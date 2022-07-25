Zagrebacka banka d d : Zagrebačka banka unaudited financial results 2Q 2022
07/25/2022 | 02:34am EDT
Unaudited financial statements of
Zagrebačka banka dd
for the period from 1 January to 30 June 2022
Content:
Management report for the period from 1 January to 30 June 2022
Statement of the persons responsible for the preparation of the financial statements
III. Financial statements (TFI-KI statements)
General data as at 30 June 2022
Balance sheet as at 30 June 2022
Income statement for the period from 1 January to 30 June 2022
Cash flow statement for the period from 1 January to 30 June 2022
Statement of changes in equity for the period from 31 December 2021 to 30 June 2022
Notes to the financial statements
Management report for the period from 1 January to 30 June 2022
Zagrebačka banka dd realised profit after tax of HRK 911 million in the first half of 2022. This is HRK 204 million (+28.8%) higher than in H1 2021.
The Bank's exposures were not significantly directly impacted by the situation in the Ukraine. Our operations remain affected indirectly, by the overall negative consequences and economy trends, also undermined by the pandemic.
Still, our operating income increased. Our capital and liquidity positions remained strong, with assets of adequate quality covered with prudent loan provisions.
Well-being of our employees and clients remains our priority as well as the support to the society and the environment in which we operate.
We empower our communities to progress even in the disruption periods. We are striving to provide best solutions for our clients, approaching them individually to tailor the offering.
We are introducing new ways to provide services - by identifying opportunities in technology trends, embedding digital and data, putting clients at the centre of everything we do. We are adapting our business model and how our people operate, with accountability, simplification and clear objectives being the drivers of the performance.
We aim to integrate sustainability into our strategies and guide capital reallocation towards economic activities which generate a positive overall impact.
We are striving to be the best employer possible, by supporting our employees through work-life balance, health, family support and other important initiatives.
Key performance indicators:
Operating income: HRK 2,054 million
Operating expenses: HRK 807 million
Profit before impairment and other provisions: HRK 1,202 million
Impairment and other provisions: HRK 117 million
Loans and advances to customers: HRK 70,875 million
Deposits from customers: HRK 109,713 million
2
Management report for the period from 1 January to 30 June 2022 (continued)
Operating income amounted to HRK 2,054 million, increased by HRK 171 million (+9.1%) Y/Y:
Net interest income amounted to HRK 1,084 million, decreased by HRK 33 million (-3.0%) Y/Y, mainly as a result of lower net interest margins, following market developments.
Net fee and commission income amounted to HRK 590 million, increased by HRK 102 million (+20.9%).
Net trading and other income and expensesamounted to HRK 380 million, increased by HRK 102 million (+36.7%) Y/Y, due to higher trading result.
Operating expenses - at HRK 807 million, at the same level. Cost to income ratio equals to 39.29%.
Profit before impairment and other provisions amounted to HRK 1,202 million, higher by HRK 169 million (+16.4%) Y/Y, as a result of the previously described movements in Operating income and Operating expenses.
Impairment and other provisions - at HRK 117 million, changed by HRK 80 million.
Total assets of the Group amounted to HRK 136,471 million, up by HRK 4,026 million (+3.0%) BoY.
Net loans and advances to customers amounted to HRK 70,875 million, increased by HRK 3,5 billion (+5.3%) due to increase in corporate and retail lending.
Deposits from customers represent primary source of funding. They amounted to HRK 109,713 million, higher by HRK 2,4 billion (+2.3%) BoY, mainly in retail deposits.
Deposits from credit institutions at HRK 4,605 million, up by HRK 2,0 billion (+76.9%) BoY,.
3
Management report for the period from 1 January to 30 June 2022 (continued)
Financial results for the period from 1 January to 30 June 2022
Zagrebačka banka dd
2Q 2022 vs 2Q 2021
Income statement (HRKm)
2Q 2022
2Q 2021
HRKm
%
1
2
3 (1-2)
4 (3/2)
Interest income
1,209
1,240
(31)
(2.5 %)
Interest expense
(125)
(123)
(2)
1.6 %
Net interest income
1,084
1,117
(33)
(3.0 %)
Fee and commission income
700
575
125
21.7 %
Fee and commission expense
(110)
(87)
(23)
26.4 %
Net fee and commission income
590
488
102
20.9 %
Net trading and other income and
380
278
102
36.7 %
expenses
Operating income
2,054
1,883
171
9.1 %
Operating expenses
(807)
(777)
30
3.9 %
Cash contributions to resolution funds
(45)
(73)
28
(38.4 %)
and deposit guarantee schemes
Profit before impairment and other
1,202
1,033
169
16.4 %
provisions
Impairment and other provisions
(117)
(197)
80
(40.6 %)
Profit before tax
1,085
836
249
29.8%
Income tax
(174)
(129)
(45)
34.9 %
Net profit
911
707
204
28.9 %
4
Management report for the period from 1 January to 30 June 2022 (continued)
Financial results for the period from 1 January to 30 June 2022 (continued)
Zagrebačka banka dd
2022 vs. 2021
Balance sheet (HRKm)
30 Jun 2022
31 Dec 2021
HRKm
%
1
2
3 (1-2)
4 (3/2)
Cash, cash balances at central
30,532
35,636
(5,104)
(14.3 %)
banks and other demand deposits
Obligatory reserve with the CNB
6,196
6,121
75
1.2 %
Financial assets held for trading
2,033
1,088
945
86.9 %
Non-trading financial assets
mandatorily at fair value through
276
284
(8)
(2.8 %)
profit or loss
Financial assets at fair value
through other comprehensive
6,092
9,824
(3,732)
(38.0 %)
income
Financial assets at amortised cost:
87,687
75,922
11,765
15.5 %
Debt securities
6,939
3,498
3,441
98.4 %
Loans and advances to credit
9,873
5,103
4,770
93.5 %
institutions
Loans and advances to
70,875
67,321
3,554
5.3 %
customers
Tangible and intangible assets
1,366
1,360
6
0.4 %
Investments in subsidiaries, joint
1,531
1,513
18
1.2 %
ventures and associates
Other assets
758
697
61
8.8 %
Total assets
136,471
132,445
4,026
3.0 %
Financial liabilities held for trading
1,784
867
917
105.8 %
Financial liabilities measured at
114,907
110,270
4,637
4.2 %
amortised cost:
Deposits from credit institutions
4,605
2,603
2,002
76,9 %
Deposits from customers
109,713
107,225
2,488
2.3 %
Other financial liabilities
589
442
147
33.3 %
Provisions for risks and charges
1,455
1,347
108
8.0 %
Other liabilities
988
935
53
5.7 %
Total liabilities
119,134
113,419
5,715
5.0 %
Equity
17,337
19,026
(1,689)
(8.9 %)
Total equity and liabilities
136,471
132,445
4,026
3.0 %
Rating
30 June 2022
Fitch Ratings Ltd.
Long Term Issuer Default Rating
BBB+
Short Term Rating
F2
Viability
bb+
Support
WD
Shareholder Support
bbb
Outlook
Stable
Zagreb, 25 July 2022
Chairman of the Management Board
Ivan Vlaho
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.