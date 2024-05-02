QUARTERLY REPORT

COMPANY INFORMATION

Board of Directors

Bankers of the Company

Mr. Ahmad Zahid

Chairman

Allied Bank Limited

Askari Bank Limited

Mr. Muhammad Zahid

Chief Executive

Bank Al Habib Ltd

Bank Al-Falah Limited

Mrs. Mehreen Fahad

Director

BankIslami Pakistan Limited

Mr. Muhammad Ali

Director

Dubai Islamic Bank

Mr. Sajjad Hussain Shah

Independent Director

Faysal Bank Limited

Mr. Faisal Masood Afzal

Independent Director

Habib Bank Limited

Mr. Shahbaz Haider Agha

Independent Director

Habib Metropolitan Bank Ltd

JS Bank Limited

Audit Committee

MCB Bank

Meezan Bank Limited

Mr. Sajjad Hussain Shah

Chairman

National Bank of Pakistan

Mr. Faisal Masood Afzal

Member

Samba Bank Limited

Mr. Muhammad Ali

Member

Soneri Bank Limited

The Bank of Khyber

The Bank of Punjab

HR & Remuneration Committee

United Bank Limited

Registered Office

Mr. Shahbaz Haider Agha

Chairman

Mr. Muhammad Ali

Member

131-A, Scotch Corner ,Street-P Upper Mall,

Mr. Ahmad Zahid

Member

Scheme Lahore. Tel: 042-35777291-5

Mr. Muhammad Zahid

Member

Plant site

- 28-KM, Sheikhupura Road,

Chief Financial Officer

Faisalabad

Mr. Shahab U din Khan

- 32-KM, Tandlian wala Road,

Faisalabad

Company Secretary

- M-3 Industrial City,

Mr. Muhammad Ilyas

Sahianwala, Faisalabad

Export Office

Auditors

2-H,Gulberg-II, Jail Road, Lahore

RSM Avais Hyder Liaquat Nauman

Tel: 042-35777291-5

Chartered Accountants

Share Registrar

Corptec Associates (Private) Limited

503-E, Johar Town, Lahore

Tel: 042-35170335-6 Fax 042-35170338

E-mail: info@corptec.com.pk

DIRECTORS' REPORT TO SHAREHOLDERS

The Board of Directors of the Company are pleased to present the Directors' Review Report and Unaudited Financial Statements of the Company, for the Nine months ended March 31, 2024.

Financial Results

The Summery of key Financial numbers is presented below:

March 31

2024

2023

(Rupees in '000')

Sales

28,070,601

24,802,110

Gross profit

1,464,008

2,886,992

Profit before taxation

794,997

2,098,297

Provision for taxation

247,316

109,448

Profit after taxation

547,681

1,988,849

Earnings per share - Basic and diluted

2.86

10.39

Despite various challenges, your company has been able to achieve considerable growth in terms of sales . Turnover increased by 13.2 %, against Rs. 24.07 billion for the Same Period Last Year (SPLY). Gross profit margin remains from 11.64 % to 5.2 % in SPLY. the Company's net profit remains to Rs. 547 million from Rs. 1,988 million in SPLY.

The net profit translated into Earnings per Share (EPS) of Rs. 2.86 as against Rs.10.39 of the corresponding period.

Future Prospects

The management is focused on raw material procurement efficiency and operational excellence to ensure that the current positive trend of profitable growth may continue during remaining part of the financial year as well.

Acknowledgments

The directors appreciate sincere contribution and the hard work by staff and workers of the company.We greatful for the trust and confidence exhibited in the company by shareholders, bankers and other stake holders.

For and on behalf of the Board of Directors

Dated: April 30, 2024

Muhammad Zahid

Lahore

Chief Executive Officer

ناربمم ےئارب ٹروپر زرٹکیرئاڈ

یتایلام ہدش ٹڈآ ریغ ےک ینپمک روا ٹروپر ہزئ اج یک زرٹکیرئاڈ ےئل ےک ہام ون ےلاو ےنوہ متخ وک 2024 ، چرام 31 زرٹکیرئاڈ فآ ڈروب ےک ینپمک ۔ںیہ ےہر رک س وسحم یشوخ ےئوہ ےترک شیپ ےراوشوگ

