Zai Lab : Announcement on Record Date

Zai Lab Limited

再鼎醫藥有限公司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 9688)

RECORD DATE

Our Board announces that the record date for the purpose of determining the eligibility of the holders of our ordinary shares, par value US$0.00006 per share (the "Ordinary Shares") to attend and vote at our forthcoming annual general meeting (the "Annual General Meeting") will be on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, Hong Kong time (the "Ordinary Shares Record Date"). In order to be eligible to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting, all valid documents for the transfers of shares accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, not later than 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, Hong Kong time. All persons who are registered holders of the Ordinary Shares on the Ordinary Shares Record Date will be entitled to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting.

Holders of American Depositary Shares (the "ADSs") issued by Citibank, N.A., as depositary of the ADSs, and representing our Ordinary Shares will not be entitled to attend the Annual General Meeting and cannot vote their ADSs directly. Holders of record of ADSs as of 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Daylight time) on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 (the "ADSs Record Date", together with the Ordinary Shares Record Date, the "Record Date") may exercise the voting rights with respect to the underlying Ordinary Shares in accordance with the provisions of the deposit agreement among the Company, Citibank N.A. and the holders and beneficial owners of ADSs, or the deposit agreement. Holders of record of ADSs as of the Record Date who wish to exercise their voting rights for the underlying Ordinary Shares must act through Citibank N.A. The deposit agreement permits registered holders of ADSs as of the ADS Record Date to instruct Citibank N.A. to exercise the voting rights for the Ordinary Shares represented by ADSs. Citibank N.A. has agreed that it will endeavor, insofar as practicable and permitted under applicable law and the provisions of the deposit agreement, to vote the securities (in person or by proxy) represented by the holder's ADSs in accordance with such voting instruction as of the ADS Record Date. If a holder of ADSs cancels his, her or its ADSs in exchange for Ordinary Shares on or prior to the ADS Record Date, such holder of ADSs will not be able to instruct Citibank, N.A., as depositary of the ADSs as to how to vote the Ordinary Shares represented by the canceled ADSs as described above. Holders of ADSs who wish to cancel their ADSs in exchange for Ordinary Shares for the purpose of voting Ordinary Shares directly will need to make arrangements to deliver their ADSs to the Citibank, N.A., as depositary of the ADSs, for cancellation with sufficient time to allow for the completion of the delivery and, if applicable, the re-registration of the Ordinary Shares on our Register of Members