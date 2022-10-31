Zai Lab Announces Participation in November Investor Conferences
10/31/2022 | 07:53am EDT
SHANGHAI and SAN FRANCISCO and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688), a patient-focused, innovative, commercial-stage, global biopharmaceutical company, today announced that management from Zai Lab will participate in the following investor conferences in November:
Goldman Sachs Asia Pacific Healthcare Forum 2022 Panel discussion: Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. HKT
Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Asia Pacific Summit Meetings: Wednesday, November 16, 2022 Location: Singapore
Jefferies London Healthcare Conference Fireside Chat: Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. GMT
2022 BioCentury-BayHelix East-West Summit Panel discussions: Several sessions available beginning on November 5, 2022 through December 30, 2022
Webcast link of Jefferies London Healthcare Conference will be available under “Events & Presentations” in the “Investor Relations” section of Zai Lab’s website. An archived replay will be available for 90 days following the event.
About Zai Lab
Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688) is an innovative, research-based, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company based in China and the United States focused on bringing transformative medicines for oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neurological disorders to patients in China and around the world. Our goal is to leverage our competencies and resources to positively impact human health worldwide.