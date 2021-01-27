Zaklady Tluszczowe Kruszwica S A : Schedule of periodic reports for 2021

CURRENT REPORT NO. 01/2021

Date: 2021-01-25; at 17:38

Subject: Schedule of periodic reports for 2021

Report content: Pursuant to § 80 par. 1 of the Regulation of the Minister of Finance of March 29, 2018 on current and periodic information published by issuers of securities and conditions for recognizing as equivalent information required by the law of a non-member state (hereinafter: the Regulation), Management Board of Zakłady Tłuszczowe "Kruszwica" S.A. (hereinafter: the Issuer) presents the publication schedule of periodic reports for 2021:

Extended Consolidated Quarterly Reports Consolidated report for the first quarter of 2021 - publication date - May 14, 2021

Consolidated report for the third quarter of 2021 - publication date - November 15, 2021 Extended consolidated semi-annual report for the 6-month period, ended on June 30, 2021 - publication date - September 21, 2021 Stand-alone annual report for the 12-month period ended on December 31, 2020 - submission date - March 26, 2021 Consolidated annual report for the period of 12 months, ended on December 31, 2020 - publication date - March 26, 2021

Legal basis: § 80 sec. 1 of the Regulation of the Minister of Finance of March 29, 2018 on current and periodic information provided by issuers of securities and the conditions for recognizing as equivalent information required by the law of a non-member state (Journal of Laws of 2018, item 757).