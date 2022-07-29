Zagrebacka burza d d : Zagrebačka burza d.d. - Announcement of the held Supervisory Board meeting

Home Member State: Croatia

LEI: 7478000050A040C0D041

ISIN: HRZB00RA0003

TICKER: ZB

Zagreb Stock Exchange - Official market

Croatian Financial Services Supervisory Agency

Officially appointed mechanism for the central storage of regulated information

Zagreb Stock Exchange, Inc.

Croatian Reporting News Agency

Zagreb, 29 July 2022

SUBJECT: Announcement of the held Supervisory Board meeting of the Zagreb Stock Exchange (Other non-regulated information)

In accordance with Article 133(2) of the Exchange Rules, the Zagreb Stock Exchange, Inc. (hereinafter: the

Company) with its registered office in Zagreb, Ivana Lučića 2a/22, VAT ID No. (OIB): 84368186611, hereby announces that the meeting of the Company's Supervisory Board was held on 29 July 2022, during which unaudited consolidated and unconsolidated financial statements for the first half of 2022 were discussed.