:جئاتن یلام

ےہ ایگ ایک شیپ ںیم لیذ ہصلاخ اک ںوربمن یتایلام مہا

چر ام 31

2024

2023

لیصفت

)ںیم ںورازہ ےپور(

28،070،601

24،808،110

تخورف

1،464،008

2,886,992

عفانم یعومجم

794،997

2,098,297

سکیٹ زا لبق عفانم

247،316

109,448

نشیسکیٹ

547،681

1,988,850

سکیٹ زا دعب عفانم

2.86

10.39

ندمآ رئیش یف

ےک ےصرع یسا ےک لاس ہتشزگ .ےہ یہر بایماک ںیم ےنرک لصاح یقرت یفاک ےس ظاحل ےک تخورف ینپمک یک پآ ،دوجواب ےک ںوجنلیچ فلتخم ۔اوہ ہفاضا دصیف 13.2 ںیم تخورف ںیم ےلباقم ےک ےپور برا 24.07

ےک ےپور نیلم 1،988 ےک لاس ےلھچپ عفانم صلاخ اک ینپمک روا -اہر دصیف 5.2 ںیم ےلباقم ےک دصیف 11.64 ےک لاس ےلھچپ عفانم ماخ اک ینپمک ےہ ےپور نیلم 547 ںیم ےلباقم

اہر2.86 ںیم تدم یسا ںیم ےلباقم ےک ےپور 10.39 یندمآ رئیش یف ہمجرت اک عفانم صلاخ

:رظن ءطقن اک لبقتسم

ےک ےصح ہیقب ےک لاس یلام ہک ےکساج ایانب ینیقی ہی ہکات ۔ےہ زوکرم رپ تراہم لنشیرپآ روا یگدرکراک یک یرادیرخ یک لام ماخ ہجوت یک ہیماظتنا ۔ےکس ہر یراج ناحجر تبثم ہدوجوم اک ومن شخب عفانم یھب نارود

:رکشت راہظا

ینپمک اک ںورادا یتایلام ، ںوکنیب ، ناگتفای صصح ےنپا مہ روا ۔ںیہ ےتہارس وک تنحم یک ںونکراک روا ےلمع ےک ینپمک روا نواعت ہناصلخم زرٹکیرئاڈ ۔ںیہ ےترک ادا ہیرکش اک نا ےئل ےک دامتعا رپ

:ےس بناج یک زرٹکیرئاڈ فآ ڈروب

دہاز دمحم )رسیفآ وٹکیزگیا فیچ ( 2024 ، لیرپا 30 :ہخروم روہلا :ماقم

ZAHIDJEE TEXTILE MILLS LIMITED

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UN-AUDITED)

AS AT MARCH 31, 2024

Un-audited

Audited

March 31,

June 30,

Note

2024

2023

Rupees

Rupees

NON - CURRENT ASSETS

Property, plant and equipment

3

Long term security deposits

Stores, spares and loose tools

Stock in trade

Trade debts

Loans, advances and deposit

Prepayments

Other receivables

Short term investment

4

Tax refunds due from Government

Cash and bank balances

5

Non-current assets held for sale

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Trade and other payables

Interest / mark up payable

Short term borrowings

Unclaimed dividend

Current portion of long term finance

Provision for taxation - income tax

NON - CURRENT LIABILITIES

16,185,161,618

20,475,784

16,205,637,402

364,020,796

4,503,809,620

3,791,184,236

605,257,994

3,606,299

256,038,339

133,675,043

363,161,808

4,395,881,786

14,416,635,920

-

14,416,635,920

3,732,483,570

210,274,646

3,567,300,947

1,204,621

872,451,475

370,562,002

8,754,277,260

21,867,996,062

13,608,051,037

20,475,784

13,628,526,821

330,043,463

4,388,063,736

3,765,446,396

668,578,920

918,170

46,547,194

100,660,852

212,142,170

3,682,132,733

13,194,533,634

-

13,194,533,634

2,059,707,731

92,636,667

3,047,299,701

9,313,318

706,279,169

468,315,445

6,383,552,031

20,439,508,424

Long term finance

Deferred liability

Staff retirement gratuity

Deferred taxation

CONTINGENCIES AND COMMITMENTS

6

Net worth Represented by :

Share capital Capital reserves

Merger reserve

Surplus on revaluation of property, plant and equipment

Revenue reserves

4,593,183,334

21,985,109

1,247,865,024

5,863,033,466

-

16,004,962,596

1,914,210,990

366,258,513

3,636,187,184

10,088,305,909

16,004,962,596

16,004,962,596

3,353,601,788

21,985,109

1,301,530,462

4,677,117,359

-

15,762,391,065

1,914,210,990

366,258,513

3,884,399,416

9,597,522,146

15,762,391,065

15,762,391,065

The annexed notes from 1 to 14 form an integral part of these financial statements.

