Zagrebacka Burza dd is a Croatia-based company, which operates as a stock exchange. It provides regulated market management services, collection, processing and dissemination of trading data and Multilateral Trading Facility (MTF) management. The Company also performs development, maintenance and disposal of software for the regulated market management, collection, processing and dissemination of trading data, organization and implementation of education for capital market participants. If offers Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) assignment and administration services. The Company is a parent of the Ljubljanska Borza d.d.