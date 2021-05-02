Zai Lab : Proxy Card

Use the Internet to transmit your voting instructions and for electronic delivery
ZAI LAB LIMITED
The Board of Directors recommends you vote FOR the following proposals:
A special resolution to consider and approve amending and restating the Fourth Amended and Restated Articles of Association of Zai Lab Limited, or the Current Articles, to provide for the annual election of each of the Company's directors.
A special resolution to consider and approve amending and restating the Current Articles to reflect changes required or recommended by The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
A special resolution to consider and approve that, conditional upon the approval of special resolutions 1 and 2, the Current Articles be amended, restated and replaced in their entirety by the Fifth Amended and Restated Articles of Association in the form attached to the proxy statement as Exhibit A.
An ordinary resolution to ratify the selection of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Certified Public Accountants LLP and Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu as the Company's independent auditors for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021.
NOTE: To transact other business as may properly come before the meeting or any adjournment thereof.
Please sign exactly as your name(s) appear(s) hereon. When signing as attorney, executor, administrator, or other fiduciary, please give full title as such. Joint owners should each sign personally. All holders must sign. If a corporation or partnership, please sign in full corporate or partnership name by authorized officer.
ZAI LAB LIMITED
Annual Meeting of Shareholders
This proxy is solicited by the Board of Directors
The shareholders hereby appoint Samantha Du and F. Ty Edmondson, or either of them, as proxies, each with the power to appoint their substitute, and hereby authorize them to represent and to vote, as designated on the reverse side of this ballot, all of the ordinary shares of ZAI LAB LIMITED that the shareholders are entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be held at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time)/8:00 p.m. (China Standard Time) on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Building 1, 4/F, Denali Room, Jinchuang Plaza, 4560 Jinke Road, Shanghai, China 201210 or online at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ZLAB2021, and any adjournment or postponement thereof.
This proxy, when properly executed, will be voted in the manner directed herein. If no such direction is made, this proxy will be voted in accordance with the Board of Directors' recommendations.