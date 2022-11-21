Zaharni Zavodi : Coupon Payment

Coupon Payment
21.11.2022 10:00:02 (local time)
Company: Zaharni Zavodi AD-Gorna Oryahovitsa (3Z9N)
In view of a forthcoming interest payment on an issue of bonds, please, be informed of the following:
- Issuer: Zaharni Zavodi AD-Gorna Oryahovitsa
- BSE code: 3Z9N
- ISIN: BG2100009187
- Date of interest payment: 29.11.2022
- Coupon rate: 3 %
- All bondholders registered with the Central Depository as of 24.11.2022 (Record Date) will be entitled to receive the payment.
- The final date for transacting in bonds of this issue on BSE-Sofia, as a result of which the buyer will have the right to the interest payment, will be 22.11.2022 (Ex Date: 23.11.2022).
Disclaimer
Zaharni Zavodi AD published this content on 21 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2022 08:08:01 UTC.