DIRECTORS' REPORT TO SHAREHOLDERS

The Board of Directors of the Company are pleased to present the Directors' Review Report and Unaudited Financial Statements of the Company, for the Nine months ended March 31, 2024.

Financial Results

The Summery of key Financial numbers is presented below:

March 31 2024 2023 (Rupees in '000') Sales 28,070,601 24,802,110 Gross profit 1,464,008 2,886,992 Profit before taxation 794,997 2,098,297 Provision for taxation 247,316 109,448 Profit after taxation 547,681 1,988,849 Earnings per share - Basic and diluted 2.86 10.39

Despite various challenges, your company has been able to achieve considerable growth in terms of sales . Turnover increased by 13.2 %, against Rs. 24.07 billion for the Same Period Last Year (SPLY). Gross profit margin remains from 11.64 % to 5.2 % in SPLY. the Company's net profit remains to Rs. 547 million from Rs. 1,988 million in SPLY.

The net profit translated into Earnings per Share (EPS) of Rs. 2.86 as against Rs.10.39 of the corresponding period.

Future Prospects

The management is focused on raw material procurement efficiency and operational excellence to ensure that the current positive trend of profitable growth may continue during remaining part of the financial year as well.

Acknowledgments

The directors appreciate sincere contribution and the hard work by staff and workers of the company.We greatful for the trust and confidence exhibited in the company by shareholders, bankers and other stake holders.

For and on behalf of the Board of Directors