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

DIRECTOR

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

ZAHIDJEE TEXTILE MILLS LIMITED

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS (UN-AUDITED) FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024

Note

Quarter ended March 31,

Nine months ended March 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023

Rupees

Rupees

Rupees

Rupees

Sales

7

Cost of sales

8

Gross profit

Trading profit

Distribution cost

Administrative expenses

Other operating expenses

Finance cost

Profit for the year before taxation:

Provision for taxation

9

9,829,989,152

9,231,781,752

598,207,400

533,241

148,236,544

746,977,185

-

44,626,473

40,825,686

17,617,709

364,945,413

468,015,281

278,961,904

135,380,135

8,507,558,618 28,070,601,275

7,939,318,379 26,606,593,274

568,240,239 1,464,008,001

  • 720,616
    136,874,441 711,471,799

705,114,680

2,176,200,416

-

60,894,819

154,341,777

84,408,546

188,491,326

37,760,828

44,777,474

127,021,001

993,592,400

310,085,194

1,381,202,978

395,029,486

794,997,438

36,502,183

247,316,385

24,802,109,898

21,915,118,273

2,886,991,625

-

404,629,371

3,291,620,996

342,045,652

217,638,453

135,024,485

498,615,122

1,193,323,712

2,098,297,284

109,442,010

Profit for the year

Earnings per share - Basic and diluted

143,581,769

0.75

358,527,304

547,681,053

1,988,849,528

-

1.87

2.86

10.39

The annexed notes from 1 to 14 form an integral part of these financial statements.

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

DIRECTOR

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

ZAHIDJEE TEXTILE MILLS LIMITED

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UN-AUDITED)

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024

Quarter ended March 31,

Nine months ended March 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023

Rupees

Rupees

Rupees

Rupees

Restated

Profit for the period

143,581,769

358,527,304

547,681,053

1,988,849,528

143,581,769

358,527,304

547,681,053

1,988,849,528

The annexed notes from 1 to 14 form an integral part of these financial statements.

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

DIRECTOR

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

ZAHIDJEE TEXTILE MILLS LIMITED

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (UN-AUDITED)

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024

CAPITAL RESERVES

REVENUE RESERVES

ISSUED,

Surplus on

SUBSCRIBED AND

Merger

revaluation of

Sub total

General

Unappropriated

Sub total

Total

PAID-UP CAPITAL

reserve

property, plant

reserve

profit

and equipment

Rupees

Balance as at July 01, 2022 (Audited)

1,914,210,990

366,258,513

4,076,646,922

4,442,905,435

300,000,000

8,034,231,054

8,334,231,054

14,691,347,480

Total comprehensive income for the period

Transaction with owner

Dividend Paid

(191,421,099)

(191,421,099)

(191,421,099)

(Rs. 1 per share of Rs. 10 each)

Profit for the period - (Restated)

-

-

-

-

1,988,849,528

1,988,849,528

1,988,849,528

Other comprehensive income

Items that will not be subsequently

reclassified to profit or loss

Transfer on account of incremental depreciation on

revalued assets for the year - net of deferred tax

-

-

(222,659,651)

(222,659,651)

-

222,659,651

222,659,651

-

Surplus realised on disposal

-

-

-

of property, plant and equipment - net of deferred tax

Adjustment of deferred tax for the period

-

-

140,192,127

140,192,127

-

-

140,192,127

Balance as at March 31, 2023 (Unaudited)

1,914,210,990

366,258,513

3,994,179,399

4,360,437,912

300,000,000

10,054,319,134

10,354,319,134

16,628,968,036

Transactions with owners

Dividend paid

(Rs. 1.00 per share of Rs. 10 each)

-

-

-

-

-

(191,421,099)

(191,421,099)

(191,421,099)

Total comprehensive income for the period

Profit for the period

-

-

-

-

Other comprehensive income

Surplus on revaluation of property, plant

and equipment arisen during the year

-

-

-

Related deferred tax

-

-

-

-

-

-

Transfer on account of incremental depreciation on

revalued assets for the year - net of deferred tax

-

-

(241,337,529)

