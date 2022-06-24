Zagrebacka burza d d : Zagrebačka burza d.d. - Acquisition of an additional share in the Macedonian Stock Exchange

Home Member State: Croatia

LEI: 7478000050A040C0D041

ISIN: HRZB00RA0003

TICKER: ZB

Zagreb Stock Exchange - Official market

Croatian Financial Services Supervisory Agency

Officially appointed mechanism for the central storage of regulated information

Zagreb Stock Exchange, Inc.

Croatian Reporting News Agency

Zagreb, 24 June 2022

SUBJECT: Acquisition of an additional share in the Macedonian Stock Exchange (Inside information)

Zagreb Stock Exchange, Inc. (hereinafter: the Exchange) with its registered office in Zagreb, Ivana Lučića 2a,

VAT ID No. (OIB): 84368186611, hereby informs the public that on 24 June 2022, completed the purchase of shares of the Macedonian Stock Exchange, Inc. with its registered office in Skopje, Orce Nikolov 75, Republic of North Macedonia, registration number: 5062608 (hereinafter: the Company).

By this transaction, the Exchange acquired additional 199 ordinary shares subscribed under ISIN number: MKMBDH101011, which accounts for 7.13% of the Company's share capital. The transaction is fully funded by the Exchange's own resources.

As the Exchange acquired 277 shares or 9.92% of the Company's share capital in previous transactions1 2 3, with this transaction the Exchange increased its ownership share in the Company to 476 shares or 17.05%.

