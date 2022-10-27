Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Zalando SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZAL   DE000ZAL1111

ZALANDO SE

(ZAL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:33 2022-10-27 am EDT
25.18 EUR   -2.06%
05:18aAfr : Zalando SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQ
10/19ZALANDO : Receives a Buy rating from RBC
MD
10/14ZALANDO : Receives a Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
AFR: Zalando SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

10/27/2022 | 05:18am EDT
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Zalando SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Zalando SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

27.10.2022 / 11:16 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Zalando SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 03, 2022
Address: https://corporate.zalando.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichterstattung

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 03, 2022
Address: https://corporate.zalando.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reporting

27.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Zalando SE
Valeska-Gert-Straße 5
10243 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://corporate.zalando.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1473575  27.10.2022 CET/CEST



© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 10 417 M 10 487 M 10 487 M
Net income 2022 49,5 M 49,8 M 49,8 M
Net cash 2022 907 M 913 M 913 M
P/E ratio 2022 136x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6 595 M 6 640 M 6 640 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,55x
EV / Sales 2023 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 17 069
Free-Float 89,9%
Zalando SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ZALANDO SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 25,71 €
Average target price 38,87 €
Spread / Average Target 51,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Gentz Co-Chief Executive Officer
David Schneider Co-Chief Executive Officer
Sandra Dembeck Chief Financial Officer
Cristina Stenbeck Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Schröder Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZALANDO SE-63.86%6 640
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-42.33%181 383
MEITUAN INC.-42.46%102 256
PINDUODUO INC.-8.94%67 126
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-38.20%41 950
SHOPIFY INC.-78.90%36 945