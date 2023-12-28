Presentation Outlines

Introduction

Strategic / Operational Developments

Historical Financial Highlights

Financial Results 2023 VS 2022

Future Outlook

Question and Answers

Company Information

Zahidjee Textile Mills Limited (the Company) is incorporated in Pakistan on July 17, 1990 as a public limited company. The Company is listed on Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited.

The principal business of the Company is export of all kinds of value-added fabrics and textile made-ups. The Company is also engaged in the business of manufacturing and sale of yarn.

Head office

Zahidjee house 2H Gulberg II, Jail Road Lahore

Weaving Unit

32 KM Tandalian Wala Road Faisalabad

Stitching

Small Industrial Estate Faisalabad

Spinning Unit-1

32 KM Sheikhupura Road Faisalabad

Spinning Unit-9

M-3 Industrial Estate, Faisalabad

The Company is suppling to its customers various type of Cotton Yarn and PC Yarn.

The installed capacity of spinning units is 133,344 Spindles (57,347,935 Kgs) and 280 looms (42,536,384 Square meters of Fabrics)

CEO Profile

Mr. Muhammad Zahid

He is currently the Chief Executive officer of Zahidjee Textile Mills Limited. He has experience and is competent in business dealings, especially for

procurement of plant and machinery, raw material. He has experience in sale

promotion and has successfully created goodwill for Zahidjee products in local as well as in Export Markets. In addition to good knowledge and experience of production Sales and procurement, he is a good administrator

and handled the administration of the group very successfully. He holds

bachelor'sdegree in commerce fromFaisalabad.

Strategic / Operational Developments

Expansion:

The Company has successfully completed an expansion of a new spinning unit comprising 40,320 spindles, at M-3 Industrial City Faisalabad having total production capacityof16.3MillionKgsPerAnnumafterconversion into20/scount, atestimatedcostoutlayof4.99Billion.

After Completion of new spindles, 40,320 the company has planned to install a new

unit of 50,400 spindles in three phase ,machinery of first phase have already reached at site M3 - industrial city Faisalabad ,The unit is being installed at same industrial city and Building.

Historical Financial Highlights

Rs. in '000'

30000000

25000000

20000000

15000000

10000000

5000000

0

Sales

Rs. in '000'

Gross Profit

32,317,373

6,000,000

27,935,802

5,631,999

5,000,000

4,000,000

16,614,520

3,000,000

2,611,169

13,44,689

13,902,387

10,329177

2,000,000

2,381,227

1,676,825

1,461,704

1,034,163

1,000,000

-

2023

2022

2021

2020

2019

2018

2023

2022

2021

2020

2019

2018

years

years

Net Profit

Rs. in '000'

4500000

4000000

3,977,737

3500000

3000000

2500000

2000000

1500000

1,557,107

1000000

1,213,375

717,282

781,659

325,928

500000

0

2023

2022

2021

2020

2019

2018

Years

Particulars

2023

2022

2021

2020

2019

2018

(Rupees in '000')

Net Assets Employed

Fixed assets

13,608,051

14,362,509

8,115,970

6,613,186

6,083,842

6,204,294

Intangible assets

-

-

-

330

1,123

1,969

Investment in subsidiary

-

-

-

359,200

359,200

359,200

Long term deposits

20,476

27,976

35,976

4,476

4,476

4,450

Current assets

13,194,534

12,381,238

6,298,233

5,443,587

4,696,860

4,810,746

Non current assets- held for sale

-

-

359,200

Current liabilities

(6,383,552)

(6,289,933)

(3,981,464)

(4,335,041)

(4,045,774)

(4,729,949)

6,810,982

6,091,305

2,675,969

1,108,546

651,085

80,797

Long term liabilities

(4,677,117)

(5,790,442)

(2,983,193)

(1,618,623)

(1,185,062)

(1,479,684)

Net Assets

15,762,391

14,691,348

7,844,722

6,467,116

5,914,664

5,171,025

Represented By

Paid up capital

1,914,211

1,914,211

1,914,211

1,914,211

1,914,211

1,914,211

Reserves

9,963,781

8,700,490

4,833,889

3,395,636

2,771,705

1,935,360

Revaluation surplus

3,884,399

4,076,647

1,096,622

1,157,269

1,228,748

1,321,454

15,762,391

14,691,348

7,844,722

6,467,116

5,914,664

5,171,025

Operating Results

Sales

32,317,373

27,935,802

16,614,520

13,902,387

13,444,689

10,329,177

Gross profit

2,611,169

5,631,999

2,381,227

1,676,825

1,461,704

1,034,163

Operating profit

3,161,854

5,769,563

2,434,054

1,690,596

1,466,586

1,075,465

Profit before taxation

1,597,288

4,272,277

1,718,983

993,637

744,404

574,964

Historical

Financial

Highlights

FinancialRatios

2023

2022

2021

2020

2019

2018

Grossprofit

%

8.08

20.16

14.33

12.06

10.87

10.01

Operatingprofit

%

9.78

20.65

14.65

12.16

10.91

10.41

Profit/(loss)beforetaxation

%

4.94

15.29

10.35

7.15

5.54

5.57

Earning/(Loss)pershare

Rs.

6.34

20.78

8.13

3.75

4.08

1.70

Currentratio

Times

2.07

1.97

1.58

1.26

1.16

1.02

Fixedassetsturnover

Times

2.37

1.95

2.05

2.10

2.21

1.66

TotalDebttoCapital

%

70

82

89

92

88

120

Bookvaluepershare

Rs.

62.05

55.45

35.25

27.74

24.48

20.11

Historical

Financial

Highlights

BALANCE SHEET EQUITY AND

LIABILITIES

Years

2023

2022

(Rupees in

Percentage

Thousands)

Change

Net Assets Employed

Fixed assets

13,608,051

14,362,509

-5%

Intangible assets

0

0

0%

Investment in subsidiary

0

0

0%

Long term security deposits

20,476

27,976

-27%

Current assets

13,194,533

12,381,238

7%

Current liabilities

(6,383,552)

(6,289,933)

1%

6,810,981

6,091,305

12%

Long term liabilities

(4,677,117)

(5,790,442)

-19%

Net Assets

15,762,391

14,691,348

7%

Represented By

Paid up capital

1,914,211

1,914,211

0.0%

Reserves

9,963,781

8,700,490

15%

Revaluationsurplus

3,884,399

4,076,647

-5%

Total Equity

15,762,391

14,691,348

7%

Financial Results 2022 vs 2023

2023

2022

Percentage

Rupees

Rupees

Change

Value Addition

Statement

ofValue

Addition

Sales

32,317,373,245

Trading (loss) / profit

80,253,444

Other income

470,431,583

32,868,058,272

Value distribution

Cost of sales

29,706,204,512

Distribution cost

372,039,505

Administrative

Expenses

234,183,669

Other operating

Expenses

142,796,586

Finance cost

815,546,474

Dividends

191.421,099

Provision for taxation

383,912,863

31,846,104,708

Retained for growth

1,021,953,564

27,935,802,398 68.1%

2,115,382 -74.2%

135,448,853 247.3%

28,073,366,633 68.4%

22,303,803,332 56.7%

413,981,830 164.4%

187,015,122 51.4%

260,589,945 71.1%

635,699,531 124.9%

248,847,497 -23.08%

294,539,407 82.0%

24,344,476,664 30.81%

3,728,889,969 -72.59%

and its Distribution

