Zaklady Tluszczowe Kruszwica S A : Resignation of a member of the Supervisory Board of ZT "Kruszwica" S.A.

CURRENT REPORT NO. 02/2021

Date: 2021-01-25, at 18:50

Subject: Resignation of a member of the Supervisory Board of ZT "Kruszwica" S.A.

The Management Board of Zakłady Tłuszczowe "Kruszwica" Spółka Akcyjna hereby informs that today it has received the resignation of Mr. Holger Riemensperger from his position as a member of the Supervisory Board of the Company. The resignation is effective as per today.

Mr. Holger Riemensperger did not give a reason for his resignation.

Legal basis:

5 point 4 of the Regulation of the Minister of Finance of March 29, 2018 on current and periodic information published by issuers of securities and conditions for recognizing as equivalent information required by the law of a non-member state