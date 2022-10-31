Advanced search
    ZLAB   US98887Q1040

ZAI LAB LIMITED

(ZLAB)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-28 pm EDT
23.75 USD   -7.62%
Zai Lab Announces Participation in November Investor Conferences
GL
07:53aZai Lab Announces Participation in November Investor Conferences
GL
10/28Zai Lab Ltd : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
Zai Lab Announces Participation in November Investor Conferences

10/31/2022 | 07:53am EDT
SHANGHAI and SAN FRANCISCO and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688), a patient-focused, innovative, commercial-stage, global biopharmaceutical company, today announced that management from Zai Lab will participate in the following investor conferences in November:

Goldman Sachs Asia Pacific Healthcare Forum 2022
Panel discussion: Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. HKT

Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Asia Pacific Summit
Meetings: Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Location: Singapore

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference
Fireside Chat: Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. GMT

2022 BioCentury-BayHelix East-West Summit
Panel discussions: Several sessions available beginning on November 5, 2022 through December 30, 2022

Webcast link of Jefferies London Healthcare Conference will be available under “Events & Presentations” in the “Investor Relations” section of Zai Lab’s website. An archived replay will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688) is an innovative, research-based, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company based in China and the United States focused on bringing transformative medicines for oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neurological disorders to patients in China and around the world. Our goal is to leverage our competencies and resources to positively impact human health worldwide.

For additional information about Zai Lab, including our products, business activities and partnerships, research, and other events or developments, please visit www.zailaboratory.com or follow us at www.twitter.com/ZaiLab_Global.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations: Lina Zhang
+86 136 8257 6943
lina.zhang@zailaboratory.com

Media: Christine Drury / Xiaoyu Chen
+1 (317) 385-9227 / +86 185 0015 5011
christine.drury@zailaboratory.com / xiaoyu.chen@zailaboratory.com 

Zai Lab Limited

Source: Zai Lab Limited


