Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Zai Lab Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZLAB   US98887Q1040

ZAI LAB LIMITED

(ZLAB)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-07 pm EDT
27.79 USD   +3.58%
07:02aZAI LAB : Corporate Presentation
PU
06/06Asian ADRs Surge Higher in Monday Trading
MT
06/03Novocure Falls 5%, Zai Lab Rises 8%; Companies Report Study Results
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zai Lab : Corporate Presentation

06/08/2022 | 07:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Building a Global Biopharma Leader

June 2022

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains statements about future expectations, plans and prospects for Zai Lab, including, without limitation, statements regarding our ability to advance our clinical pipeline and further demonstrate our commercial and discovery capabilities, expected milestones for our products and product candidates and other statements containing words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "goal," "intend," "may," "plan," "possible," "potential," "will," "would" and other similar expressions. Such statements constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact nor are they guarantees or assurances of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on our expectations and assumptions as of the date of this presentation and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward- looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including but not limited to (1) our ability to successfully commercialize and generate revenue from our approved products, (2) our ability to obtain funding for our operations and business initiatives, (3) the results of clinical and pre-clinical development of our product candidates, (4) the content and timing of decisions made by the relevant regulatory authorities regarding regulatory approvals of our product candidates, (5) the effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on our business and general economic, regulatory and political conditions and (6) risks related to doing business in China, and (7) other factors discussed in our most recent annual and quarterly reports and other reports we have filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our expectations and assumptions to change and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this presentation. You may get copies of our Securities and Exchange

Commission filings for free by visiting EDGAR on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at

http://www.sec.gov.

This presentation does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Zai Lab Limited.

2

Who We Are

Biotech mindset + Pharma quality + Zai Lab speed + Global talent

Leader in the 2nd-largest and a fast-growing pharma market with an unmatched portfolio

Bringing the best medicines to China today and to the world tomorrow Leveraging our strength in China to become a global biopharma leader

Diversified Commercial

Portfolio

2025…

Preferred

Integrated

Biopharma

Partner in China

2021

2017

Founded 2014

3

Our Portfolio Value Has Grown Significantly

What We Have Built in the Past 8 Years:

28

11

4

4

Potential FIC/BIC

Assets internally

Products

Assets with global

pipeline assets

developed with

commercialized

rights in clinical

global rights1

in China

development

Since 2021,

+11

+6

+2

+2

we added:

+8 strategic partnerships

Highlights

+19

positive data readouts (10 registrational/potential pivotal)2

Bemarituzumab

Adagrasib

Efgartigimod

KRAS G12C NSCLC

FGFR2b GC/GEJ

+6

US FDA or China CDE Breakthrough Therapy Designations3

IL-17 Humabody®

Mild-to-moderate Psoriasis

194% y-o-y revenue growth for 2021; 132% y-o-y for 1Q 2022

Abbreviations: First-in-class (FIC), best-in-class (BIC).

4 Notes: (1) Includes assets with global conversion rights; (2) Counts by number of studies; (3) Includes a Breakthrough Device Designation.

Differentiated Strategic Positioning and Financial Visibility

DEEP PIPELINE WITH CLEAR DIFFERENTIATION

De-risked portfolio addresses large unmet needs with breadth of modalities and disease area strongholds

SCIENCE-DRIVEN R&D WITH PROVEN GLOBAL CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT EXPERTISE

Focused and efficient R&D strategy delivering a pipeline with global rights in less than 5 years, with assets reaching proof-of-concept while adding global talent and capabilities

FULLY INTEGRATED PLATFORM FROM PARTNER OF CHOICE TO COMMERCIAL CAPABILITIES

Flywheel effect creating a virtuous cycle, quickly bringing innovative best-in-class/first-in-class assets to China and beyond

FINANCIAL STRENGTH, VISIBILITY AND CAPITAL EFFICIENCY

Continue to grow and execute with Zai Speed and Quality. Strong balance sheet ($1.3 billion as of March 31, 2022), commercial execution and productivity provide multi-year runway without impacting generational growth opportunity

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Zai Lab Ltd. published this content on 08 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2022 11:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ZAI LAB LIMITED
07:02aZAI LAB : Corporate Presentation
PU
06/06Asian ADRs Surge Higher in Monday Trading
MT
06/03Novocure Falls 5%, Zai Lab Rises 8%; Companies Report Study Results
DJ
06/03Asian ADRs Move Sharply Lower in Friday Trading
MT
06/03Zai Lab, Novocure's Phase 2 Study of Gastric Cancer Combination Therapy Meets Primary E..
MT
06/03Zai Lab and Novocure Announce EF-31 Phase 2 Pilot Study Evaluating Tumor Treating Field..
GL
06/01ZAI LAB : Updated Statement on SEC Listing Matter
PU
06/01ZAI LAB : Amendment to Current Report (Form 8-K/A)
PU
06/01ZAI LAB LTD Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
05/31ZAI LAB : VOLUNTARY CONVERSION TO DUAL-PRIMARY LISTING ON THE MAIN BOARD OF THE STOCK EXCH..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ZAI LAB LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 234 M - -
Net income 2022 -442 M - -
Net cash 2022 674 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -6,19x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 720 M 2 720 M -
EV / Sales 2022 8,74x
EV / Sales 2023 5,23x
Nbr of Employees 1 951
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart ZAI LAB LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Zai Lab Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZAI LAB LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 27,79 $
Average target price 98,15 $
Spread / Average Target 253%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ying Du Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Billy Cho Chief Financial Officer
Ning Xu Executive VP & Head-Clinical Operations
James Yan Chief Operating Officer-Research & Development
John D. Diekman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZAI LAB LIMITED-55.78%2 720
CSL LIMITED-6.83%92 984
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-8.97%46 621
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-32.04%34 758
BIOGEN INC.-16.19%29 449
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.-28.96%21 235