Zagrebacka banka d d : Zagrebačka banka group financial results for Q4 31.12.2022 unaudited

Unaudited financial statements of
Zagrebačka banka Group
for the period from 1 January to 31 December 2022
Zagrebačka banka Group realised profit after tax of HRK 1,871 million in 2022. This is HRK 372 million (+24.8%) higher than in the same period in 2021.
Our operating income increased. Inflation pressure on costs was well managed. Capital and liquidity positions are strong, assets are covered with prudent loan provisions.
The purpose we declare as part of the UniCredit Group is to empower our communities to progress, to provide support to the economy and the society in which we operate. We are doing this by financing most loans in the market we operate, by investing in optimal user experiences as well as in the security of our solutions, by maintaining the robust payment infrastructure and offering the wide scale of services to companies and citizens.
Zagrebačka banka Group is resilient and reliable. Just recently we re-confirmed so at one of the most demanding projects, the conversion to euro in Croatia. We were the first amongst our peers to finish adjusting our systems and go live seamlessly, promptly enabling full availability of services to our clients.
We aim to integrate sustainability into our strategies and guide capital reallocation towards economic activities which generate a positive overall impact.
We are striving to be the best employer possible, by supporting our employees through work-life balance, health, family support and other important initiatives.
We invest in talents and grow our corporate culture based on values of integrity, ownership and caring.
Major contributors to Group result are Zagrebačka banka dd, UniCredit Bank dd Mostar and UniCredit Leasing Croatia doo.
Key performance indicators:
Operating income: HRK 5,264 million
Operating expenses: HRK 2,420 million
Profit before impairment and other provisions: HRK 2,727 million
Impairment and other provisions: HRK 504 million
Loans and advances to customers: HRK 88,917 million
Deposits from customers: HRK 143,591 million
Operating income amounted to HRK 5,264 million, increased by HRK 555 million (+11.8%) Y/Y:
Net interest income amounted to HRK 3,054 million, increased by HRK 235 million (+8.3%) Y/Y.
Net fee and commission income amounted to HRK 1,563 million, increased by HRK 192 million (+14.0%).
Net trading and other income and expensesamounted to HRK 647 million, increased by HRK 128 million (+24.6%) Y/Y, mainly higher trading result and other income.
Operating expenses - at HRK 2,420 million, higher by HRK 194 million (+8.7%). Cost to income ratio equals to 45.97%.
Profit before impairment and other provisions amounted to HRK 2,727 million, higher by HRK 406 million (+17.5%) Y/Y, as a result of the previously described movements in Operating income and Operating expenses.
Impairment and other provisions - at HRK 504 million, at the same level.
Total assets of the Group amounted to HRK 178,266 million, up by HRK 19.8 billion (+12.5%) BoY.
Net loans and advances to customers amounted to HRK 88,917 million, increased by HRK 7.2 billion (+8.9%) due to increase in corporate and retail lending.
Deposits from customers represent primary source of funding. They amounted to HRK 143,591 million, higher by HRK 16,187 million (+12.7%) BoY, in retail and corporate deposits.
Deposits from credit institutions at HRK 7,058 million, up by HRK 2.1 billion (+40.9%) BoY.
Zagrebačka banka Group
Δ 2022 vs 2021
Income statement (HRKm)
2022
2021
HRKm
%
1
2
3 (1-2)
4 (3/2)
Interest income
3,407
3,177
230
7.2 %
Interest expense
(353)
(358)
5
(1.4 %)
Net interest income
3,054
2,819
235
8.3 %
Fee and commission income
1,870
1,625
245
15.1 %
Fee and commission expense
(307)
(254)
(53)
20.9 %
Net fee and commission income
1,563
1,371
192
14.0 %
Net trading and other income and expenses
647
519
128
24.6 %
Operating income
5,264
4,709
555
11.8 %
Operating expenses
(2,420)
(2,226)
(194)
8.7 %
Cash contributions to resolution funds and
(117)
(162)
45
(27.8 %)
deposit guarantee schemes
Profit before impairment and other provisions
2,727
2,321
406
17.5 %
Impairment and other provisions
(504)
(505)
1
(0.2 %)
Profit from operations
2,223
1,816
407
22.4 %
Share of profit from associates
24
28
(4)
(14.3 %)
Profit from discontinued operations
22
-
22
100.0 %
Profit before tax
2,269
1,844
425
23.0 %
Income tax
(398)
(345)
(53)
15.4 %
Net profit
1,871
1,499
372
24.8 %
Attributable to equity holders of the Bank
1,869
1,496
373
24.8 %
Attributable to non-controlling interests
2
3
(1)
0.0 %
Net profit
1,871
1,499
372
24.8 %
