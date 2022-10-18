Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Zai Lab Limited
  News
  Summary
    ZLAB   US98887Q1040

ZAI LAB LIMITED

(ZLAB)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-17 pm EDT
29.46 USD   +2.54%
Zai Lab to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 9, 2022

10/18/2022 | 07:31am EDT
-- Company to Host Conference Call and Webcast on November 10, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. ET

SHANGHAI and SAN FRANCISCO and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688), a patient-focused, innovative, commercial-stage, global biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will report financial results and corporate updates for the three months ended September 30, 2022, after the closing of the U.S. equity markets on November 9, 2022. The Company will host a live conference call and webcast on November 10, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Listeners may access the live webcast by visiting the Company's website at http://ir.zailaboratory.com. Participants must register in advance of the conference call. Details are as follows:

Registration Link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI98db73679f254c8eb1024c9df5ea85a8

All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a dial-in number, Direct Event passcode, and a unique access PIN, which can be used to join the conference call.

A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by visiting the Company's website at http://ir.zailaboratory.com.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688) is an innovative, research-based, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company based in China and the United States focused on bringing transformative medicines for oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neurological disorders to patients in China and around the world. Our goal is to leverage our competencies and resources to positively impact human health worldwide.

For additional information about Zai Lab, including our products, business activities and partnerships, research, and other events or developments, please visit www.zailaboratory.com and follow us at www.twitter.com/ZaiLab_Global.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations: Lina Zhang
+86 136 8257 6943
lina.zhang@zailaboratory.com

Media: Christine Drury / Xiaoyu Chen
+1 (317) 385-9227 / +86 185 0015 5011
christine.drury@zailaboratory.com / xiaoyu.chen@zailaboratory.com

Source: Zai Lab Limited


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 221 M - -
Net income 2022 -469 M - -
Net cash 2022 796 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -6,55x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 824 M 2 824 M -
EV / Sales 2022 9,18x
EV / Sales 2023 4,47x
Nbr of Employees 1 951
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart ZAI LAB LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Zai Lab Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZAI LAB LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 29,46 $
Average target price 93,39 $
Spread / Average Target 217%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ying Du Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Billy Cho Chief Financial Officer
Ning Xu Executive VP & Head-Clinical Operations
James Yan Chief Operating Officer-Research & Development
Joshua L. Smiley Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZAI LAB LIMITED-53.13%2 824
CSL LIMITED-4.78%83 952
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-8.08%41 229
BIOGEN INC.12.35%39 115
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-45.81%27 078
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.-23.03%21 326