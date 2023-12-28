Presentation Outlines
Zahidjee Textile Mills Limited (the Company) is incorporated in Pakistan on July 17, 1990 as a public limited company. The Company is listed on Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited.
The principal business of the Company is export of all kinds of value-added fabrics and textile made-ups. The Company is also engaged in the business of manufacturing and sale of yarn.
Head office
Zahidjee house 2H Gulberg II, Jail Road Lahore
Weaving Unit
32 KM Tandalian Wala Road Faisalabad
Stitching
Small Industrial Estate Faisalabad
Spinning Unit-1
32 KM Sheikhupura Road Faisalabad
Spinning Unit-9
M-3 Industrial Estate, Faisalabad
The Company is suppling to its customers various type of Cotton Yarn and PC Yarn.
The installed capacity of spinning units is 133,344 Spindles (57,347,935 Kgs) and 280 looms (42,536,384 Square meters of Fabrics)
CEO Profile
Mr. Muhammad Zahid
He is currently the Chief Executive officer of Zahidjee Textile Mills Limited. He has experience and is competent in business dealings, especially for
procurement of plant and machinery, raw material. He has experience in sale
promotion and has successfully created goodwill for Zahidjee products in local as well as in Export Markets. In addition to good knowledge and experience of production Sales and procurement, he is a good administrator
and handled the administration of the group very successfully. He holds
bachelor'sdegree in commerce fromFaisalabad.
Strategic / Operational Developments
Expansion:
The Company has successfully completed an expansion of a new spinning unit comprising 40,320 spindles, at M-3 Industrial City Faisalabad having total production capacityof16.3MillionKgsPerAnnumafterconversion into20/scount, atestimatedcostoutlayof4.99Billion.
After Completion of new spindles, 40,320 the company has planned to install a new
unit of 50,400 spindles in three phase ,machinery of first phase have already reached at site M3 - industrial city Faisalabad ,The unit is being installed at same industrial city and Building.
Historical Financial Highlights
Rs. in '000'
30000000
25000000
20000000
15000000
10000000
5000000
0
Sales
Rs. in '000'
Gross Profit
32,317,373
6,000,000
27,935,802
5,631,999
5,000,000
4,000,000
16,614,520
3,000,000
2,611,169
13,44,689
13,902,387
10,329177
2,000,000
2,381,227
1,676,825
1,461,704
1,034,163
1,000,000
-
2023
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
2023
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
years
years
Net Profit
Rs. in '000'
4500000
4000000
3,977,737
3500000
3000000
2500000
2000000
1500000
1,557,107
1000000
1,213,375
717,282
781,659
325,928
500000
0
2023
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
Years
Particulars
2023
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
(Rupees in '000')
Net Assets Employed
Fixed assets
13,608,051
14,362,509
8,115,970
6,613,186
6,083,842
6,204,294
Intangible assets
-
-
-
330
1,123
1,969
Investment in subsidiary
-
-
-
359,200
359,200
359,200
Long term deposits
20,476
27,976
35,976
4,476
4,476
4,450
Current assets
13,194,534
12,381,238
6,298,233
5,443,587
4,696,860
4,810,746
Non current assets- held for sale
-
-
359,200
Current liabilities
(6,383,552)
(6,289,933)
(3,981,464)
(4,335,041)
(4,045,774)
(4,729,949)
6,810,982
6,091,305
2,675,969
1,108,546
651,085
80,797
Long term liabilities
(4,677,117)
(5,790,442)
(2,983,193)
(1,618,623)
(1,185,062)
(1,479,684)
Net Assets
15,762,391
14,691,348
7,844,722
6,467,116
5,914,664
5,171,025
Represented By
Paid up capital
1,914,211
1,914,211
1,914,211
1,914,211
1,914,211
1,914,211
Reserves
9,963,781
8,700,490
4,833,889
3,395,636
2,771,705
1,935,360
Revaluation surplus
3,884,399
4,076,647
1,096,622
1,157,269
1,228,748
1,321,454
15,762,391
14,691,348
7,844,722
6,467,116
5,914,664
5,171,025
Operating Results
Sales
32,317,373
27,935,802
16,614,520
13,902,387
13,444,689
10,329,177
Gross profit
2,611,169
5,631,999
2,381,227
1,676,825
1,461,704
1,034,163
Operating profit
3,161,854
5,769,563
2,434,054
1,690,596
1,466,586
1,075,465
Profit before taxation
1,597,288
4,272,277
1,718,983
993,637
744,404
574,964
Historical
Financial
Highlights
FinancialRatios
2023
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
Grossprofit
%
8.08
20.16
14.33
12.06
10.87
10.01
Operatingprofit
%
9.78
20.65
14.65
12.16
10.91
10.41
Profit/(loss)beforetaxation
%
4.94
15.29
10.35
7.15
5.54
5.57
Earning/(Loss)pershare
Rs.
6.34
20.78
8.13
3.75
4.08
1.70
Currentratio
Times
2.07
1.97
1.58
1.26
1.16
1.02
Fixedassetsturnover
Times
2.37
1.95
2.05
2.10
2.21
1.66
TotalDebttoCapital
%
70
82
89
92
88
120
Bookvaluepershare
Rs.
62.05
55.45
35.25
27.74
24.48
20.11
Historical
Financial
Highlights
BALANCE SHEET EQUITY AND
LIABILITIES
Years
2023
2022
(Rupees in
Percentage
Thousands)
Change
Net Assets Employed
Fixed assets
13,608,051
14,362,509
-5%
Intangible assets
0
0
0%
Investment in subsidiary
0
0
0%
Long term security deposits
20,476
27,976
-27%
Current assets
13,194,533
12,381,238
7%
Current liabilities
(6,383,552)
(6,289,933)
1%
6,810,981
6,091,305
12%
Long term liabilities
(4,677,117)
(5,790,442)
-19%
Net Assets
15,762,391
14,691,348
7%
Represented By
Paid up capital
1,914,211
1,914,211
0.0%
Reserves
9,963,781
8,700,490
15%
Revaluationsurplus
3,884,399
4,076,647
-5%
Total Equity
15,762,391
14,691,348
7%
Financial Results 2022 vs 2023
2023
2022
Percentage
Rupees
Rupees
Change
Value Addition
Statement
ofValue
Addition
Sales
32,317,373,245
Trading (loss) / profit
80,253,444
Other income
470,431,583
32,868,058,272
Value distribution
Cost of sales
29,706,204,512
Distribution cost
372,039,505
Administrative
Expenses
234,183,669
Other operating
Expenses
142,796,586
Finance cost
815,546,474
Dividends
191.421,099
Provision for taxation
383,912,863
31,846,104,708
Retained for growth
1,021,953,564
27,935,802,398 68.1%
2,115,382 -74.2%
135,448,853 247.3%
28,073,366,633 68.4%
22,303,803,332 56.7%
413,981,830 164.4%
187,015,122 51.4%
260,589,945 71.1%
635,699,531 124.9%
248,847,497 -23.08%
294,539,407 82.0%
24,344,476,664 30.81%
3,728,889,969 -72.59%
and its Distribution
