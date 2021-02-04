Zaklady Tluszczowe Kruszwica S A : Resignation of a member of the Management Board of ZT "Kruszwica" S.A.

CURRENT REPORT NO. 04/2021
Date: February 3, 2021, at 18:06
Subject: Resignation of a member of the Management Board of ZT "Kruszwica" S.A.
The Management Board of Zakłady Tłuszczowe "Kruszwica" Spółka Akcyjna (hereinafter: the Company) hereby informs that today it has received the resignation of Mr. Marcin Brodowski from his position as a member of the Management Board of the Company. The resignation is effective as of February 8, 2021.
The resignation of Mr. Marcin Brodowski is related to the sale by Windstorm Trading & Investments Limited of shares in ZT "Kruszwica" S.A. to Koninklijke Bunge B.V.
Legal basis:
-
5 point 4 of the Regulation of the Minister of Finance of March 29, 2018 on current and periodic information published by issuers of securities and conditions for recognizing as equivalent information required by the law of a non-member state
|
Company Capital 171.942.378,52 PLN, fully paid
|
District Court in Bydgoszcz
|
www.ztkkruszwica.pl
|
Bank Pekao S.A Branch of Kruszwica
|
XIII Economy Department of National
|
NIP 556-08-00-678
|
Account 36 1240 6478 1111 0000 4948 1893
|
Court Register KRS 0000019414
|
