QUARTERLY REPORT
FOR ThE 3rd QUARTER
ENDED MARCH 31, 2024
Z A H I D J E E
ZAHIDJEE TEXTILE MILLS LIMITED
CONTENTS
Company Information
1
Directors' review report - English
2
Directors' review report - Urdu
3
Condensed Interim Financial Statements
Statement of Financial Position
4
Statement of Profit or Loss
5
Statement of Comprehensive Income
6
Statement of Changes in Equity
7
Statement of Cash Flows
8
Notes to the Condensed Interim Financial Statements
9-14
COMPANY INFORMATION
Board of Directors
Bankers of the Company
Mr. Ahmad Zahid
Chairman
Allied Bank Limited
Askari Bank Limited
Mr. Muhammad Zahid
Chief Executive
Bank Al Habib Ltd
Bank Al-Falah Limited
Mrs. Mehreen Fahad
Director
BankIslami Pakistan Limited
Mr. Muhammad Ali
Director
Dubai Islamic Bank
Mr. Sajjad Hussain Shah
Independent Director
Faysal Bank Limited
Mr. Faisal Masood Afzal
Independent Director
Habib Bank Limited
Mr. Shahbaz Haider Agha
Independent Director
Habib Metropolitan Bank Ltd
JS Bank Limited
Audit Committee
MCB Bank
Meezan Bank Limited
Mr. Sajjad Hussain Shah
Chairman
National Bank of Pakistan
Mr. Faisal Masood Afzal
Member
Samba Bank Limited
Mr. Muhammad Ali
Member
Soneri Bank Limited
The Bank of Khyber
The Bank of Punjab
HR & Remuneration Committee
United Bank Limited
Registered Office
Mr. Shahbaz Haider Agha
Chairman
Mr. Muhammad Ali
Member
131-A, Scotch Corner ,Street-P Upper Mall,
Mr. Ahmad Zahid
Member
Scheme Lahore. Tel: 042-35777291-5
Mr. Muhammad Zahid
Member
Plant site
- 28-KM, Sheikhupura Road,
Chief Financial Officer
Faisalabad
Mr. Shahab U din Khan
- 32-KM, Tandlian wala Road,
Faisalabad
Company Secretary
- M-3 Industrial City,
Mr. Muhammad Ilyas
Sahianwala, Faisalabad
Export Office
Auditors
2-H,Gulberg-II, Jail Road, Lahore
RSM Avais Hyder Liaquat Nauman
Tel: 042-35777291-5
Chartered Accountants
Share Registrar
Corptec Associates (Private) Limited
503-E, Johar Town, Lahore
Tel: 042-35170335-6 Fax 042-35170338
E-mail: info@corptec.com.pk
DIRECTORS' REPORT TO SHAREHOLDERS
The Board of Directors of the Company are pleased to present the Directors' Review Report and Unaudited Financial Statements of the Company, for the Nine months ended March 31, 2024.
Financial Results
The Summery of key Financial numbers is presented below:
March 31
2024
2023
(Rupees in '000')
Sales
28,070,601
24,802,110
Gross profit
1,464,008
2,886,992
Profit before taxation
794,997
2,098,297
Provision for taxation
247,316
109,448
Profit after taxation
547,681
1,988,849
Earnings per share - Basic and diluted
2.86
10.39
Despite various challenges, your company has been able to achieve considerable growth in terms of sales . Turnover increased by 13.2 %, against Rs. 24.07 billion for the Same Period Last Year (SPLY). Gross profit margin remains from 11.64 % to 5.2 % in SPLY. the Company's net profit remains to Rs. 547 million from Rs. 1,988 million in SPLY.
The net profit translated into Earnings per Share (EPS) of Rs. 2.86 as against Rs.10.39 of the corresponding period.
Future Prospects
The management is focused on raw material procurement efficiency and operational excellence to ensure that the current positive trend of profitable growth may continue during remaining part of the financial year as well.
Acknowledgments
The directors appreciate sincere contribution and the hard work by staff and workers of the company.We greatful for the trust and confidence exhibited in the company by shareholders, bankers and other stake holders.
