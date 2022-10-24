Advanced search
    ZABA   HRZABARA0009

ZAGREBACKA BANKA D.D.

(ZABA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Zagreb Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-20
62.00 HRK   -1.59%
Zagrebacka banka d d : Zagrebačka banka unaudited financial results 3Q 2022

10/24/2022 | 02:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Unaudited financial statements of

Zagrebačka banka dd

for the period from 1 January to 30 September 2022

Content:

  1. Management report for the period from 1 January to 30 September 2022
  1. Statement of the persons responsible for the preparation of the financial statements

III. Financial statements (TFI-KI statements)

  1. General data as at 30 September 2022
  2. Balance sheet as at 30 September 2022
  3. Income statement for the period from 1 January to 30 September 2022
  4. Cash flow statement for the period from 1 January to 30 September 2022
  5. Statement of changes in equity for the period from 31 December 2021 to 30 September 2022
  6. Notes to the financial statements
  1. Management report for the period from 1 January to 30 September 2022

Zagrebačka banka dd realised profit after tax of HRK 1,555 million in the first nine months of 2022. This is HRK 488 million (+45.7%) higher than in the same period in 2021.

The Bank's exposures were not significantly directly impacted by the situation in the Ukraine. Our operations remain affected indirectly, by the overall negative consequences and economy trends.

Still, our operating income increased. Our capital and liquidity positions remained strong, with assets covered with prudent loan provisions.

Well-being of our employees and clients remains our priority as well as the support to the society and the environment in which we operate.

We empower our communities to progress even in the disruption periods. We are striving to provide best solutions for our clients, approaching them individually to tailor the offering.

We are introducing new ways to provide services - by identifying opportunities in technology trends, embedding digital and data, putting clients at the centre of everything we do.

We aim to integrate sustainability into our strategies and guide capital reallocation towards economic activities which generate a positive overall impact.

We are striving to be the best employer possible, by supporting our employees through work-life balance, health, family support and other important initiatives.

We invest in our talents, grow our corporate culture based on Integrity, Ownership and Caring.

Key performance indicators:

  • Operating income: HRK 3,052 million
  • Operating expenses: HRK 1,235 million
  • Profit before impairment and other provisions: HRK 1,772 million
  • Impairment and other provisions: HRK 98 million
  • Loans and advances to customers: HRK 72,451 million
  • Deposits from customers: HRK 114,625 million

2

  1. Management report for the period from 1 January to 30 September 2022 (continued)

Operating income amounted to HRK 3,052 million, increased by HRK 276 million (+9.9%) Y/Y:

  • Net interest income amounted to HRK 1,672 million, slightly increased by HRK 21 million (+1.3%) Y/Y.
  • Net fee and commission income amounted to HRK 952 million, increased by HRK 153 million (+19.1%).
  • Net trading and other income and expenses amounted to HRK 428 million, increased by HRK 102 million (+31.3%) Y/Y, mainly due to higher trading result.

Operating expenses - at HRK 1,235 million, at the same level. Cost to income ratio equals to 40.47%.

Profit before impairment and other provisions amounted to HRK 1,772 million, higher by HRK 242 million (+15.8%) Y/Y, as a result of the previously described movements in Operating income and Operating expenses.

Impairment and other provisions - at HRK 98 million, changed by HRK 351 million.

Total assets of the Bank amounted to HRK 142,701 million, up by HRK 10.3 billion (+7.7%) BoY.

  • Net loans and advances to customers amounted to HRK 72,451 million, increased by HRK 5.1 billion (+7.6%) due to increase in corporate and retail lending.
  • Deposits from customers represent primary source of funding. They amounted to HRK 114,625 million, higher by HRK 7.4 billion (+6.9%) BoY, in retail and corporate deposits.
  • Deposits from credit institutions at HRK 4,323 million, up by HRK 1.7 billion (+66.1%) BoY.

