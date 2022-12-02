Advanced search
    ZB   HRZB00RA0003

ZAGREBACKA BURZA D.D.

(ZB)
  Report
End-of-day quote Zagreb Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-29
27.80 HRK   +11.20%
11/28Zagrebacka Burza D D : Zagrebačka burza d.d. - Notification of the acquisition of own shares
PU
11/24Zagrebacka Burza D D : Zagrebačka burza d.d. - Notification of the acquisition of own shares
PU
11/17Zagrebacka Burza D D : Zagrebačka burza d.d. - Notification of the acquisition of own shares
PU
Zagrebacka burza d d : Zagrebačka burza d.d. - Notification of the acquisition of own shares

12/02/2022
Home Member State: Croatia

LEI: 7478000050A040C0D041

ISIN: HRZB00RA0003

TICKER: ZB

Zagreb Stock Exchange - Official market

Croatian Financial Services Supervisory Agency

Officially appointed mechanism for the central storage of regulated information

Zagreb Stock Exchange, Inc.

Croatian Reporting News Agency

Zagreb, 2 December 2022

SUBJECT:

Own Shares Buy-Back Program

(Notification of the acquisition of own shares)

In accordance with Article 474 of the Capital Market Act, the Zagreb Stock Exchange, Inc. (hereinafter: the

Company) with its registered office in Zagreb, Ivana Lučića 2a, VAT ID No. (OIB): 84368186611, hereby informs that, on the basis of the Own Shares Buy-Back Program1, the company Privredna banka Zagreb, in the name and on behalf of the Company, made the following acquisitions of the Company's shares (own shares) on the Regulated Market:

  • On 30 November 2022, 130 shares, ticker ZB, were acquired at a weighted average price of HRK 25.123077 per share which represents 0.0056% of the Company's issued share capital.
  • On 1 December 2022, 300 shares, ticker ZB, were acquired at a weighted average price of HRK 27.807333 per share which represents 0.0129% of the Company's issued share capital.

The Company's issued share capital amounts to HRK 23,178,500.00 and is divided into 2,317,850 shares with a nominal value of HRK 10.00. Following the aforementioned acquisitions, the Company holds a total of 5,032 own shares, which represents 0.2171% of the Company's issued share capital.

Yours sincerely,

1 https://eho.zse.hr/fileadmin/issuers/ZB/COI-ZB-b51211238d35062f7bd8d407b31b5a34.pdf

ZAGREBAČKA BURZA d.d. | Ivana Lučića 2a/22 | Zagreb | www.zse.hr | T. +385 1 4686 800 | F. + 385 1 4677 680

Trgovački sud u Zagrebu | MBS 080034217 | OIB 84368186611

Raiffeisenbank Austria d.d. Zagreb IBAN: HR8324840081100277421

Erste&Steiermarkische bank d.d. IBAN: HR3624020061100517924

Privredna banka Zagreb d.d. IBAN: HR8623400091110306562

PREDSJEDNIK NADZORNOG ODBORA: Matko Maravić | PREDSJEDNICA UPRAVE Ivana Gažić | ČLAN UPRAVE Tomislav Gračan

TEMELJNI KAPITAL 23.178.500,00 HRK u cijelosti uplaćen | 2.317.850 | 10,00 HRK

Disclaimer

The Zagreb Stock Exchange published this content on 02 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2022 07:03:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 27,7 M 3,78 M 3,78 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 0,36%
Capitalization 64,4 M 8,80 M 8,80 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,33x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,40x
Nbr of Employees 38
Free-Float 99,0%
Managers and Directors
Ivana Gaic Chairman-Management Board
Sandra emuga Janek Head-Finance Department
Borislav Centner Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ivan Sardelic Member-Supervisory Board & IT Director
Ivana Bos Golubic Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZAGREBACKA BURZA D.D.15.83%9
CME GROUP INC.-22.74%63 492
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-37.19%12 784
ASX LIMITED-24.14%9 152
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-21.54%7 467
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY36.72%5 490