For and on behalf of the Board of Directors
Dated: April 30, 2024
Muhammad Zahid
Lahore
Chief Executive Officer
ناربمم ےئارب ٹروپر زرٹکیرئاڈ
یتایلام ہدش ٹڈآ ریغ ےک ینپمک روا ٹروپر ہزئ اج یک زرٹکیرئاڈ ےئل ےک ہام ون ےلاو ےنوہ متخ وک 2024 ، چرام 31 زرٹکیرئاڈ فآ ڈروب ےک ینپمک ۔ںیہ ےہر رک س وسحم یشوخ ےئوہ ےترک شیپ ےراوشوگ
:جئاتن یلام
ےہ ایگ ایک شیپ ںیم لیذ ہصلاخ اک ںوربمن یتایلام مہا
چر ام 31
2024
2023
لیصفت
)ںیم ںورازہ ےپور(
28،070،601
24،808،110
تخورف
1،464،008
2,886,992
عفانم یعومجم
794،997
2,098,297
سکیٹ زا لبق عفانم
247،316
109,448
نشیسکیٹ
547،681
1,988,850
سکیٹ زا دعب عفانم
2.86
10.39
ندمآ رئیش یف
ےک ےصرع یسا ےک لاس ہتشزگ .ےہ یہر بایماک ںیم ےنرک لصاح یقرت یفاک ےس ظاحل ےک تخورف ینپمک یک پآ ،دوجواب ےک ںوجنلیچ فلتخم ۔اوہ ہفاضا دصیف 13.2 ںیم تخورف ںیم ےلباقم ےک ےپور برا 24.07
ےک ےپور نیلم 1،988 ےک لاس ےلھچپ عفانم صلاخ اک ینپمک روا -اہر دصیف 5.2 ںیم ےلباقم ےک دصیف 11.64 ےک لاس ےلھچپ عفانم ماخ اک ینپمک ےہ ےپور نیلم 547 ںیم ےلباقم
اہر2.86 ںیم تدم یسا ںیم ےلباقم ےک ےپور 10.39 یندمآ رئیش یف ہمجرت اک عفانم صلاخ
:رظن ءطقن اک لبقتسم
ےک ےصح ہیقب ےک لاس یلام ہک ےکساج ایانب ینیقی ہی ہکات ۔ےہ زوکرم رپ تراہم لنشیرپآ روا یگدرکراک یک یرادیرخ یک لام ماخ ہجوت یک ہیماظتنا ۔ےکس ہر یراج ناحجر تبثم ہدوجوم اک ومن شخب عفانم یھب نارود
:رکشت راہظا
ینپمک اک ںورادا یتایلام ، ںوکنیب ، ناگتفای صصح ےنپا مہ روا ۔ںیہ ےتہارس وک تنحم یک ںونکراک روا ےلمع ےک ینپمک روا نواعت ہناصلخم زرٹکیرئاڈ ۔ںیہ ےترک ادا ہیرکش اک نا ےئل ےک دامتعا رپ
:ےس بناج یک زرٹکیرئاڈ فآ ڈروب
دہاز دمحم )رسیفآ وٹکیزگیا فیچ ( 2024 ، لیرپا 30 :ہخروم روہلا :ماقم
ZAHIDJEE TEXTILE MILLS LIMITED
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UN-AUDITED)
AS AT MARCH 31, 2024
Un-audited
Audited
March 31,
June 30,
Note
2024
2023
Rupees
Rupees
NON - CURRENT ASSETS
Property, plant and equipment
3
Long term security deposits
Stores, spares and loose tools
Stock in trade
Trade debts
Loans, advances and deposit
Prepayments
Other receivables
Short term investment
4
Tax refunds due from Government
Cash and bank balances
5
Non-current assets held for sale
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Trade and other payables
Interest / mark up payable
Short term borrowings
Unclaimed dividend
Current portion of long term finance
Provision for taxation - income tax
NON - CURRENT LIABILITIES
16,185,161,618
20,475,784
16,205,637,402
364,020,796
4,503,809,620
3,791,184,236
605,257,994
3,606,299
256,038,339
133,675,043
363,161,808
4,395,881,786
14,416,635,920
-
14,416,635,920
3,732,483,570
210,274,646
3,567,300,947
1,204,621
872,451,475
370,562,002
8,754,277,260
21,867,996,062
13,608,051,037
20,475,784
13,628,526,821
330,043,463
4,388,063,736
3,765,446,396
668,578,920
918,170
46,547,194
100,660,852
212,142,170
3,682,132,733
13,194,533,634
-
13,194,533,634
2,059,707,731
92,636,667
3,047,299,701
9,313,318
706,279,169
468,315,445
6,383,552,031
20,439,508,424
Long term finance
Deferred liability
Staff retirement gratuity
Deferred taxation
CONTINGENCIES AND COMMITMENTS
6
Net worth Represented by :
Share capital Capital reserves
Merger reserve
Surplus on revaluation of property, plant and equipment
Revenue reserves
4,593,183,334
21,985,109
1,247,865,024
5,863,033,466
-
16,004,962,596
1,914,210,990
366,258,513
3,636,187,184
10,088,305,909
16,004,962,596
16,004,962,596
3,353,601,788
21,985,109
1,301,530,462
4,677,117,359
-
15,762,391,065
1,914,210,990
366,258,513
3,884,399,416
9,597,522,146
15,762,391,065
15,762,391,065
The annexed notes from 1 to 14 form an integral part of these financial statements.