3

  1. Management report for the period from 1 January to 30 September 2022 (continued)
    Financial results for the period from 1 January to 30 September 2022

Zagrebačka banka dd

3Q 2022 vs 3Q 2021

Income statement (HRKm)

3Q 2022

3Q 2021

HRKm

%

1

2

3 (1-2)

4 (3/2)

Interest income

1,885

1,847

38

2.1 %

Interest expense

(213)

(196)

(17)

8.7 %

Net interest income

1,672

1,651

21

1.3 %

Fee and commission income

1,165

969

196

20.2 %

Fee and commission expense

(213)

(170)

(43)

25.3 %

Net fee and commission income

952

799

153

19.1 %

Net trading and other income and

428

326

102

31.3 %

expenses

Operating income

3,052

2,776

276

9.9 %

Operating expenses

(1,235)

(1,173)

(62)

5.3 %

Cash contributions to resolution funds

(45)

(73)

28

(38.4 %)

and deposit guarantee schemes

Profit before impairment and other

1,772

1,530

242

15.8 %

provisions

Impairment and other provisions

98

(253)

351

(138.7 %)

Profit before tax

1,869

1,277

592

46.4 %

Income tax

(315)

(210)

(105)

50.0 %

Net profit

1,555

1,067

488

45.7 %

4

  1. Management report for the period from 1 January to 30 Septmeber 2022 (continued)

Financial results for the period from 1 January to 30 September 2022 (continued)

Zagrebačka banka dd

2022 vs. 2021

Balance sheet (HRKm)

30 Sep 2022

31 Dec 2021

HRKm

%

1

2

3 (1-2)

4 (3/2)

Cash, cash balances at central

31,450

35,636

(4,186)

(11.7 %)

banks and other demand deposits

Obligatory reserve with the CNB

3,622

6,121

(2,499)

(40.8 %)

Financial assets held for trading

2,970

1,088

1,882

173.0 %

Non-trading financial assets

mandatorily at fair value through

288

284

4

1.4 %

profit or loss

Financial assets at fair value

through other comprehensive

5,887

9,824

(3,937)

(40.1 %)

income

Financial assets at amortised cost:

94,591

75,922

18,669

24.6 %

Debt securities

7,778

3,498

4,280

122.4 %

Loans and advances to credit

14,362

5,103

9,259

181.4 %

institutions

Loans and advances to

72,451

67,321

5,130

7.6 %

customers

Tangible and intangible assets

1,376

1,360

16

1.2 %

Investments in subsidiaries, joint

1,523

1,513

10

0.7 %

ventures and associates

Other assets

994

697

297

42.6 %

Total assets

142,701

132,445

10,256

7.7 %

Financial liabilities held for trading

2,860

867

1,993

229.9 %

Financial liabilities measured at

119,469

110,270

9,199

8.3 %

amortised cost:

Deposits from credit institutions

4,323

2,603

1,720

66.1 %

Deposits from customers

114,625

107,225

7,400

6.9 %

Other financial liabilities

521

442

79

17.9 %

Provisions for risks and charges

1,358

1,347

11

0.8 %

Other liabilities

1,322

935

387

41.4 %

Total liabilities

125,009

113,419

11,590

10.2 %

Equity

17,692

19,026

(1,334)

(7.0 %)

Total equity and liabilities

142,701

132,445

10,256

7.7 %

Rating

30 September 2022

Fitch Ratings Ltd.

Long Term Issuer Default Rating

BBB

Short Term Rating

F2

Viability

bb+

Support

WD

Shareholder Support

bbb

Outlook

Stable

Zagreb, 24 October 2022

Chairman of the Management Board

Ivan Vlaho

5

Financials
Sales 2021 4 518 M 588 M 588 M
Net income 2021 1 496 M 195 M 195 M
Net cash 2021 38 842 M 5 056 M 5 056 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,0x
Yield 2021 9,62%
Capitalization 19 853 M 2 584 M 2 584 M
EV / Sales 2020 -4,06x
EV / Sales 2021 -3,98x
Nbr of Employees 4 884
Free-Float 3,26%
Chart ZAGREBACKA BANKA D.D.
Duration : Period :
Zagrebacka banka d.d. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ivan Vlaho Chairman-Management Board
Simone Marcucci Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Metze Member-Supervisory Board
Savoula Demetriou Member-Supervisory Board
Aurelio Maccario Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZAGREBACKA BANKA D.D.-4.91%2 584
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-10.07%135 541
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK18.49%68 455
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-4.16%49 246
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-6.38%48 294
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-16.02%45 879