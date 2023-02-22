Zagrebacka banka d d : Zagrebačka banka group financial results for Q4 31.12.2022 unaudited

Statement of changes in equity for the period from 31 December 2021 to 31 December 2022

Cash flow statement for the period from 1 January to 31 December 2022

Income statement for the period from 1 January to 31 December 2022

Statement of the persons responsible for the preparation of the financial statements

Management report for the period from 1 January to 31 December 2022

for the period from 1 January to 31 December 2022

Management report for the period from 1 January to 31 December 2022

Zagrebačka banka Group realised profit after tax of HRK 1,871 million in 2022. This is HRK 372 million (+24.8%) higher than in the same period in 2021.

Our operating income increased. Inflation pressure on costs was well managed. Capital and liquidity positions are strong, assets are covered with prudent loan provisions.

The purpose we declare as part of the UniCredit Group is to empower our communities to progress, to provide support to the economy and the society in which we operate. We are doing this by financing most loans in the market we operate, by investing in optimal user experiences as well as in the security of our solutions, by maintaining the robust payment infrastructure and offering the wide scale of services to companies and citizens.

Zagrebačka banka Group is resilient and reliable. Just recently we re-confirmed so at one of the most demanding projects, the conversion to euro in Croatia. We were the first amongst our peers to finish adjusting our systems and go live seamlessly, promptly enabling full availability of services to our clients.

We aim to integrate sustainability into our strategies and guide capital reallocation towards economic activities which generate a positive overall impact.

We are striving to be the best employer possible, by supporting our employees through work-life balance, health, family support and other important initiatives.

We invest in talents and grow our corporate culture based on values of integrity, ownership and caring.

Major contributors to Group result are Zagrebačka banka dd, UniCredit Bank dd Mostar and UniCredit Leasing Croatia doo.

Key performance indicators:

Operating income: HRK 5,264 million

Operating expenses: HRK 2,420 million

Profit before impairment and other provisions: HRK 2,727 million

Impairment and other provisions: HRK 504 million

Loans and advances to customers: HRK 88,917 million

Deposits from customers: HRK 143,591 million

2