Zaharni Zavodi : Coupon Payment

21.11.2022 10:00:02 (local time)

Company: Zaharni Zavodi AD-Gorna Oryahovitsa (3Z9N)

In view of a forthcoming interest payment on an issue of bonds, please, be informed of the following:

- Issuer: Zaharni Zavodi AD-Gorna Oryahovitsa

- BSE code: 3Z9N

- ISIN: BG2100009187

- Date of interest payment: 29.11.2022

- Coupon rate: 3 %

- All bondholders registered with the Central Depository as of 24.11.2022 (Record Date) will be entitled to receive the payment.

- The final date for transacting in bonds of this issue on BSE-Sofia, as a result of which the buyer will have the right to the interest payment, will be 22.11.2022 (Ex Date: 23.11.2022).