Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688) announced today that following a distinguished career, Harald Reinhart, M.D., President, Head of Global Development, Neuroscience, Autoimmune and Infectious Diseases (NSAiID) of Zai Lab, will retire at the end of June, after which he will serve as a senior advisor for the Company. Rafael Amado, M.D., President, Head of Global Oncology Research and Development of Zai Lab, will expand his role and assume responsibility for all of the Company’s Global R&D upon Dr. Reinhart’s retirement.

“Harald has devoted nearly 50 years to treating patients, first as a physician and later discovering and developing innovative therapies to bring to patients in need around the world,” said Dr. Samantha Du, Founder, Chairperson, and Chief Executive Officer of Zai Lab. “Harald joined Zai Lab 10 years ago bringing his experience in infectious diseases and later significantly expanding the Company’s capabilities in autoimmune and neuroscience.”

Dr. Du continued, “It has been a pleasure to work alongside Harald, and we wish him well in his retirement. He has built a strong team and solid foundation that will continue to grow under Rafael’s leadership.”

Dr. Reinhart said, “It’s been a great honor to work with such a talented and dedicated team. I’m very proud of our accomplishments, delivering and developing novel treatments in NSAiID. I look forward to Zai’s continued success.”

As Head of Global R&D, Dr. Amado will continue to advance Zai Lab’s existing and future pipelines across all therapy areas. He has held senior positions and advisory roles in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies where he was responsible for the discovery and development of a variety of products, across modalities and therapeutic areas.

