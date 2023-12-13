Zai Lab Limited announced that the 2023 National Reimbursement Drug List (NRDL) released by China?s National Healthcare Security Administration (NHSA) has been updated to include the following medicines and indications: VYVGART® (efgartigimod alfa injection) is included for the first time in the NRDL for the treatment of adult patients with generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) who are anti-acetylcholine receptor (AChR) antibody positive; NUZYRA® (omadacycline) is included for its oral formulation for the treatment of adults with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP) and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI); and ZEJULA® (niraparib) is renewed for the maintenance treatment of adult patients with platinum-sensitive, first-line and recurrent ovarian cancer.