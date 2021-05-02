Zai Lab : OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT - NOTICE OF INTERNET AVAILABILITY OF PROXY MATERIALS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Zai Lab Limited

再鼎醫藥有限公司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 9688)

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

This announcement is made by Zai Lab Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Please refer to the attached Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials relating to the Company's 2021 annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company, which has been filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission of the United States on April 30, 2021 (U.S. Eastern Time).

By order of the Board

Zai Lab Limited

Samantha Du

Director, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, May 2, 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises Dr. Samantha Du and Mr. Tao Fu as the directors, and Dr. Kai-Xian Chen, Dr. John Diekman, Ms. Nisa Leung, Mr. William Lis, Mr. Leon O. Moulder, Jr. and Mr. Peter Wirth as the independent directors.

* For identification only