Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688) today announced that members of the Company’s senior management team will participate in the following investor conference in January 2024:

J.P. Morgan 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference

Presentation: Monday, January 8, 2024, 3:45 p.m. PST

Location: San Francisco

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations page of Zai Lab’s website at ir.zailaboratory.com/webcasts-presentations and archived replay will be available for up to 90 days following the completion of the event.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688) is an innovative, research-based, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company based in China and the United States. We are focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing innovative products that address medical conditions with significant unmet needs in the areas of oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Our goal is to leverage our competencies and resources to positively impact human health in China and worldwide.

For additional information about Zai Lab, please visit www.zailaboratory.com or follow us at www.twitter.com/ZaiLab_Global.

