Building a Global Biopharma Leader
August 2023
Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation contains forward-looking statements relating to our strategy and plans; potential of and expectations for our business and pipeline programs; our goals and expectations under our 5-year growth strategy (including our expectations regarding our commercial-stage products, clinical- stage global-right products, revenue growth / CAGR, operating margins, and cash flow); the peak sales potential of our programs; capital allocation and investment strategy; clinical development programs and related clinical trials; clinical trial data, data readouts, and presentations; risks and uncertainties associated with drug development and commercialization; regulatory discussions, submissions, filings, and approvals and the timing thereof; the potential benefits, safety, and efficacy of our products and product candidates and those of our collaboration partners; the expected benefits and potential
of investments, collaborations, and business
development activities; and our future financial and operating
results. All statements, other than statements
of historical fact, included in this presentation
are forward-looking statements, and can be identified by words such as "aim," "anticipate,"
"believe,"
"could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "goal," "intend," "may," "plan," "possible," "potential," "will," "would,"
and other similar expressions.
Such
statements constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For ward-looking statements are not guarantees or assurances of future performance.
Forward-looking statements are based on our expectations and assumptions as of the date of this presentation and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including but not limited to (1) our ability to successfully commercialize and generate revenue from our approved products, (2) our ability to obtain funding for our operati ons and business initiatives,
(3) the results of clinical and pre-clinical development of our product candidates, (4) the content and timing of decisions made by the relevant regulatory authorities regarding regulatory approvals of our product candidates, (5) the effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on our business and results of operations, (6) risks related to doing business in China, and (7) other factors discussed in our most recent annual and quarterly reports and other reports we have filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our expectations and assumptions to change, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this presentation.
Our SEC filings can be found on our website at www.zailaboratory.com and on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.
This presentation does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Zai Lab Limited.
Q2'23 Highlights
Strong 2Q 2023 Execution - Continues to Demonstrate Potential Global Best-in-Class Portfolio, Operational Excellence and Strategic Positioning
Key Regulatory Events
Key Data Readouts
Efgartigimod: BLA approval in gMG (IV) in China; BLA acceptance in gMG (SC) in China
Repotrectinib: NDA acceptance with priority review granted in
China in ROS1+ NSCLC
SUL-DUR: BLA under review for infections caused by acinetobacter baumannii in China with priority review status
Efgartigimod: Positive topline results from Ph3 study in CIDP
TTFields: Full results of Ph3 study in NSCLC; favorable DMC recommendation for Ph3 study in PC based on interim analysis
Key Clinical Progress
Bemarituzumab: Enrolled the first patient in global Ph3 FORTITUDE-101 study in GC in mainland China
KarXT: Enrolled the first patient in China bridging study in schizophrenia
Efgartigimod: Enrolled the first patient in global Ph2/3 BALLAD study for BP in China
ZL-1218(CCR8): Initiated global Ph1 study in the U.S.
Corporate Updates &
Commercial Performance
2Q'23 Product Revenue: $69 million, +45% y-o-y (+53% CER)
with continued growth for each of commercial products
2023 Investor Day: Highlighted 5-year growth strategy and spotlighted multiple key programs
Organizational Update: Promoted Dr. Yajing Chen to Chief Financial Officer
Abbreviations: non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), gastric cancer (GC), pancreatic cancer (PC), chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP), generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), bullous pemphigoid
(BP), Biologics License Application (BLA), New Drug Application (NDA), data monitoring committee (DMC), constant exchange rate (CER).
Efgartigimod -
Pipeline-In-A-Product Opportunity Targeting
IgG-Mediated Severe Autoimmune Diseases
First-and-only approved FcRn antagonist for gMG patients in China
First approved FcRn blocker in the U.S., EU, and Japan
IV and SC formulations
provide flexibility to patients2
Broadened safety database:
- 1,300 clinical study subjects; cumulative exposure of >1,000 patient years1
Pipeline-in-a-product:
4 indications in registrational stage
Favorable safety profile: blocking IgG binding to FcRn without reducing albumin, and no evidence of increase in lipid levels
Notes: (1) argenx corporate presentation, April 2023; (2) BLA f or Ef gartigimod Alf a Injection
(Subcutaneous Injection) f or gMG was accepted by NMPA in July 2023.
