  Homepage
  Equities
  Croatia
  Zagreb Stock Exchange
  Zagrebacka burza d.d.
  News
  Summary
    ZB   HRZB00RA0003

ZAGREBACKA BURZA D.D.

(ZB)
  Report
End-of-day quote Zagreb Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-19
11.00 HRK   +4.76%
11.00 HRK   +4.76%
Zagrebacka burza d d : Zagrebačka burza d.d. - Acquisition of an additional share in the Macedonian Stock Exchange

06/24/2022 | 04:06am EDT
Home Member State: Croatia

LEI: 7478000050A040C0D041

ISIN: HRZB00RA0003

TICKER: ZB

Zagreb Stock Exchange - Official market

Croatian Financial Services Supervisory Agency

Officially appointed mechanism for the central storage of regulated information

Zagreb Stock Exchange, Inc.

Croatian Reporting News Agency

Zagreb, 24 June 2022

SUBJECT:

Acquisition of an additional share in the Macedonian Stock Exchange

(Inside information)

Zagreb Stock Exchange, Inc. (hereinafter: the Exchange) with its registered office in Zagreb, Ivana Lučića 2a,

VAT ID No. (OIB): 84368186611, hereby informs the public that on 24 June 2022, completed the purchase of shares of the Macedonian Stock Exchange, Inc. with its registered office in Skopje, Orce Nikolov 75, Republic of North Macedonia, registration number: 5062608 (hereinafter: the Company).

By this transaction, the Exchange acquired additional 199 ordinary shares subscribed under ISIN number: MKMBDH101011, which accounts for 7.13% of the Company's share capital. The transaction is fully funded by the Exchange's own resources.

As the Exchange acquired 277 shares or 9.92% of the Company's share capital in previous transactions1 2 3, with this transaction the Exchange increased its ownership share in the Company to 476 shares or 17.05%.

  1. https://eho.zse.hr/fileadmin/issuers/migrated/news/ZB-iajxRdlc4hmQdIbUKQUgtQ__.pdf
  2. https://eho.zse.hr/fileadmin/issuers/ZB/COI-ZB-28414fa21c9510fe04f2fa834b78745a.pdf
  3. https://eho.zse.hr/fileadmin/issuers/ZB/COI-ZB-813f65eade6a7b532bbd82ff324fd1b9.pdf

ZAGREBAČKA BURZA d.d. | Ivana Lučića 2a/22 | Zagreb | www.zse.hr | T. +385 1 4686 800 | F. + 385 1 4677 680

Trgovački sud u Zagrebu | MBS 080034217 | OIB 84368186611

Raiffeisenbank Austria d.d. Zagreb IBAN: HR8324840081100277421

Erste&Steiermarkische bank d.d. IBAN: HR3624020061100517924

Privredna banka Zagreb d.d. IBAN: HR8623400091110306562

PREDSJEDNIK NADZORNOG ODBORA: Borislav Centner | PREDSJEDNICA UPRAVE Ivana Gažić | ČLAN UPRAVE Tomislav Gračan TEMELJNI KAPITAL 46.357.000,00 HRK u cijelosti uplaćen | 4.635.700 | 10,00 HRK

Disclaimer

The Zagreb Stock Exchange published this content on 24 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2022 08:05:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
