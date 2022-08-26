Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Zai Lab Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZLAB   US98887Q1040

ZAI LAB LIMITED

(ZLAB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:26 2022-08-26 pm EDT
46.72 USD   +4.77%
02:41pZAI LAB : Updated Statement on SEC Listing Matter
PU
08/23Zai Lab Announces Participation in September Investor Conferences
GL
08/12ZAI LAB : Argenx Announces European Commission Approval of VYVGART™ (efgartigimod alfa-fcab) for the Treatment of Generalized Myasthenia Gravis News August 11, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zai Lab : Updated Statement on SEC Listing Matter

08/26/2022 | 02:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

August 26, 2022 - Zai Lab is aware of the statements made today by the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) and the U.S. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) that the PCAOB signed a Statement of Protocol with the CSRC and China's Ministry of Finance regarding the inspection and investigation of public accounting firms based in mainland China and Hong Kong. This agreement is apparently intended to provide the PCAOB with full access to inspect the work papers of auditors for Chinese companies listed on U.S. stock exchanges.

While welcoming the cooperation announced, Zai Lab confirms its beliefs that it remains fully subject to audit by its auditor, KPMG, in the U.S. and, as a result, that the PCAOB is fully able to inspect and review KPMG's audit work papers in the U.S. relating to its audit of Zai Lab. Zai Lab believes, therefore, that it will not be directly impacted by today's announcements or any further negotiations or agreements between the U.S. and China.

Zai Lab continues to believe it will remain listed on both the NASDAQ and Hong Kong stock exchanges.

Disclaimer

Zai Lab Ltd. published this content on 26 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2022 18:40:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ZAI LAB LIMITED
02:41pZAI LAB : Updated Statement on SEC Listing Matter
PU
08/23Zai Lab Announces Participation in September Investor Conferences
GL
08/12ZAI LAB : Argenx Announces European Commission Approval of VYVGART™ (efgartigimod al..
PU
08/10Asian ADRs Move Sharply Higher in Wednesday Trading
MT
08/10TRANSCRIPT : Zai Lab Limited, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 10, 2022
CI
08/10ZAI LAB : Corporate Presentation
PU
08/10Zai Lab Narrows Q2 Loss as Revenue Jumps 30%; Shares Slide 6%
MT
08/09Zai Lab Reports Narrower Q2 Loss, Higher Revenue; Shares Up After Hours
MT
08/09ZAI LAB : Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Corporate Updates - Form 8-K
PU
08/09ZAI LAB LTD Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ZAI LAB LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 216 M - -
Net income 2022 -481 M - -
Net cash 2022 799 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -9,93x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 274 M 4 274 M -
EV / Sales 2022 16,1x
EV / Sales 2023 8,09x
Nbr of Employees 1 951
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart ZAI LAB LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Zai Lab Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZAI LAB LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 44,59 $
Average target price 97,22 $
Spread / Average Target 118%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ying Du Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Billy Cho Chief Financial Officer
Ning Xu Executive VP & Head-Clinical Operations
James Yan Chief Operating Officer-Research & Development
Joshua L. Smiley Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZAI LAB LIMITED-29.05%4 274
CSL LIMITED-0.31%97 220
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-6.20%45 041
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-26.04%37 203
BIOGEN INC.-14.63%29 724
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.-26.31%21 667