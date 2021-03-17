Log in
Zagrebacka burza d d : Zagrebačka burza d.d. - Notification on the received consent and intention to acquire a qualifying stake in the Macedonian Stock Exchange

03/17/2021 | 01:31am EDT
Home Member State: Croatia LEI: 7478000050A040C0D041 ISIN: HRZB00RA0003

TICKER: ZB

Zagreb Stock Exchange - Official market

Croatian Financial Services Supervisory Agency

Officially appointed mechanism

for the central storage of regulated information

Zagreb Stock Exchange, Inc.

Croatian Reporting News Agency

Zagreb, 16 March 2021

SUBJECT:Notification on the received consent and intention to acquire a qualifying stake in the Macedonian Stock Exchange

(Inside information)

Zagreb Stock Exchange, Inc. (hereinafter: the Company) with its registered office in Zagreb, Ivana Lučića 2a,

VAT ID No. (OIB): 84368186611, hereby informs the public that on 16 March 2021 from the Securities and Exchange Commission of the Republic of North Macedonia (Komisijata za hartii od vrednost na Republika Severna Makedonija) with its registered office in Skopje, 25 Makedonija Street, Palace "Lazar Pop Trajkov", received a decision on consent to cross the threshold of 10% ownership stake in the company Makedonska berza AD Skopje (hereinafter: the Macedonian Stock Exchange) based in Skopje, Orce Nikolov 75, i.e. for the acquisition of shares of the Macedonian Stock Exchange whose total cumulative amount does not exceed 20% of the total issued voting shares.

The Company intends to increase its ownership stake in the Macedonian Stock Exchange from 5.3% to 15.19% by acquiring 276 shares, or 9.89% of the shares of the Macedonian Stock Exchange.

The solution in question is available at the following link: https://www.sec.gov.mk/Soopstenija-od-sednici/Soopshtenie-od-101-va-sednitsa-na-KKhV

ZAGREBAČKA BURZA d.d. | Ivana Lučića 2a/22 | Zagreb |www.zse.hr| T. +385 1 4686 800 | F. + 385 1 4677 680

Trgovački sud u Zagrebu | MBS 080034217 | OIB 84368186611

Raiffeisenbank Austria d.d. Zagreb IBAN: HR8324840081100277421

Erste&Steiermarkische bank d.d. IBAN: HR3624020061100517924

Privredna banka Zagreb d.d. IBAN: HR8623400091110306562

PREDSJEDNIK NADZORNOG ODBORA: Borislav Centner | PREDSJEDNICA UPRAVE Ivana Gažić | ČLAN UPRAVE Tomislav Gračan

TEMELJNI KAPITAL 46.357.000,00 HRK u cijelosti uplaćen | 4.635.700 | 10,00 HRK

Disclaimer

The Zagreb Stock Exchange published this content on 16 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2021 05:29:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
