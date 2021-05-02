Log in
    ZLAB   US98887Q1040

ZAI LAB LIMITED

(ZLAB)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 04/30 04:00:00 pm
166.21 USD   -1.22%
06:23aZAI LAB  : Overseas regulatory announcement - notice of internet availability of proxy materials
PU
06:19aZAI LAB  : Proxy Card
PU
06:15aZAI LAB  : Proxy Statement
PU
Zai Lab : Proxy Card

05/02/2021 | 06:19am EDT
VOTE BY INTERNET

Before The Meeting - Go to www.proxyvote.com

Use the Internet to transmit your voting instructions and for electronic delivery

ZAI LAB LIMITED

of information up until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time the day before the cut-off

date. Have your proxy card in hand when you access the web site and follow

BUILDING 1, 4/F

the instructions to obtain your records and to create an electronic voting

JINCHUANG PLAZA

4560 JINKE ROAD

instruction form.

PUDONG, SHANGHAI, 201210

During The Meeting - Go to www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ZLAB2021

P.R. CHINA

or attend in person

You may attend the meeting in person or via the Internet and vote during

the meeting. Have the information that is printed in the box marked by the

arrow available and follow the instructions. If you wish to attend the meeting

in person, please check the meeting materials for any special requirements for

meeting attendance.

VOTE BY MAIL

Mark, sign and date your proxy card and return it in the postage-paid

envelope we have provided or return it to Vote Processing, c/o Broadridge,

51 Mercedes Way, Edgewood, NY 11717.

TO VOTE, MARK BLOCKS BELOW IN BLUE OR BLACK INK AS FOLLOWS:

D53856-P56193

KEEP THIS PORTION FOR YOUR RECORDS

THIS PROXY CARD IS VALID ONLY WHEN SIGNED AND DATED.

DETACH AND RETURN THIS PORTION ONLY

ZAI LAB LIMITED

The Board of Directors recommends you vote FOR the following proposals:

For Against Abstain

  1. A special resolution to consider and approve amending and restating the Fourth Amended and Restated Articles of Association of Zai Lab Limited, or the Current Articles, to provide for the annual election of each of the Company's directors.
  2. A special resolution to consider and approve amending and restating the Current Articles to reflect changes required or recommended by The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

! ! !

! ! !

  1. A special resolution to consider and approve that, conditional upon the approval of special resolutions 1 and 2, the Current Articles be amended, restated and replaced in their entirety by the Fifth Amended and Restated Articles of Association in the form attached to the proxy statement as Exhibit A.
  2. An ordinary resolution to ratify the selection of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Certified Public Accountants LLP and Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu as the Company's independent auditors for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021.

! ! !

! ! !

NOTE: To transact other business as may properly come before the meeting or any adjournment thereof.

Please sign exactly as your name(s) appear(s) hereon. When signing as attorney, executor, administrator, or other fiduciary, please give full title as such. Joint owners should each sign personally. All holders must sign. If a corporation or partnership, please sign in full corporate or partnership name by authorized officer.

Signature [PLEASE SIGN WITHIN BOX]

Date

Signature (Joint Owners)

Date

Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Annual Meeting:

The Notice and Proxy Statement and Annual Report are available at www.proxyvote.com.

D53857-P56193

ZAI LAB LIMITED

Annual Meeting of Shareholders

This proxy is solicited by the Board of Directors

The shareholders hereby appoint Samantha Du and F. Ty Edmondson, or either of them, as proxies, each with the power to appoint their substitute, and hereby authorize them to represent and to vote, as designated on the reverse side of this ballot, all of the ordinary shares of ZAI LAB LIMITED that the shareholders are entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be held at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time)/8:00 p.m. (China Standard Time) on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Building 1, 4/F, Denali Room, Jinchuang Plaza, 4560 Jinke Road, Shanghai, China 201210 or online at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ZLAB2021, and any adjournment or postponement thereof.

This proxy, when properly executed, will be voted in the manner directed herein. If no such direction is made, this proxy will be voted in accordance with the Board of Directors' recommendations.

Continued and to be signed on reverse side

Disclaimer

Zai Lab Ltd. published this content on 02 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2021 10:18:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
