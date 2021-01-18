Zagrebacka burza d d : Zagrebačka burza d.d. - Assembly conclusion
01/18/2021 | 09:34am EST
Home Member State: Croatia
LEI: 7478000050A040C0D041
ISIN: HRZB00RA0003
TICKER: ZB
Zagreb Stock Exchange - Official Market
Croatian Financial Services Supervisory Agency
Officially appointed mechanism
for the central storage of regulated information
Zagreb Stock Exchange, Inc.
Croatian Reporting News Agency
Zagreb, January 18, 2021
SUBJECT:
Decisions adopted at the General Meeting
(General Meeting - Announcement on convocation, counterproposal and decision)
The General Meeting of the Zagreb Stock Exchange, Inc. was held on January 18, 2021, at the Headquarters of the Company in Zagreb, Ivana Lučića 2a/22. The General Meeting was attended by 2,340,092 votes or 50.4798 % of the total 4,635,700 votes.
According to the announced Agenda of the General Meeting of the Zagreb Stock Exchange, Inc.:
Decision on the Supervisory Board Members election;
The General Meeting of the Zagreb Stock Exchange, Inc. adopted following decisions:
AD 2)
The Decision on the Supervisory Board Members election has been adopted as follows:
"I
Following persons are elected as Supervisory Board members:
ZAGREBAČKA BURZA d.d. | Ivana Lučića 2a/22 | Zagreb | www.zse.hr | T. +385 1 4686 800 | F. + 385 1 4677 680
Trgovački sud u Zagrebu | MBS 080034217 | OIB 84368186611
Raiffeisenbank Austria d.d. Zagreb IBAN: HR8324840081100277421
Erste&Steiermarkische bank d.d. IBAN: HR3624020061100517924
Privredna banka Zagreb d.d. IBAN: HR8623400091110306562
PREDSJEDNIK NADZORNOG ODBORA: Borislav Centner | PREDSJEDNICA UPRAVE Ivana Gažić | ČLAN UPRAVE Tomislav Gračan TEMELJNI KAPITAL 46.357.000,00 HRK u cijelosti uplaćen | 4.635.700 | 10,00 HRK
Borislav Centner, Zagreb, Bartolići 49, OIB: 83813628795, economist, Member of the Management Board of ERSTE&STEIERMÄRKISCHE BANK d. d.,
Matko Maravić, Zagreb, Kačićeva ulica 15A, OIB: 23200081172, lawyer, President of the Management Board of INTERKAPITAL securities d.o.o.,
Dražen Čović, Vukovar, Naselje Matije Antuna Reljkovića 17, OIB: 57166956781, economist, President of the Management Board of FINANCIJSKA AGANCIJA,
Dr. sc. Tomislav Jakšić, Zagreb, Ivana Cankara 21, OIB: 95763946073, lawyer, assistant professor on Faculty of Law in Zagreb,
Dr. sc. Silvije Orsag, Zagreb, Ostrovička 11, OIB: 45687720962, economist, tenure professor on Faculty of Economics and Business in Zagreb.
II
The Supervisory Board Members refereed to under Item I hereto, are elected for a period of 3 (three) years, starting from 24 February 2021.
III
This Decision comes into force on the day of its adoption."
ZAGREBAČKA BURZA d.d. | Ivana Lučića 2a/22 | Zagreb | www.zse.hr | T. +385 1 4686 800 | F. + 385 1 4677 680
Trgovački sud u Zagrebu | MBS 080034217 | OIB 84368186611
Raiffeisenbank Austria d.d. Zagreb IBAN: HR8324840081100277421
Erste&Steiermarkische bank d.d. IBAN: HR3624020061100517924
Privredna banka Zagreb d.d. IBAN: HR8623400091110306562
PREDSJEDNIK NADZORNOG ODBORA: Borislav Centner | PREDSJEDNICA UPRAVE Ivana Gažić | ČLAN UPRAVE Tomislav Gračan TEMELJNI KAPITAL 46.357.000,00 HRK u cijelosti uplaćen | 4.635.700 | 10,00 HRK
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
The Zagreb Stock Exchange published this content on 18 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2021 14:33:05 UTC