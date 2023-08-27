Zahintex Industries Limited is engaged in manufacturing and exporting of readymade sweaters, flat-knit garments and sweater, such as pullover cardigans, vest and wearing apparels of various kinds being made out of denim, wool, cotton, synthetic, fibers and others. It manufactures cardigans and ponsho using manual and fully computerized intarsia machines. It offers a range of products for men's, women's and children. It has eight business units, which are involved in flat bed manual knitting coupled with circular linking, winding, sewing and/or washing machines, and Zahintex-7 is involved with fully automatic knitting machines. All these eight business units are located at five different places comprising approximately 3, 50,000 square feet of production space. The Company's factories are located in Chhoydana, Board Bazar; 74/A, Konabari; Bokan, Monipur, and Araishaprashad, Kaultia, Dhaka of Bangladesh. The Company exports flat knit sweater garments to Europe, America and Russia.