(241,337,529)

Surplus realised on disposal

of property, plant and equipment - net of deferred tax

-

Adjustment of deferred tax for the period

-

-

49,090,023

49,090,023

-

1,213,374,662

1,213,374,662

1,213,374,662

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,213,374,662

1,213,374,662

1,213,374,662

-

241,337,529

241,337,529

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

49,090,023

Balance as at June 30, 2023 (Audited)

1,914,210,990

366,258,513

3,884,399,416

4,250,657,929

300,000,000

9,297,522,146

9,597,522,146

15,762,391,065

Transactions with owners

Dividend paid

(Rs. 1.per share of Rs. 10 each)

-

-

-

-

-

(191,421,099)

(191,421,099)

(191,421,099)

Total comprehensive income for the period

Profit for the period

-

-

-

-

547,681,053

547,681,053

547,681,053

Transfer on account of incremental depreciation on

revalued assets for the year - net of deferred tax

-

-

(134,523,809)

(134,523,809)

-

134,523,809

134,523,809

-

Surplus realised on disposal

of property, plant and equipment - net of deferred tax

-

-

-

-

Adjustment of deferred tax for the period

-

-

(113,688,423)

(113,688,423)

-

-

-

(113,688,423)

Balance as at March 31, 2024 (Unaudited)

1,914,210,990

366,258,513

3,636,187,184

4,002,445,697

300,000,000

9,788,305,909

10,088,305,909

16,004,962,596

The annexed notes from 1 to 14 form an integral part of these financial statements.

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

DIRECTOR

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

ZAHIDJEE TEXTILE MILLS LIMITED

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (UN-AUDITED)

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024

Nine months ended

March 31,

2024

2023

Rupees

Rupees

a) CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Profit for the period before taxation Adjustment for:

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment Amortisation of intangible assets

Profit on deposits Dividend income

(Gain) on disposal of non current asset held for sale (Gain)/ Loss on disposal of operating assets Balances written back

Balances written Off

Fair value adjustment short term investments Finance cost

Operating cash flows before working capital changes Changes in working capital

(Increase) / decrease in current assets

Stores, spares and loose tools Stock in trade

Trade debts

Loans, advances and deposit Prepayments

Other receivables

Tax refunds due from Government Increase in current liabilities Trade and other payables

Cash (used in) / generated from operating activities

Finance cost paid Income tax paid

Net cash (used in) / generated from operating activities

794,997,438

764,528,480

-

(607,287,600)

(1,001,498)

-

(2,114,195)

-

(8,268,765)

(55,774,563)

993,592,400

1,878,671,697

(33,977,333)

(115,745,885)

(25,737,840)

63,320,926

(2,688,129)

(209,491,145)

(151,019,638)

1,672,775,839

1,197,436,796

3,076,108,493

(875,954,422)

(432,459,755)

1,767,694,316

2,098,297,284

706,947,015

-

(303,390,594)

(1,073,641)

-

(697,299)

24,587,785

498,615,122

3,023,285,672

74,662,528

(2,355,476,300)

(26,635,630)

152,622,457

(13,247,313)

(1,356,657)

(223,625,874)

146,913,252

(2,246,143,536)

777,142,136

(544,007,205)

(286,189,426)

(53,054,495)

(b) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Additions in property, plant and equipment

(3,354,810,523)

(560,919,585)

Proceeds from disposal of operating assets

15,661,000

2,250,000

Increase in short term investment

33,014,191

(24,587,784)

Proceeds from sale of non current asset held for sale

Profit on deposits

607,287,600

303,390,594

Dividend received

1,001,498

Long term security deposits

-

7,500,000

Net cash (used in) investing activities

(2,697,846,235)

(272,366,775)

(c) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Long term finance obtained

1,845,030,202

35,000,000

Repayment of long term finance

(529,709,377)

(654,692,427)

Increase / (Decrease) in short term borrowings - net

520,001,246

1,865,031,250

Dividend paid

(191,421,099)

(191,421,099)

Net cash generated from / (used in) financing activities

1,643,900,972

1,053,917,724

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents (a+b+c)

713,749,053

728,496,154

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

3,682,132,733

2,772,922,753

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

4,395,881,786

3,501,418,907

The annexed notes from 1 to 14 form an integral part of these financial statements.

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

DIRECTOR

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

