Zagrebacka banka d d : Zagrebačka banka unaudited financial results 3Q 2022
10/24/2022 | 02:50am EDT
Unaudited financial statements of
Zagrebačka banka dd
for the period from 1 January to 30 September 2022
Content:
Management report for the period from 1 January to 30September 2022
Statement of the persons responsible for the preparation of the financial statements
III. Financial statements (TFI-KI statements)
General data as at 30 September 2022
Balance sheet as at 30 September 2022
Income statement for the period from 1 January to 30 September 2022
Cash flow statement for the period from 1 January to 30 September 2022
Statement of changes in equity for the period from 31 December 2021 to 30 September 2022
Notes to the financial statements
Management report for the period from 1 January to 30 September 2022
Zagrebačka banka dd realised profit after tax of HRK 1,555 million in the first nine months of 2022. This is HRK 488 million (+45.7%) higher than in the same period in 2021.
The Bank's exposures were not significantly directly impacted by the situation in the Ukraine. Our operations remain affected indirectly, by the overall negative consequences and economy trends.
Still, our operating income increased. Our capital and liquidity positions remained strong, with assets covered with prudent loan provisions.
Well-being of our employees and clients remains our priority as well as the support to the society and the environment in which we operate.
We empower our communities to progress even in the disruption periods. We are striving to provide best solutions for our clients, approaching them individually to tailor the offering.
We are introducing new ways to provide services - by identifying opportunities in technology trends, embedding digital and data, putting clients at the centre of everything we do.
We aim to integrate sustainability into our strategies and guide capital reallocation towards economic activities which generate a positive overall impact.
We are striving to be the best employer possible, by supporting our employees through work-life balance, health, family support and other important initiatives.
We invest in our talents, grow our corporate culture based on Integrity, Ownership and Caring.
Key performance indicators:
Operating income: HRK 3,052 million
Operating expenses: HRK 1,235 million
Profit before impairment and other provisions: HRK 1,772 million
Impairment and other provisions: HRK 98 million
Loans and advances to customers: HRK 72,451 million
Deposits from customers: HRK 114,625 million
2
Management report for the period from 1 January to 30 September 2022 (continued)
Operating income amounted to HRK 3,052 million, increased by HRK 276 million (+9.9%) Y/Y:
Net interest income amounted to HRK 1,672 million, slightly increased by HRK 21 million (+1.3%) Y/Y.
Net fee and commission income amounted to HRK 952 million, increased by HRK 153 million (+19.1%).
Net trading and other income and expensesamounted to HRK 428 million, increased by HRK 102 million (+31.3%) Y/Y, mainly due to higher trading result.
Operating expenses - at HRK 1,235 million, at the same level. Cost to income ratio equals to 40.47%.
Profit before impairment and other provisions amounted to HRK 1,772 million, higher by HRK 242 million (+15.8%) Y/Y, as a result of the previously described movements in Operating income and Operating expenses.
Impairment and other provisions - at HRK 98 million, changed by HRK 351 million.
Total assets of the Bank amounted to HRK 142,701 million, up by HRK 10.3 billion (+7.7%) BoY.
Net loans and advances to customers amounted to HRK 72,451 million, increased by HRK 5.1 billion (+7.6%) due to increase in corporate and retail lending.
Deposits from customers represent primary source of funding. They amounted to HRK 114,625 million, higher by HRK 7.4 billion (+6.9%) BoY, in retail and corporate deposits.
Deposits from credit institutions at HRK 4,323 million, up by HRK 1.7 billion (+66.1%) BoY.
3
Management report for the period from 1 January to 30 September 2022 (continued)
Financial results for the period from 1 January to 30 September 2022
Zagrebačka banka dd
3Q 2022 vs 3Q 2021
Income statement (HRKm)
3Q 2022
3Q 2021
HRKm
%
1
2
3 (1-2)
4 (3/2)
Interest income
1,885
1,847
38
2.1 %
Interest expense
(213)
(196)
(17)
8.7 %
Net interest income
1,672
1,651
21
1.3 %
Fee and commission income
1,165
969
196
20.2 %
Fee and commission expense
(213)
(170)
(43)
25.3 %
Net fee and commission income
952
799
153
19.1 %
Net trading and other income and
428
326
102
31.3 %
expenses
Operating income
3,052
2,776
276
9.9 %
Operating expenses
(1,235)
(1,173)
(62)
5.3 %
Cash contributions to resolution funds
(45)
(73)
28
(38.4 %)
and deposit guarantee schemes
Profit before impairment and other
1,772
1,530
242
15.8 %
provisions
Impairment and other provisions
98
(253)
351
(138.7 %)
Profit before tax
1,869
1,277
592
46.4 %
Income tax
(315)
(210)
(105)
50.0 %
Net profit
1,555
1,067
488
45.7 %
4
Management report for the period from 1 January to 30 Septmeber 2022 (continued)
Financial results for the period from 1 January to 30 September 2022 (continued)
Zagrebačka banka dd
2022 vs. 2021
Balance sheet (HRKm)
30 Sep 2022
31 Dec 2021
HRKm
%
1
2
3 (1-2)
4 (3/2)
Cash, cash balances at central
31,450
35,636
(4,186)
(11.7 %)
banks and other demand deposits
Obligatory reserve with the CNB
3,622
6,121
(2,499)
(40.8 %)
Financial assets held for trading
2,970
1,088
1,882
173.0 %
Non-trading financial assets
mandatorily at fair value through
288
284
4
1.4 %
profit or loss
Financial assets at fair value
through other comprehensive
5,887
9,824
(3,937)
(40.1 %)
income
Financial assets at amortised cost:
94,591
75,922
18,669
24.6 %
Debt securities
7,778
3,498
4,280
122.4 %
Loans and advances to credit
14,362
5,103
9,259
181.4 %
institutions
Loans and advances to
72,451
67,321
5,130
7.6 %
customers
Tangible and intangible assets
1,376
1,360
16
1.2 %
Investments in subsidiaries, joint
1,523
1,513
10
0.7 %
ventures and associates
Other assets
994
697
297
42.6 %
Total assets
142,701
132,445
10,256
7.7 %
Financial liabilities held for trading
2,860
867
1,993
229.9 %
Financial liabilities measured at
119,469
110,270
9,199
8.3 %
amortised cost:
Deposits from credit institutions
4,323
2,603
1,720
66.1 %
Deposits from customers
114,625
107,225
7,400
6.9 %
Other financial liabilities
521
442
79
17.9 %
Provisions for risks and charges
1,358
1,347
11
0.8 %
Other liabilities
1,322
935
387
41.4 %
Total liabilities
125,009
113,419
11,590
10.2 %
Equity
17,692
19,026
(1,334)
(7.0 %)
Total equity and liabilities
142,701
132,445
10,256
7.7 %
Rating
30 September 2022
Fitch Ratings Ltd.
Long Term Issuer Default Rating
BBB
Short Term Rating
F2
Viability
bb+
Support
WD
Shareholder Support
bbb
Outlook
Stable
Zagreb, 24 October 2022
Chairman of the Management Board
Ivan Vlaho
5
