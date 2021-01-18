Zagrebacka burza d d : Zagrebačka burza d.d. - Assembly conclusion

Home Member State: Croatia

LEI: 7478000050A040C0D041

ISIN: HRZB00RA0003

TICKER: ZB

Zagreb Stock Exchange - Official Market

Croatian Financial Services Supervisory Agency Officially appointed mechanism for the central storage of regulated information Zagreb Stock Exchange, Inc. Croatian Reporting News Agency Zagreb, January 18, 2021 SUBJECT: Decisions adopted at the General Meeting (General Meeting - Announcement on convocation, counterproposal and decision)

The General Meeting of the Zagreb Stock Exchange, Inc. was held on January 18, 2021, at the Headquarters of the Company in Zagreb, Ivana Lučića 2a/22. The General Meeting was attended by 2,340,092 votes or 50.4798 % of the total 4,635,700 votes.

According to the announced Agenda of the General Meeting of the Zagreb Stock Exchange, Inc.:

Decision on the Supervisory Board Members election;

The General Meeting of the Zagreb Stock Exchange, Inc. adopted following decisions:

AD 2)

The Decision on the Supervisory Board Members election has been adopted as follows:

"I

Following persons are elected as Supervisory Board members:

ZAGREBAČKA BURZA d.d. | Ivana Lučića 2a/22 | Zagreb | www.zse.hr | T. +385 1 4686 800 | F. + 385 1 4677 680

Trgovački sud u Zagrebu | MBS 080034217 | OIB 84368186611

Raiffeisenbank Austria d.d. Zagreb IBAN: HR8324840081100277421

Erste&Steiermarkische bank d.d. IBAN: HR3624020061100517924

Privredna banka Zagreb d.d. IBAN: HR8623400091110306562

PREDSJEDNIK NADZORNOG ODBORA: Borislav Centner | PREDSJEDNICA UPRAVE Ivana Gažić | ČLAN UPRAVE Tomislav Gračan TEMELJNI KAPITAL 46.357.000,00 HRK u cijelosti uplaćen | 4.635.700 | 10,00 HRK