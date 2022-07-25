Zagrebacka banka d d : Zagrebačka banka unaudited financial results 2Q 2022

Statement of changes in equity for the period from 31 December 2021 to 30 June 2022

Cash flow statement for the period from 1 January to 30 June 2022

Income statement for the period from 1 January to 30 June 2022

Statement of the persons responsible for the preparation of the financial statements

Management report for the period from 1 January to 30 June 2022

for the period from 1 January to 30 June 2022

Zagrebačka banka dd realised profit after tax of HRK 911 million in the first half of 2022. This is HRK 204 million (+28.8%) higher than in H1 2021.

The Bank's exposures were not significantly directly impacted by the situation in the Ukraine. Our operations remain affected indirectly, by the overall negative consequences and economy trends, also undermined by the pandemic.

Still, our operating income increased. Our capital and liquidity positions remained strong, with assets of adequate quality covered with prudent loan provisions.

Well-being of our employees and clients remains our priority as well as the support to the society and the environment in which we operate.

We empower our communities to progress even in the disruption periods. We are striving to provide best solutions for our clients, approaching them individually to tailor the offering.

We are introducing new ways to provide services - by identifying opportunities in technology trends, embedding digital and data, putting clients at the centre of everything we do. We are adapting our business model and how our people operate, with accountability, simplification and clear objectives being the drivers of the performance.

We aim to integrate sustainability into our strategies and guide capital reallocation towards economic activities which generate a positive overall impact.

We are striving to be the best employer possible, by supporting our employees through work-life balance, health, family support and other important initiatives.

Key performance indicators:

Operating income: HRK 2,054 million

Operating expenses: HRK 807 million

Profit before impairment and other provisions: HRK 1,202 million

Impairment and other provisions: HRK 117 million

Loans and advances to customers: HRK 70,875 million

Deposits from customers: HRK 109,713 million

