ZAKLADY TLUSZCZOWE KRUSZWICA S.A.

(KSW)
Zaklady Tluszczowe Kruszwica S A : Schedule of periodic reports for 2021

01/27/2021 | 08:12am EST
CURRENT REPORT NO. 01/2021

Date: 2021-01-25; at 17:38

Subject: Schedule of periodic reports for 2021

Report content: Pursuant to § 80 par. 1 of the Regulation of the Minister of Finance of March 29, 2018 on current and periodic information published by issuers of securities and conditions for recognizing as equivalent information required by the law of a non-member state (hereinafter: the Regulation), Management Board of Zakłady Tłuszczowe "Kruszwica" S.A. (hereinafter: the Issuer) presents the publication schedule of periodic reports for 2021:

  1. Extended Consolidated Quarterly Reports
    • Consolidated report for the first quarter of 2021 - publication date - May 14, 2021
    • Consolidated report for the third quarter of 2021 - publication date - November 15, 2021
  3. Extended consolidated semi-annual report for the 6-month period, ended on June 30, 2021 - publication date - September 21, 2021
  4. Stand-aloneannual report for the 12-month period ended on December 31, 2020 - submission date - March 26, 2021
  5. Consolidated annual report for the period of 12 months, ended on December 31, 2020 - publication date - March 26, 2021

Legal basis: § 80 sec. 1 of the Regulation of the Minister of Finance of March 29, 2018 on current and periodic information provided by issuers of securities and the conditions for recognizing as equivalent information required by the law of a non-member state (Journal of Laws of 2018, item 757).

Company Capital 171.942.378,52 PLN, fully paid

District Court in Bydgoszcz

www.ztkkruszwica.pl

Bank Pekao S.A Branch of Kruszwica

XIII Economy Department of National

NIP 556-08-00-678

Account 36 1240 6478 1111 0000 4948 1893

Court Register KRS 0000019414

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Zaklady Tluszczowe Kruszwica SA published this content on 25 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2021 13:11:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
