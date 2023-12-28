Company Information

Zahidjee Textile Mills Limited (the Company) is incorporated in Pakistan on July 17, 1990 as a public limited company. The Company is listed on Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited.

The principal business of the Company is export of all kinds of value-added fabrics and textile made-ups. The Company is also engaged in the business of manufacturing and sale of yarn.

• Head office Zahidjee house 2H Gulberg II, Jail Road Lahore • Weaving Unit 32 KM Tandalian Wala Road Faisalabad • Stitching Small Industrial Estate Faisalabad • Spinning Unit-1 32 KM Sheikhupura Road Faisalabad • Spinning Unit-9 M-3 Industrial Estate, Faisalabad

The Company is suppling to its customers various type of Cotton Yarn and PC Yarn.

The installed capacity of spinning units is 133,344 Spindles (57,347,935 Kgs) and 280 looms (42,536,384 Square meters of Fabrics)