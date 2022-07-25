Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Croatia
  4. Zagreb Stock Exchange
  5. Zagrebacka banka d.d.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZABA   HRZABARA0009

ZAGREBACKA BANKA D.D.

(ZABA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Zagreb Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-21
64.00 HRK    0.00%
02:34aZAGREBACKA BANKA D D : Zagrebačka banka unaudited financial results 2Q 2022
PU
07/19ZAGREBACKA BANKA D D : Dubravka Jusić is the new Head of Identity and Communication at Zagrebačka banka
PU
05/13ZAGREBACKA BANKA D D : Difficulties with logging into e-zaba business banking
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zagrebacka banka d d : Zagrebačka banka unaudited financial results 2Q 2022

07/25/2022 | 02:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Unaudited financial statements of

Zagrebačka banka dd

for the period from 1 January to 30 June 2022

Content:

  1. Management report for the period from 1 January to 30 June 2022
  1. Statement of the persons responsible for the preparation of the financial statements

III. Financial statements (TFI-KI statements)

  1. General data as at 30 June 2022
  2. Balance sheet as at 30 June 2022
  3. Income statement for the period from 1 January to 30 June 2022
  4. Cash flow statement for the period from 1 January to 30 June 2022
  5. Statement of changes in equity for the period from 31 December 2021 to 30 June 2022
  6. Notes to the financial statements
  1. Management report for the period from 1 January to 30 June 2022

Zagrebačka banka dd realised profit after tax of HRK 911 million in the first half of 2022. This is HRK 204 million (+28.8%) higher than in H1 2021.

The Bank's exposures were not significantly directly impacted by the situation in the Ukraine. Our operations remain affected indirectly, by the overall negative consequences and economy trends, also undermined by the pandemic.

Still, our operating income increased. Our capital and liquidity positions remained strong, with assets of adequate quality covered with prudent loan provisions.

Well-being of our employees and clients remains our priority as well as the support to the society and the environment in which we operate.

We empower our communities to progress even in the disruption periods. We are striving to provide best solutions for our clients, approaching them individually to tailor the offering.

We are introducing new ways to provide services - by identifying opportunities in technology trends, embedding digital and data, putting clients at the centre of everything we do. We are adapting our business model and how our people operate, with accountability, simplification and clear objectives being the drivers of the performance.

We aim to integrate sustainability into our strategies and guide capital reallocation towards economic activities which generate a positive overall impact.

We are striving to be the best employer possible, by supporting our employees through work-life balance, health, family support and other important initiatives.

Key performance indicators:

  • Operating income: HRK 2,054 million
  • Operating expenses: HRK 807 million
  • Profit before impairment and other provisions: HRK 1,202 million
  • Impairment and other provisions: HRK 117 million
  • Loans and advances to customers: HRK 70,875 million
  • Deposits from customers: HRK 109,713 million

2

  1. Management report for the period from 1 January to 30 June 2022 (continued)

Operating income amounted to HRK 2,054 million, increased by HRK 171 million (+9.1%) Y/Y:

  • Net interest income amounted to HRK 1,084 million, decreased by HRK 33 million (-3.0%) Y/Y, mainly as a result of lower net interest margins, following market developments.
  • Net fee and commission income amounted to HRK 590 million, increased by HRK 102 million (+20.9%).
  • Net trading and other income and expenses amounted to HRK 380 million, increased by HRK 102 million (+36.7%) Y/Y, due to higher trading result.

Operating expenses - at HRK 807 million, at the same level. Cost to income ratio equals to 39.29%.

Profit before impairment and other provisions amounted to HRK 1,202 million, higher by HRK 169 million (+16.4%) Y/Y, as a result of the previously described movements in Operating income and Operating expenses.

Impairment and other provisions - at HRK 117 million, changed by HRK 80 million.

Total assets of the Group amounted to HRK 136,471 million, up by HRK 4,026 million (+3.0%) BoY.

  • Net loans and advances to customers amounted to HRK 70,875 million, increased by HRK 3,5 billion (+5.3%) due to increase in corporate and retail lending.
  • Deposits from customers represent primary source of funding. They amounted to HRK 109,713 million, higher by HRK 2,4 billion (+2.3%) BoY, mainly in retail deposits.
  • Deposits from credit institutions at HRK 4,605 million, up by HRK 2,0 billion (+76.9%) BoY,.