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
DIRECTOR
CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
ZAHIDJEE TEXTILE MILLS LIMITED
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS (UN-AUDITED) FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024
Note
Quarter ended March 31,
Nine months ended March 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Rupees
Rupees
Rupees
Rupees
Sales
7
Cost of sales
8
Gross profit
Trading profit
Distribution cost
Administrative expenses
Other operating expenses
Finance cost
Profit for the year before taxation:
Provision for taxation
9
9,829,989,152
9,231,781,752
598,207,400
533,241
148,236,544
746,977,185
-
44,626,473
40,825,686
17,617,709
364,945,413
468,015,281
278,961,904
135,380,135
8,507,558,618 28,070,601,275
7,939,318,379 26,606,593,274
568,240,239 1,464,008,001
-
720,616
136,874,441 711,471,799
705,114,680
2,176,200,416
-
60,894,819
154,341,777
84,408,546
188,491,326
37,760,828
44,777,474
127,021,001
993,592,400
310,085,194
1,381,202,978
395,029,486
794,997,438
36,502,183
247,316,385
24,802,109,898
21,915,118,273
2,886,991,625
-
404,629,371
3,291,620,996
342,045,652
217,638,453
135,024,485
498,615,122
1,193,323,712
2,098,297,284
109,442,010
Profit for the year
Earnings per share - Basic and diluted
143,581,769
0.75
358,527,304
547,681,053
1,988,849,528
-
1.87
2.86
10.39
The annexed notes from 1 to 14 form an integral part of these financial statements.
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
DIRECTOR
CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
ZAHIDJEE TEXTILE MILLS LIMITED
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UN-AUDITED)
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024
Quarter ended March 31,
Nine months ended March 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Rupees
Rupees
Rupees
Rupees
Restated
Profit for the period
143,581,769
358,527,304
547,681,053
1,988,849,528
143,581,769
358,527,304
547,681,053
1,988,849,528
The annexed notes from 1 to 14 form an integral part of these financial statements.
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
DIRECTOR
CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
ZAHIDJEE TEXTILE MILLS LIMITED
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (UN-AUDITED)
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024
CAPITAL RESERVES
REVENUE RESERVES
ISSUED,
Surplus on
SUBSCRIBED AND
Merger
revaluation of
Sub total
General
Unappropriated
Sub total
Total
PAID-UP CAPITAL
reserve
property, plant
reserve
profit
and equipment
Rupees
Balance as at July 01, 2022 (Audited)
1,914,210,990
366,258,513
4,076,646,922
4,442,905,435
300,000,000
8,034,231,054
8,334,231,054
14,691,347,480
Total comprehensive income for the period
Transaction with owner
Dividend Paid
(191,421,099)
(191,421,099)
(191,421,099)
(Rs. 1 per share of Rs. 10 each)
Profit for the period - (Restated)
-
-
-
-
1,988,849,528
1,988,849,528
1,988,849,528
Other comprehensive income
Items that will not be subsequently
reclassified to profit or loss
Transfer on account of incremental depreciation on
revalued assets for the year - net of deferred tax
-
-
(222,659,651)
(222,659,651)
-
222,659,651
222,659,651
-
Surplus realised on disposal
-
-
-
of property, plant and equipment - net of deferred tax
Adjustment of deferred tax for the period
-
-
140,192,127
140,192,127
-
-
140,192,127
Balance as at March 31, 2023 (Unaudited)
1,914,210,990
366,258,513
3,994,179,399
4,360,437,912
300,000,000
10,054,319,134
10,354,319,134
16,628,968,036
Transactions with owners
Dividend paid
(Rs. 1.00 per share of Rs. 10 each)
-
-
-
-
-
(191,421,099)
(191,421,099)
(191,421,099)
Total comprehensive income for the period
Profit for the period
-
-
-
-
Other comprehensive income
Surplus on revaluation of property, plant
and equipment arisen during the year
-
-
-
Related deferred tax
-
-
-
-
-
-
Transfer on account of incremental depreciation on
revalued assets for the year - net of deferred tax
-
-
(241,337,529)
(241,337,529)
Surplus realised on disposal
of property, plant and equipment - net of deferred tax
-
Adjustment of deferred tax for the period
-
-
49,090,023
49,090,023
-
1,213,374,662
1,213,374,662
1,213,374,662
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,213,374,662
