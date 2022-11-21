Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. Zaharni Zavodi AD
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZHZA   BG11ZAGOBT19

ZAHARNI ZAVODI AD

(ZHZA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-14
4.840 BGN   +1.26%
03:09aZaharni Zavodi : Coupon Payment
PU
10/10Zaharni Zavodi : Minutes from a General shareholders meeting
PU
08/12Zaharni Zavodi : Coupon Payment
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zaharni Zavodi : Coupon Payment

11/21/2022 | 03:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Coupon Payment 21.11.2022 10:00:02 (local time)

Company: Zaharni Zavodi AD-Gorna Oryahovitsa (3Z9N)
In view of a forthcoming interest payment on an issue of bonds, please, be informed of the following:
- Issuer: Zaharni Zavodi AD-Gorna Oryahovitsa
- BSE code: 3Z9N
- ISIN: BG2100009187
- Date of interest payment: 29.11.2022
- Coupon rate: 3 %
- All bondholders registered with the Central Depository as of 24.11.2022 (Record Date) will be entitled to receive the payment.
- The final date for transacting in bonds of this issue on BSE-Sofia, as a result of which the buyer will have the right to the interest payment, will be 22.11.2022 (Ex Date: 23.11.2022).

Attachments

Disclaimer

Zaharni Zavodi AD published this content on 21 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2022 08:08:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ZAHARNI ZAVODI AD
03:09aZaharni Zavodi : Coupon Payment
PU
10/10Zaharni Zavodi : Minutes from a General shareholders meeting
PU
08/12Zaharni Zavodi : Coupon Payment
PU
05/30Zaharni Zavodi AD Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
02/28Zaharni Zavodi AD Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
02/14Zaharni Zavodi : Coupon Payment
PU
01/31Zaharni Zavodi : Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bond issuer)
PU
2021Zaharni Zavodi : Coupon Payment
PU
2021Zaharni Zavodi Ad Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2021
CI
2021Zaharni Zavodi AD Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2020
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 132 M 69,8 M 69,8 M
Net income 2020 6,56 M 3,47 M 3,47 M
Net Debt 2020 56,7 M 30,0 M 30,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 5,59x
Yield 2020 4,79%
Capitalization 53,8 M 28,5 M 28,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,72x
EV / Sales 2020 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 616
Free-Float 48,9%
Chart ZAHARNI ZAVODI AD
Duration : Period :
Zaharni Zavodi AD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Valentina Ivanova Raleva Chief Executive Officer
Georgi Aleksiev Uzunov Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rusi Ilchev Danev Member-Supervisory Board
Chavdar Dochev Danev Member-Supervisory Board
Georgi Hristov Rashkov Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZAHARNI ZAVODI AD15.24%28
SÜDZUCKER AG6.72%2 990
SÃO MARTINHO S.A.-18.96%1 858
COSUMAR SA-31.05%1 589
BALRAMPUR CHINI MILLS LIMITED-4.39%878
ADECOAGRO S.A.4.04%874