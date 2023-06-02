Zaklady Azotowe Pulawy S A : Grupa Azoty Group companies to up production

01.06.2023
Grupa Azoty Group companies to up production
In view of price change on the European gas market in the last weeks of May and the demand forecasts, Grupa Azoty Group companies are raising their production levels.
For more information:
Monika Darnobyt
Press Officer of the Grupa Azoty Group
Phone: +48 785 780 005
