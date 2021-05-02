Zai Lab : Proxy Card

Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Annual Meeting:

The Notice and Proxy Statement and Annual Report are available at www.proxyvote.com.

ZAI LAB LIMITED

Annual Meeting of Shareholders

This proxy is solicited by the Board of Directors

The shareholders hereby appoint Samantha Du and F. Ty Edmondson, or either of them, as proxies, each with the power to appoint their substitute, and hereby authorize them to represent and to vote, as designated on the reverse side of this ballot, all of the ordinary shares of ZAI LAB LIMITED that the shareholders are entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be held at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time)/8:00 p.m. (China Standard Time) on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Building 1, 4/F, Denali Room, Jinchuang Plaza, 4560 Jinke Road, Shanghai, China 201210 or online at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ZLAB2021, and any adjournment or postponement thereof.

This proxy, when properly executed, will be voted in the manner directed herein. If no such direction is made, this proxy will be voted in accordance with the Board of Directors' recommendations.