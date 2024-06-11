|In language
|English
|Title
|Issuer under observation: ZB
|Reason for observation:
|due to the decision of the General Assembly regarding dividend payment in the amount of EUR 0,05 per share
|Commencing time
|11.06.2024. 14:26
|Date of removal
|-
|Issuer
|Zagrebačka burza d.d.
|Affected security
|ZB
