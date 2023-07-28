EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Zalando SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Zalando SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 03, 2023
Address: https://corporate.zalando.com/de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/finanzberichterstattung/geschaeftsjahr-2023

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 03, 2023
Address: https://corporate.zalando.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications/financial-reporting/financial-year-2023

Language:English
Company:Zalando SE
Valeska-Gert-Straße 5
10243 Berlin
Germany
Internet:https://corporate.zalando.de

 
