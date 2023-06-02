Advanced search
    ZAP   PLZAPUL00057

ZAKLADY AZOTOWE PULAWY S.A.

(ZAP)
  Report
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  03:10:24 2023-06-02 am EDT
68.60 PLN   -0.58%
Zaklady Azotowe Pulawy S A : Grupa Azoty PUŁAWY to up production
PU
Zaklady Azotowe Pulawy S A : Grupa Azoty Group companies to up production
PU
Zaklady Azotowe Pulawy S.A. Announces to Increase Production of Fertilizers and Chemicals by over 100%
CI
Zaklady Azotowe Pulawy S A : Grupa Azoty PUŁAWY to up production

06/02/2023 | 03:13am EDT
31.05.2023
Grupa Azoty PUŁAWY to up production
Grupa Azoty Zakłady Azotowe Puławy S.A. will increase production of fertilizers and chemicals starting from June 1st 2023. From the beginning of June, the company's output of ammonium nitrate (PULAN®), urea-ammonium nitrate solution (UAN®) and urea intended for liquid solutions (UAN® and NOXy®) will be raised by more than 100% compared with current levels. The decision was prompted by an improvement of market situation on the product demand side and in terms of raw materials.

For more information:

Paweł Wójcik
Press Officer of the Grupa Azoty PUŁAWY
##eplta.ldyrxz#at#vgjeppodin.rdb##
Phone: +48 81 565 21 76

Attachments

Disclaimer

Grupa Azoty Zaklady Azotowe Pulawy SA published this content on 31 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2023 07:12:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 8 899 M 2 114 M 2 114 M
Net income 2022 291 M 69,0 M 69,0 M
Net cash 2022 624 M 148 M 148 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,76x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 319 M 313 M 313 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,15x
EV / Sales 2022 0,09x
Nbr of Employees 4 812
Free-Float 4,02%
Chart ZAKLADY AZOTOWE PULAWY S.A.
Duration : Period :
Zaklady Azotowe Pulawy S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZAKLADY AZOTOWE PULAWY S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Marcin Piotr Kowalczyk Chief Executive Officer
Piotr Sebastian Regulski Chairman-Supervisory Board
Krzysztof Jacek Majcher Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Piotr Sliwa Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Wojciech Pawel Kowalczyk Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZAKLADY AZOTOWE PULAWY S.A.-4.70%313
CORTEVA, INC.-8.37%38 288
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.-19.63%18 901
FMC CORPORATION-16.43%13 051
ICL GROUP LTD-20.83%6 943
PI INDUSTRIES LIMITED2.75%6 478
