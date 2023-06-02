Zaklady Azotowe Pulawy S A : Grupa Azoty PUŁAWY to up production

31.05.2023 Grupa Azoty PUŁAWY to up production

Grupa Azoty Zakłady Azotowe Puławy S.A. will increase production of fertilizers and chemicals starting from June 1st 2023. From the beginning of June, the company's output of ammonium nitrate (PULAN®), urea-ammonium nitrate solution (UAN®) and urea intended for liquid solutions (UAN® and NOXy®) will be raised by more than 100% compared with current levels. The decision was prompted by an improvement of market situation on the product demand side and in terms of raw materials.