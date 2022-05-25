Zai Lab : 2021 Annual Report

March 2, 2022

Dear Zai Lab Shareholders,

I'd like to begin by reminding you of who we are, and where we are going, at Zai Lab. Zai Lab is already a fully integrated and leading biopharma company in China. And we will leverage our China strength to become a leading global biopharmaceutical company.

China is the second largest and a fast-growing pharmaceutical market. The Chinese population accounts for nearly one fifth of the world population, and it is aging rapidly. The need for innovative medicines that can transform treatment in areas of high unmet need in China has never been greater.

We at Zai Lab were the first to see the opportunity to bring an unmatched portfolio of medicines to China to address this great need. We rapidly and purposefully seized a once-in-a-generation opportunity to build Zai Lab into a biopharma leader, first in China, and then in the world. We built our business around four key elements: a biotech mindset, pharma quality, Zai lab speed, and global talent.