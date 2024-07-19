|Title
|Zagrebačka burza d.d. - Announcement of the SB meeting
English
On July 24, 2024, a meeting of the Supervisory Board of the Company will be taking place to discuss and decide on the adoption of the unaudited consolidated and unconsolidated financial statements for the first half of 2024.
|19.07.2024. 10:09
|ZB
