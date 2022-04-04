Log in
    ZLAB   US98887Q1040

ZAI LAB LIMITED

(ZLAB)
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Zai Lab Limited with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

04/04/2022 | 10:57am EDT
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Zai Lab Limited (“Zai Lab” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: ZLAB) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. The SEC published a notification on March 9, 2022, that indicates Zai Lab is potentially acting in violation of the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act. If violations are proven, the SEC would have broad powers to penalize the Company including delisting its shares. Based on this news, shares of Zai Lab dropped by 18% on March 10, 2022.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


