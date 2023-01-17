Zagrebacka burza d d : Zagrebačka burza d.d. - Notification of the acquisition of own shares

Home Member State: Croatia

LEI: 7478000050A040C0D041

ISIN: HRZB00RA0003

TICKER: ZB

Zagreb Stock Exchange - Official market

Croatian Financial Services Supervisory Agency

Officially appointed mechanism for the central storage of regulated information

Zagreb Stock Exchange, Inc.

Croatian Reporting News Agency

Zagreb, 17 January 2023

SUBJECT: Own Shares Buy-Back Program (Notification of the acquisition of own shares)

In accordance with Article 474 of the Capital Market Act, the Zagreb Stock Exchange, Inc. (hereinafter: the

Company) with its registered office in Zagreb, Ivana Lučića 2a, VAT ID No. (OIB): 84368186611, hereby informs that, on the basis of the Own Shares Buy-Back Program1, the company Privredna banka Zagreb, in the name and on behalf of the Company, made the following acquisition of the Company's shares (own shares) on the Regulated Market:

On 16 January 2023, 50 shares, ticker ZB, were acquired at a weighted average price of EUR 3.9784 per share which represents 0.0022% of the Company's issued share capital.

The Company's issued share capital amounts to HRK 23,178,500.00 and is divided into 2,317,850 shares with a nominal value of HRK 10.00. Following the aforementioned acquisition, the Company holds a total of 5,632 own shares, which represents 0.2430% of the Company's issued share capital.

Yours sincerely,

1 https://eho.zse.hr/fileadmin/issuers/ZB/COI-ZB-b51211238d35062f7bd8d407b31b5a34.pdf

TEMELJNI KAPITAL 23.178.500,00 HRK u cijelosti uplaćen | 2.317.850 | 10,00 HRK