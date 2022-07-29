Log in
    ZB   HRZB00RA0003

ZAGREBACKA BURZA D.D.

(ZB)
  Report
End-of-day quote Zagreb Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-26
17.00 HRK   +4.94%
07/26ZAGREBACKA BURZA D D : Zagrebačka burza d.d. - Announcement of the Supervisory Board meeting
PU
07/18ZAGREBACKA BURZA D D : Zagrebačka burza d.d. - Acquisition of an additional share in the Macedonian Stock Exchange
PU
07/08ZAGREBACKA BURZA D D : Zagrebačka burza d.d. - Acquisition of an additional share in the Macedonian Stock Exchange
PU
Zagrebacka burza d d : Zagrebačka burza d.d. - Announcement of the held Supervisory Board meeting

07/29/2022 | 05:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Home Member State: Croatia

LEI: 7478000050A040C0D041

ISIN: HRZB00RA0003

TICKER: ZB

Zagreb Stock Exchange - Official market

Croatian Financial Services Supervisory Agency

Officially appointed mechanism for the central storage of regulated information

Zagreb Stock Exchange, Inc.

Croatian Reporting News Agency

Zagreb, 29 July 2022

SUBJECT:

Announcement of the held Supervisory Board meeting of the Zagreb Stock Exchange

(Other non-regulated information)

In accordance with Article 133(2) of the Exchange Rules, the Zagreb Stock Exchange, Inc. (hereinafter: the

Company) with its registered office in Zagreb, Ivana Lučića 2a/22, VAT ID No. (OIB): 84368186611, hereby announces that the meeting of the Company's Supervisory Board was held on 29 July 2022, during which unaudited consolidated and unconsolidated financial statements for the first half of 2022 were discussed.

Yours sincerely,

ZAGREBAČKA BURZA d.d. | Ivana Lučića 2a/22 | Zagreb | www.zse.hr | T. +385 1 4686 800 | F. + 385 1 4677 680

Trgovački sud u Zagrebu | MBS 080034217 | OIB 84368186611

Raiffeisenbank Austria d.d. Zagreb IBAN: HR8324840081100277421

Erste&Steiermarkische bank d.d. IBAN: HR3624020061100517924

Privredna banka Zagreb d.d. IBAN: HR8623400091110306562

PREDSJEDNIK NADZORNOG ODBORA: Matko Maravić | PREDSJEDNICA UPRAVE Ivana Gažić | ČLAN UPRAVE Tomislav Gračan

TEMELJNI KAPITAL 23.178.500,00 HRK u cijelosti uplaćen | 2.317.850 | 10,00 HRK

Disclaimer

The Zagreb Stock Exchange published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 09:54:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 28,0 M 3,78 M 3,78 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 39,4 M 5,33 M 5,33 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,41x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 38
Free-Float 55,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 17,00 HRK
Average target price 27,90 HRK
Spread / Average Target 64,1%
Managers and Directors
Ivana Gaic Chairman-Management Board
Sandra emuga Janek Head-Finance Department
Borislav Centner Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ivan Sardelic Member-Supervisory Board & IT Director
Ivana Bos Golubic Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZAGREBACKA BURZA D.D.-29.17%5
CME GROUP INC.-14.21%71 712
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-30.21%14 292
ASX LIMITED-6.34%11 751
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-16.04%8 281
INDIAN ENERGY EXCHANGE LIMITED-38.71%1 743