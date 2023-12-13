Zai Lab Limited announced that the 2023 National Reimbursement Drug List (NRDL) released by China?s National Healthcare Security Administration (NHSA) has been updated to include the following medicines and indications: VYVGART® (efgartigimod alfa injection) is included for the first time in the NRDL for the treatment of adult patients with generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) who are anti-acetylcholine receptor (AChR) antibody positive; NUZYRA® (omadacycline) is included for its oral formulation for the treatment of adults with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP) and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI); and ZEJULA® (niraparib) is renewed for the maintenance treatment of adult patients with platinum-sensitive, first-line and recurrent ovarian cancer.
Zai Lab Limited Announces the First Listing of VYVGART(R) (efgartigimod alfa injection) and Other Updates in China's National Reimbursement Drug List
December 12, 2023 at 11:10 pm EST