3

  1. Management report for the period from 1 January to 30 June 2022 (continued)
    Financial results for the period from 1 January to 30 June 2022

Zagrebačka banka dd

2Q 2022 vs 2Q 2021

Income statement (HRKm)

2Q 2022

2Q 2021

HRKm

%

1

2

3 (1-2)

4 (3/2)

Interest income

1,209

1,240

(31)

(2.5 %)

Interest expense

(125)

(123)

(2)

1.6 %

Net interest income

1,084

1,117

(33)

(3.0 %)

Fee and commission income

700

575

125

21.7 %

Fee and commission expense

(110)

(87)

(23)

26.4 %

Net fee and commission income

590

488

102

20.9 %

Net trading and other income and

380

278

102

36.7 %

expenses

Operating income

2,054

1,883

171

9.1 %

Operating expenses

(807)

(777)

30

3.9 %

Cash contributions to resolution funds

(45)

(73)

28

(38.4 %)

and deposit guarantee schemes

Profit before impairment and other

1,202

1,033

169

16.4 %

provisions

Impairment and other provisions

(117)

(197)

80

(40.6 %)

Profit before tax

1,085

836

249

29.8%

Income tax

(174)

(129)

(45)

34.9 %

Net profit

911

707

204

28.9 %

4

  1. Management report for the period from 1 January to 30 June 2022 (continued)

Financial results for the period from 1 January to 30 June 2022 (continued)

Zagrebačka banka dd

2022 vs. 2021

Balance sheet (HRKm)

30 Jun 2022

31 Dec 2021

HRKm

%

1

2

3 (1-2)

4 (3/2)

Cash, cash balances at central

30,532

35,636

(5,104)

(14.3 %)

banks and other demand deposits

Obligatory reserve with the CNB

6,196

6,121

75

1.2 %

Financial assets held for trading

2,033

1,088

945

86.9 %

Non-trading financial assets

mandatorily at fair value through

276

284

(8)

(2.8 %)

profit or loss

Financial assets at fair value

through other comprehensive

6,092

9,824

(3,732)

(38.0 %)

income

Financial assets at amortised cost:

87,687

75,922

11,765

15.5 %

Debt securities

6,939

3,498

3,441

98.4 %

Loans and advances to credit

9,873

5,103

4,770

93.5 %

institutions

Loans and advances to

70,875

67,321

3,554

5.3 %

customers

Tangible and intangible assets

1,366

1,360

6

0.4 %

Investments in subsidiaries, joint

1,531

1,513

18

1.2 %

ventures and associates

Other assets

758

697

61

8.8 %

Total assets

136,471

132,445

4,026

3.0 %

Financial liabilities held for trading

1,784

867

917

105.8 %

Financial liabilities measured at

114,907

110,270

4,637

4.2 %

amortised cost:

Deposits from credit institutions

4,605

2,603

2,002

76,9 %

Deposits from customers

109,713

107,225

2,488

2.3 %

Other financial liabilities

589

442

147

33.3 %

Provisions for risks and charges

1,455

1,347

108

8.0 %

Other liabilities

988

935

53

5.7 %

Total liabilities

119,134

113,419

5,715

5.0 %

Equity

17,337

19,026

(1,689)

(8.9 %)

Total equity and liabilities

136,471

132,445

4,026

3.0 %

Rating

30 June 2022

Fitch Ratings Ltd.

Long Term Issuer Default Rating

BBB+

Short Term Rating

F2

Viability

bb+

Support

WD

Shareholder Support

bbb

Outlook

Stable

Zagreb, 25 July 2022

Chairman of the Management Board

Ivan Vlaho

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Zagrebacka banka dd published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 06:33:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ZAGREBACKA BANKA D.D.
02:34aZAGREBACKA BANKA D D : Zagrebačka banka unaudited financial results 2Q 2022
PU
07/19ZAGREBACKA BANKA D D : Dubravka Jusić is the new Head of Identity and Communication a..
PU
05/13ZAGREBACKA BANKA D D : Difficulties with logging into e-zaba business banking
PU
05/05ZAGREBACKA BANKA D D : Difficulties with logging into e-zaba business banking
PU
04/27Zagrebacka banka d.d. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 20..
CI
04/25ZAGREBACKA BANKA D D : Difficulties with logging into e-zaba business banking
PU
04/15ZAGREBACKA BANKA D D : Our branches working hours
PU
04/15ZAGREBACKA BANKA D D : Working hours of our branches and other important information
PU
04/12ZAGREBACKA BANKA D D : Our branches working hours
PU
04/12ZAGREBACKA BANKA D D : Pension payment in April, working hours of our branches and other i..
PU
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 4 518 M - -
Net income 2021 1 496 M - -
Net cash 2021 38 842 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,0x
Yield 2021 9,62%
Capitalization 20 493 M 2 783 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -4,06x
EV / Sales 2021 -3,98x
Nbr of Employees 4 887
Free-Float 3,26%
Chart ZAGREBACKA BANKA D.D.
Duration : Period :
Zagrebacka banka d.d. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ivan Vlaho Chairman-Management Board
Simone Marcucci Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Metze Member-Supervisory Board
Savoula Demetriou Member-Supervisory Board
Aurelio Maccario Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZAGREBACKA BANKA D.D.-1.84%2 783
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-4.10%144 825
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-6.95%63 688
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK0.34%60 336
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-7.93%53 939
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)1.63%51 808