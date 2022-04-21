Zai Lab : Announces Engagement of KPMG LLP, a U.S. Auditor, as the Company's Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm - Form 8-K

Zai Lab Announces Engagement of KPMG LLP, a U.S. Auditor, as the Company's Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

• Zai Lab's engagement of an audit firm located in the United States is expected to facilitate the Company's continued listing on Nasdaq because KPMG is subject to inspection by the PCAOB.

SHANGHAI, SAN FRANCISCO, and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688), a patient-focused, innovative, commercial-stage, global biopharmaceutical company, announced today that the Audit Committee of its Board of Directors has approved the engagement of KPMG as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm. KPMG will be engaged to audit the annual consolidated financial statements of Zai Lab and its subsidiaries (the "Group") filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and internal controls over financial reporting for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022. KPMG LLP also will be engaged to audit the consolidated financial statements of the Group for the year ending December 31, 2022 submitted to The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange") in accordance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, subject to the Company's receipt of the requisite approvals from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the Financial Reporting Council of Hong Kong, which are expected to be administrative in nature.

The Company expects that this transition to an audit firm located in the United States and subject to inspection by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) enables the Company to comply with the audit requirements of the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act and, if so, will facilitate its continued listing on Nasdaq. This transition was not the result of any disagreements or unresolved matters with the Company's incumbent auditor, and there are no matters with respect to this transition that need to be brought to the attention of the Company's shareholders.

"The Company's engagement of KPMG is a natural outgrowth of our continued evolution into a global biopharmaceutical company," said Billy Cho, Chief Financial Officer of Zai Lab. "Consistent with our globalization strategy, we view our global shareholder base as key to our future success and to achieving our vision of improving human health worldwide. KPMG's engagement facilitates our continued global liquidity for our shareholders through our Nasdaq and Hong Kong Stock Exchange listings. The transition to a U.S. auditor like KPMG also fits well with our existing presence in the United States. We are excited to begin working with a world class auditor like KPMG."