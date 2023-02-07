Advanced search
    ZB   HRZB00RA0003

ZAGREBACKA BURZA D.D.

(ZB)
End-of-day quote Zagreb Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-05
3.860 EUR   -0.52%
Zagrebačka burza d.d. - Notification of the acquisition of own shares
PU
Zagrebačka burza d.d. - Notification of the acquisition of own shares
PU
Zagrebačka burza d.d. - Notification of the acquisition of own shares
PU
Zagrebacka burza d d : Zagrebačka burza d.d. - Notification of the acquisition of own shares

02/07/2023 | 10:49am EST
Home Member State: Croatia

LEI: 7478000050A040C0D041

ISIN: HRZB00RA0003

TICKER: ZB

Zagreb Stock Exchange - Official market

Croatian Financial Services Supervisory Agency

Officially appointed mechanism for the central storage of regulated information

Zagreb Stock Exchange, Inc.

Croatian Reporting News Agency

Zagreb, 7 February 2023

SUBJECT:

Own Shares Buy-Back Program

(Notification of the acquisition of own shares)

In accordance with Article 474 of the Capital Market Act, the Zagreb Stock Exchange, Inc. (hereinafter: the

Company) with its registered office in Zagreb, Ivana Lučića 2a, VAT ID No. (OIB): 84368186611, hereby informs that, on the basis of the Own Shares Buy-Back Program1, the company Privredna banka Zagreb, in the name and on behalf of the Company, made the following acquisition of the Company's shares (own shares) on the Regulated Market:

  • On 6 February 2023, 520 shares, ticker ZB, were acquired at a weighted average price of EUR 3.750769 per share which represents 0.0224% of the Company's issued share capital.

The Company's issued share capital amounts to HRK 23,178,500.00 and is divided into 2,317,850 shares with a nominal value of HRK 10.00. Following the aforementioned acquisition, the Company holds a total of 6,252 own shares, which represents 0.2697% of the Company's issued share capital.

Yours sincerely,

1 https://eho.zse.hr/fileadmin/issuers/ZB/COI-ZB-b51211238d35062f7bd8d407b31b5a34.pdf

ZAGREBAČKA BURZA d.d. | Ivana Lučića 2a/22 | Zagreb | www.zse.hr | T. +385 1 4686 800 | F. + 385 1 4677 680

Trgovački sud u Zagrebu | MBS 080034217 | OIB 84368186611

Raiffeisenbank Austria d.d. Zagreb IBAN: HR8324840081100277421

Erste&Steiermarkische bank d.d. IBAN: HR3624020061100517924

Privredna banka Zagreb d.d. IBAN: HR8623400091110306562

PREDSJEDNIK NADZORNOG ODBORA: Matko Maravić | PREDSJEDNICA UPRAVE Ivana Gažić | ČLAN UPRAVE Tomislav Gračan

TEMELJNI KAPITAL 23.178.500,00 HRK u cijelosti uplaćen | 2.317.850 | 10,00 HRK

The Zagreb Stock Exchange published this content on 07 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2023 15:48:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
