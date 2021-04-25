Log in
    ZLAB

ZAI LAB LIMITED

(ZLAB)
Zai Lab : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT AND OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

04/25/2021 | 06:18am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Zai Lab Limited

再鼎醫藥有限公司 *

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 9688)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

AND

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

CLOSING OF OFFERING OF AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARES AND FULL EXERCISE OF GREENSHOE OPTION

We are making this announcement pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

CLOSING OF OFFERING OF AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARES

We filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission of the United States ("SEC") with respect to the closing of the underwritten offering of 4,776,000 American depositary shares ("ADSs") of the Company in the United States, each representing one ordinary share of the Company, at a price of US$150.00 per ADS ("ADS Offering"). The Company had also granted the underwriters of the ADS Offering ("Underwriters") a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 716,400 ADSs at the offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The Underwriters fully exercised their option to purchase these additional ADSs. The ADS Offering closed on April 23, 2021 (U.S. Eastern Time).

The expected total global offering gross proceeds to the Company, including both the ADS Offering and the previously announced underwritten offering of 224,000 ordinary shares ("Ordinary Shares Offering"), are approximately US$857.50 million.

The gross proceeds to the Company from the ADS Offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, were approximately US$823.90 million.

The closing of the Ordinary Shares Offering is expected on or about April 28, 2021 (Hong Kong Time), and will be settled in Hong Kong dollars at a price of HK$1,164.20 per ordinary share.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy ADSs, ordinary shares, or any other securities, nor shall there be any sale of ADSs or ordinary shares in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities law of any such state or jurisdiction. The ADSs were offered pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3ASR, which became automatically effective upon filing with the SEC on April 19, 2021 (U.S. Eastern Time). The ADS Offering was made only by means of a prospectus supplement and an accompanying prospectus included in Form S-3ASR. The registration statement on Form S-3ASR and the prospectus supplement are available at the SEC's website at: http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained from: (i) J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, via telephone at 1-866-803-9204 or via email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com,(ii) Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com,

  1. Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York 10022, or by telephone at 1-877-821-7388 or via email at prospectus_department@jefferies.com, (iv) Citigroup Capital Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by telephone at 1-800-831-9146 and (v) SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA 02110, by telephone at 1-800-808-7525 ex. 6105 or by email at syndicate@svbleerink.com.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

This announcement contains references to statements about future expectations, plans and prospects for the Company, including, without limitation, statements containing words such as "aim", "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "seek," "target," "potential," "will,", "would," "could," "should," "continue," "contemplate" and other similar expressions. Such statements constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's expectations and assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable as of the date of this announcement and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which the Company operates may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including but not limited to (1) the Company's ability to successfully commercialize and generate revenue from its approved products; (2) the Company's ability to finance its operations and business initiatives and obtain funding for such activities, (3) the Company's results of clinical and pre-clinical development of its product candidates, (4) the content and timing of decisions made by the relevant regulatory authorities regarding regulatory approvals of the Company's product candidates, (5) the effects of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on general economic, regulatory and political conditions and

  1. other factors discussed in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, filed on March 1, 2021, and its other filings with the SEC. The Company

anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause the Company's expectations and assumptions to change and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this announcement.

By order of the Board

Zai Lab Limited

Samantha Du

Director, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, April 25, 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises Dr. Samantha Du and Mr. Tao Fu as the directors, and Dr. Kai-Xian Chen, Dr. John Diekman, Ms. Nisa Leung, Mr. William Lis, Mr. Leon O. Moulder, Jr. and Mr. Peter Wirth as the independent directors.

*  For identification only

Disclaimer

Zai Lab Ltd. published this content on 25 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2021 10:17:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
