
comprehensive income
Financial assets at amortised cost:
14,730
14,692
38
0.3 %
Debt securities
1,438
1,194
244
20.4 %
Loans and advances to credit institutions
1,102
1,697
(595)
(35.1 %)
Loans and advances to customers
12,190
11,801
389
3.3 %
Tangible and intangible assets
371
346
25
7.2 %
Investments in subsidiaries. joint ventures and
20
11
9
81.8 %
associates
Other assets
177
182
(5)
(2.7 %)
Total assets
23,379
23,660
(281)
(1.2 %)
Financial liabilities held for trading
197
259
(62)
(23.9 %)
Financial liabilities measured at amortised cost:
20,252
20,220
32
0.2 %
Debt securities issued
151
151
0
0.0 %
Deposits from credit institutions
785
937
(152)
(16.2 %)
Deposits from customers
18,911
19,058
(147)
(0.8 %)
Other financial liabilities
405
74
331
447.3 %
Provisions for risks and charges
245
238
7
2.9 %
Other liabilities
284
258
26
10.1 %
Total liabilities
20,978
20,975
3
0.0 %
Equity
2,401
2,685
(284)
(10.6 %)
Total equity and liabilities
23,379
23,660
(281)
(1.2 %)
Zagreb, 25 July 2023
