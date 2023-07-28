EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Zalando SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Zalando SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



28.07.2023 / 08:51 CET/CEST

Zalando SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:



Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 03, 2023

Address: https://corporate.zalando.com/de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/finanzberichterstattung/geschaeftsjahr-2023



Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 03, 2023

Address: https://corporate.zalando.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications/financial-reporting/financial-year-2023



