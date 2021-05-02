Zai Lab : OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT - NOTICE OF INTERNET AVAILABILITY OF PROXY MATERIALS
05/02/2021 | 06:23am EDT
Zai Lab Limited
再鼎醫藥有限公司*
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 9688)
OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT
This announcement is made by Zai Lab Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
Please refer to the attached Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials relating to the Company's 2021 annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company, which has been filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission of the United States on April 30, 2021 (U.S. Eastern Time).
By order of the Board
Zai Lab Limited
Samantha Du
Director, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer
Hong Kong, May 2, 2021
As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises Dr. Samantha Du and Mr. Tao Fu as the directors, and Dr. Kai-Xian Chen, Dr. John Diekman, Ms. Nisa Leung, Mr. William Lis, Mr. Leon O. Moulder, Jr. and Mr. Peter Wirth as the independent directors.
* For identification only
ZAI LAB LIMITED
2021 Annual Meeting
Vote via Internet by June 21, 2021 11:59 PM ET
Vote via mail by June 18, 2021
ZAI LAB LIMITED
BUILDING 1, 4/F
JINCHUANG PLAZA
4560 JINKE ROAD
PUDONG, SHANGHAI, 201210 P.R. CHINA
You have the right to vote on proposals being presented at the Annual Meeting. This is an important notice regarding the availability of proxy material for the shareholder meeting to be held on June 24, 2021.
This is an overview of the proposals being presented at the upcoming shareholder meeting. Please follow the instructions on the reverse side to vote these important matters.
Voting Items
Board
Recommends
1. A special resolution to consider and approve amending and restating the Fourth Amended and Restated Articles
of Association of Zai Lab Limited, or the Current Articles, to provide for the annual election each of the Company's For directors.
2. A special resolution to consider and approve amending and restating the Current Articles to reflect changes required
For
or recommended by The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
A special resolution to consider and approve that, conditional upon the approval of special resolutions 1 and 2, the Current Articles be amended, restated and replaced in their entirety by the Fifth Amended and Restated Articles ofFor Association in the form attached to the proxy statement as Exhibit A.
An ordinary resolution to ratify the selection of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Certified Public Accountants LLP and Deloitte
Touche Tohmatsu as the Company's independent auditors for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021.
For
NOTE: To transact other business as may properly come before the meeting or any adjournment thereof.