1,213,374,662
1,213,374,662
-
241,337,529
241,337,529
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
49,090,023
Balance as at June 30, 2023 (Audited)
1,914,210,990
366,258,513
3,884,399,416
4,250,657,929
300,000,000
9,297,522,146
9,597,522,146
15,762,391,065
Transactions with owners
Dividend paid
(Rs. 1.per share of Rs. 10 each)
-
-
-
-
-
(191,421,099)
(191,421,099)
(191,421,099)
Total comprehensive income for the period
Profit for the period
-
-
-
-
547,681,053
547,681,053
547,681,053
Transfer on account of incremental depreciation on
revalued assets for the year - net of deferred tax
-
-
(134,523,809)
(134,523,809)
-
134,523,809
134,523,809
-
Surplus realised on disposal
of property, plant and equipment - net of deferred tax
-
-
-
-
Adjustment of deferred tax for the period
-
-
(113,688,423)
(113,688,423)
-
-
-
(113,688,423)
Balance as at March 31, 2024 (Unaudited)
1,914,210,990
366,258,513
3,636,187,184
4,002,445,697
300,000,000
9,788,305,909
10,088,305,909
16,004,962,596
The annexed notes from 1 to 14 form an integral part of these financial statements.
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
DIRECTOR
CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
ZAHIDJEE TEXTILE MILLS LIMITED
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (UN-AUDITED)
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024
Nine months ended
March 31,
2024
2023
Rupees
Rupees
a) CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Profit for the period before taxation Adjustment for:
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment Amortisation of intangible assets
Profit on deposits Dividend income
(Gain) on disposal of non current asset held for sale (Gain)/ Loss on disposal of operating assets Balances written back
Balances written Off
Fair value adjustment short term investments Finance cost
Operating cash flows before working capital changes Changes in working capital
(Increase) / decrease in current assets
Stores, spares and loose tools Stock in trade
Trade debts
Loans, advances and deposit Prepayments
Other receivables
Tax refunds due from Government Increase in current liabilities Trade and other payables
Cash (used in) / generated from operating activities
Finance cost paid Income tax paid
Net cash (used in) / generated from operating activities
794,997,438
764,528,480
-
(607,287,600)
(1,001,498)
-
(2,114,195)
-
(8,268,765)
(55,774,563)
993,592,400
1,878,671,697
(33,977,333)
(115,745,885)
(25,737,840)
63,320,926
(2,688,129)
(209,491,145)
(151,019,638)
1,672,775,839
1,197,436,796
3,076,108,493
(875,954,422)
(432,459,755)
1,767,694,316
2,098,297,284
706,947,015
-
(303,390,594)
(1,073,641)
-
(697,299)
24,587,785
498,615,122
3,023,285,672
74,662,528
(2,355,476,300)
(26,635,630)
152,622,457
(13,247,313)
(1,356,657)
(223,625,874)
146,913,252
(2,246,143,536)
777,142,136
(544,007,205)
(286,189,426)
(53,054,495)
(b) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Additions in property, plant and equipment
(3,354,810,523)
(560,919,585)
Proceeds from disposal of operating assets
15,661,000
2,250,000
Increase in short term investment
33,014,191
(24,587,784)
Proceeds from sale of non current asset held for sale
Profit on deposits
607,287,600
303,390,594
Dividend received
1,001,498
Long term security deposits
-
7,500,000
Net cash (used in) investing activities
(2,697,846,235)
(272,366,775)
(c) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Long term finance obtained
1,845,030,202
35,000,000
Repayment of long term finance
(529,709,377)
(654,692,427)
Increase / (Decrease) in short term borrowings - net
520,001,246
1,865,031,250
Dividend paid
(191,421,099)
(191,421,099)
Net cash generated from / (used in) financing activities
1,643,900,972
1,053,917,724
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents (a+b+c)
713,749,053
728,496,154
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
3,682,132,733
2,772,922,753
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
4,395,881,786
3,501,418,907
The annexed notes from 1 to 14 form an integral part of these financial statements.
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
DIRECTOR
CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
