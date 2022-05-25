Log in
    ZLAB   US98887Q1040

ZAI LAB LIMITED

(ZLAB)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/25 04:00:00 pm EDT
32.11 USD   -5.70%
Zai Lab : 2021 Annual Report
PU
10:30aAsian ADRs Move Higher in Wednesday Trading
MT
05/24Zai Lab Announces Upcoming Presentations at June Investor Conferences
GL
Zai Lab : 2021 Annual Report

05/25/2022 | 05:01pm EDT
(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) HKEX: 9688

NASDAQ: ZLAB

2021 Annual Report

CONTENTS

CHAIRPERSON'S STATEMENT

II

CORPORATE INFORMATION

V

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

VII

EXEMPTIONS AND WAIVERS

VIII

RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES

X

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

XI

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

XVI

FORM 10-K

LXXII

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

LXXIII

CHAIRPERSON'S STATEMENT

March 2, 2022

Dear Zai Lab Shareholders,

I'd like to begin by reminding you of who we are, and where we are going, at Zai Lab. Zai Lab is already a fully integrated and leading biopharma company in China. And we will leverage our China strength to become a leading global biopharmaceutical company.

China is the second largest and a fast-growing pharmaceutical market. The Chinese population accounts for nearly one fifth of the world population, and it is aging rapidly. The need for innovative medicines that can transform treatment in areas of high unmet need in China has never been greater.

We at Zai Lab were the first to see the opportunity to bring an unmatched portfolio of medicines to China to address this great need. We rapidly and purposefully seized a once-in-a-generation opportunity to build Zai Lab into a biopharma leader, first in China, and then in the world. We built our business around four key elements: a biotech mindset, pharma quality, Zai lab speed, and global talent.

Samantha Du, PhD

Founder, Chairperson

and Chief Executive Officer

Since I founded the company eight years ago, we have built a portfolio and pipeline of 28 products, including 11 that were internally developed and have global rights and four that are now marketed. We believe few companies can achieve this kind of growth in such a short period of time. But what we are most proud of is not the quantity of our products, but the quality. They are all potential first-in-class and best-in-class in areas of significant unmet need around the world.

Our portfolio of products has unmatched potential in China, organized around the therapeutic areas of cancer, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neurological disorders. We have focused on differentiated assets addressing large patient populations with unmet needs in China. For example, we have a world-class portfolio in GI cancer and lung cancer, the two largest tumor types in China.

Our leading portfolio consists of products with large market potential. We acquire assets that are substantially de-risked, because most of them had already achieved proof of concept and many had generated impressive pivotal data. We purposely built our portfolio to achieve a leadership position in our disease strongholds and to maximize intra-pipeline synergies.

II

CHAIRPERSON'S STATEMENT

Our stated strategy today is to make Zai Lab a leading global biopharmaceutical company, developing and commercializing medicines for patients not only in China but around the world.

2021 marked another year of strong growth and execution for Zai Lab as we significantly expanded our portfolio of potential first-in-class and/or best-in-class assets:

  • We established eight new partnerships to expand our pipeline of in-licensed products.
  • We deepened our world-class gastric and lung cancer franchises with four additional promising drug candidates, including adagrasib.
  • We bolstered our autoimmune franchise with efgartigimod, a pipeline-in-a-product opportunity.
  • We expanded into a new therapeutic area, neuroscience, with an exciting anchor asset KarXT.
  • We made meaningful advances with our global pipeline of 11 assets, including achieving proof of concept for ZL-1102, our internally developed anti-IL-17A Humabody® for chronic plaque psoriasis with global rights.
  • We achieved additional regulatory submissions and approvals, including our first non-oncology approval for
    Nuzyra.
  • Our commercial execution continued to gain strong momentum for our four marketed products-Zejula, Optune, Qinlock, and Nuzyra.
  • Zejula was included in the NRDL for first-line ovarian cancer maintenance treatment, and we expect it to become the leading PARP inhibitor in ovarian cancer in
    China given its unique label for ovarian cancer patients regardless of biomarker status.
  • We further grew our talented global team both in the
    United States and China, building a solid foundation for continuing growth and excellent execution.

III

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Zai Lab Ltd. published this content on 25 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2022 21:00:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 234 M - -
Net income 2022 -442 M - -
Net cash 2022 594 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -7,58x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 332 M 3 332 M -
EV / Sales 2022 11,7x
EV / Sales 2023 6,56x
Nbr of Employees 1 951
Free-Float 97,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 34,05 $
Average target price 98,15 $
Spread / Average Target 188%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ying Du Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Billy Cho Chief Financial Officer
Ning Xu Executive VP & Head-Clinical Operations
James Yan Chief Operating Officer-Research & Development
John D. Diekman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZAI LAB LIMITED-45.82%3 332
CSL LIMITED-5.70%93 360
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-7.97%45 499
BIOGEN INC.-15.58%29 662
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-42.63%28 538
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.-28.05%21 450