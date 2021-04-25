Zai Lab : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT AND OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Zai Lab Limited

再鼎醫藥有限公司 *

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 9688)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

AND

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

CLOSING OF OFFERING OF AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARES AND FULL EXERCISE OF GREENSHOE OPTION

We are making this announcement pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

CLOSING OF OFFERING OF AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARES

We filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission of the United States ("SEC") with respect to the closing of the underwritten offering of 4,776,000 American depositary shares ("ADSs") of the Company in the United States, each representing one ordinary share of the Company, at a price of US$150.00 per ADS ("ADS Offering"). The Company had also granted the underwriters of the ADS Offering ("Underwriters") a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 716,400 ADSs at the offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The Underwriters fully exercised their option to purchase these additional ADSs. The ADS Offering closed on April 23, 2021 (U.S. Eastern Time).

The expected total global offering gross proceeds to the Company, including both the ADS Offering and the previously announced underwritten offering of 224,000 ordinary shares ("Ordinary Shares Offering"), are approximately US$857.50 million.

The gross proceeds to the Company from the ADS Offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, were approximately US$823.90 million.

The closing of the Ordinary Shares Offering is expected on or about April 28, 2021 (Hong Kong Time), and will be settled in Hong Kong dollars at a price of HK$1,164.20 per ordinary share.