Unaudited financial statements of
Zagrebačka banka dd
for the period from 1 January to 30 June 2023
Content:
- Management report for the period from 1 January to 30 June 2023
- Statement of the persons responsible for the preparation of the financial statements
III. Financial statements (TFI-KI statements)
- General data as at 30 June 2023
- Balance sheet as at 30 June 2023
- Income statement for the period from 1 January to 30 June 2023
- Cash flow statement for the period from 1 January to 30 June 2023
- Statement of changes in equity for the period from 31 December 2022 to 30 June 2023
- Notes to the financial statements
Zagrebačka banka dd realised profit after tax of EUR 217 million in the first half of 2023. This is EUR 96 million (79.3%) higher than in H1 2022.
Our operating income increased, cost management is disciplined. Capital and liquidity positions are strong, assets are covered with prudent loan provisions.
Zagrebačka banka dd is resilient and reliable. We are strongly connected with our community, providing support to the economy and the society in which we operate. We are doing this by financing most loans in the market, by investing in optimal user experiences as well as in the security of our solutions, by maintaining the robust payment infrastructure and offering the wide scale of services to companies and citizens.
We are transforming our organization, culture, and ways of working to assure sustainability and guide capital reallocation towards economic activities which generate a positive overall impact, considering also the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) aspects.
We are striving to be the best employer possible, by supporting our employees through work-life balance, health, family support and other important initiatives.
Key performance indicators:
- Operating income: EUR 360 million
- Operating expenses: EUR 117 million
- Profit before impairment and other provisions: EUR 243 million
- Impairment and other provisions: EUR 19 million
- Loans and advances to customers: EUR 9,893 million
- Deposits from customers: EUR 15,978 million
Operating income amounted to EUR 360 million, increased by EUR 86 million (+31.4%) Y/Y:
- Net interest income amounted to EUR 259 million, increased by EUR 116 million (+81.1%) Y/Y.
- Net fee and commission income amounted to EUR 79 million, at the same level Y/Y.
- Net trading and other income and expensesamounted to HRK 22 million, decreased by HRK 31 million(-58.5%)Y/Y, mainly due to lower dividend income and trading result.
Operating expenses at EUR 117 million, higher by EUR 10 million (+9.3%). Cost to income ratio equals to 32.5%.
Profit before impairment and other provisions amounted to EUR 243 million, higher by EUR 82 million (+50.9%) Y/Y, as a result of the previously described movements in Operating income and Operating expenses.
Impairment and other provisions write-back amounted to EUR 19 million, changed by EUR 36 million.
Total assets of the Bank amounted to EUR 19,497 million, lower by EUR 470 million (-2.4%) BoY.
- Net loans and advances to customers amounted to EUR 9,893 million, increased by EUR 264 million (+2.7%) due to increase in corporate and retail lending.
- Deposits from customers represent primary source of funding. They amounted to EUR 15,978 million, lower by EUR 258 million (-1.6%) BoY, mainly in corporate deposits.
- Deposits from credit institutions at EUR 297 million, down by EUR 187 million (-38.7%) BoY.
Financial results for the period from 1 January to 30 June 2023
Zagrebačka banka dd
Δ 2Q 2023 vs 2Q 2022
Income statement (EURm)
2Q 2023
2Q 2022
EUR m
%
1
2
3 (1-2)
4 (3/2)
Interest income
298
160
138
86.3 %
Interest expense
(39)
(17)
(22)
(129.4 %)
Net interest income
259
143
116
81.1 %
Fee and commission income
96
93
3
3.2 %
Fee and commission expense
(17)
(15)
(2)
(13.3 %)
Net fee and commission income
79
78
1
1.3 %
Net trading and other income and
22
53
(31)
(58.5 %)
expenses
Operating income
360
274
86
31.4 %
Operating expenses
(117)
(107)
(10)
(9.3 %)
Cash contributions to resolution funds
-
(6)
6
100.0 %
and deposit guarantee schemes
Profit before impairment and other
243
161
82
50.9 %
provisions
Impairment and other provisions
19
(17)
36
211.8 %
Profit before tax
262
144
118
81.9 %
Income tax
(45)
(23)
(22)
(95.7 %)
Net profit
217
121
96
79.3 %
Zagrebačka banka dd
Δ 2023 vs. 2022
Balance sheet (EURm)
30 Jun 2023
31 Dec 2022
EURm
%
1
2
3 (1-2)
4 (3/2)
Cash, cash balances at central
6,225
6,662
(437)
(6.6 %)
banks and other demand deposits
Financial assets held for trading
200
259
(59)
(23.9 %)
Non-trading financial assets
mandatorily at fair value through
19
16
3
17.3 %
profit or loss
Financial assets at fair value
through other comprehensive
787
648
139
21.5 %
income
Financial assets at amortised cost:
11,756
11,882
(126)
(1.1 %)
Debt securities
1,352
1,163
189
16.3 %
Loans and advances to credit
511
1,091
(580)
(53.2 %)
institutions
Loans and advances to
9,893
9,629
264
2.7 %
customers
Tangible and intangible assets
178
179
(1)
(0.3 %)
Investments in subsidiaries, joint
199
196
3
1.4 %
ventures and associates
Other assets
133
125
8
(6.2 %)
Total assets
19,497
19,967
(470)
(2.4 %)
Financial liabilities held for trading
197
259
(62)
(24.0 %)
Financial liabilities measured at
16,821
16,930
(109)
(0.6 %)
amortised cost:
Debt securities issued
151
151
-
-
Deposits from credit institutions
297
484
(187)
(38.7 %)
Deposits from customers
15,978
16,236
(258)
(1.6 %)
Other financial liabilities
395
59
336
570.3 %
Provisions for risks and charges
221
213
8
3.6 %
Other liabilities
193
178
15
8.2 %
Total liabilities
17,432
17,581
(149)
(0.8 %)
Equity
2,065
2,386
(321)
(13.5 %)
Total equity and liabilities
19,497
19,967
(470)
(2.4 %)
Rating
30 June 2023
Fitch Ratings Ltd.
Long Term Issuer Default Rating
BBB
Short Term Rating
F2
Viability
bb+
Shareholder Support
bbb
Outlook
Stable
Zagreb, 25 July 2023
